Sauk Prairie's Boerger, Reedsburg's Lacen wrap up season at state

Jack Boerger took what he learned last year and put it to work.

The Sauk Prairie High School junior used that year of experience to improve from a 44th-place finish at state last season to a 14th-place finish Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids.

"I feel like I learned and I’m stronger now, which is really the best way it can be," Boerger said Saturday afternoon after crossing the 5,000-meter finish line in 16 minutes, 13.5 seconds.

That was well ahead of his 2020 pace (16:53.1), and good enough for a top-15 finish Saturday at The Ridges Golf Courses. Boerger and the top group took it out fast in a race that was won by Neenah senior Austin Henderson (15:40.5).

Waukesha North's Patrick Wills (15:44.6) took second, while Boerger was right on the heels of Badger's Demetrius Farmakis (16:11.8) and Kimberly's Logan Salzmann (16:12.2).

"It was just staying up there, because everybody in front of me was either dying or already died," Boerger said of the final stretch. "So I just had stay where I was, let time do its work and catch them."

