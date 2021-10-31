Sauk Prairie's Boerger, Reedsburg's Lacen wrap up season at state

Jack Boerger took what he learned last year and put it to work.
The Sauk Prairie High School junior used that year of experience to improve from a 44th-place finish at state last season to a 14th-place finish Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
"I feel like I learned and I’m stronger now, which is really the best way it can be," Boerger said Saturday afternoon after crossing the 5,000-meter finish line in 16 minutes, 13.5 seconds.
That was well ahead of his 2020 pace (16:53.1), and good enough for a top-15 finish Saturday at The Ridges Golf Courses. Boerger and the top group took it out fast in a race that was won by Neenah senior Austin Henderson (15:40.5).
Waukesha North's Patrick Wills (15:44.6) took second, while Boerger was right on the heels of Badger's Demetrius Farmakis (16:11.8) and Kimberly's Logan Salzmann (16:12.2).
"It was just staying up there, because everybody in front of me was either dying or already died," Boerger said of the final stretch. "So I just had stay where I was, let time do its work and catch them."
Boerger, who used a time of 16:04.07 to take second at the DeForest sectional on Oct. 23, sounded ready to get back to work for next season. Seven of the 13 people that finished ahead of him on Saturday will graduate prior to the 2022 state meet.
"It gives me a lot of motivation because I remember in my freshman and sophomore years, I was like, ‘I just want to break top-30 in my career,’" Boerger said of his goals. "I’ve done that now, and I’m just ready to move on to the next thing."
Onalaska's team of Manny Putz, Ron Walters, Austin Oyen, Tyler Lee, Blake Burnstad, Jesse Dechambeau and Nick Rudrud won the Division 1 boys' team title with 89 points. Homestead (94), Wausatosa East (148), Stevens Point (152) and Badger (169) rounded out the top five.
In the Division 1 girls' meet, Jacqueline Lacen became the first Reedsburg athlete to compete at the state cross country meet in more than a decade. The senior went out fast, hitting the one-mile mark in 5:54 to sit in 18th place. She was unable to finish the race due to injury, however.
But it was a breakthrough season for the senior, who advanced through the DeForest sectional as an individual qualifier thanks to a time of 20:04.69 and a 12th-place finish.
"Jackie put all the blood, sweat and tears she had into this season, and more than earned her place at state," Reedsburg coach Brandi Durst said.
Middleton scored 61 points to win the girls' title behind Lauren Pansegrau's first-place finish in 17:44.7. The University of Michigan commit beat the field by more than half a minute, with Oak Creek's Isabela Ross (18:16.8) finishing second. Middleton's team also consisted of Zaira Malloy-Salgado, Madeleine Blust, Elizabeth Schwartz, Amalia Morner and Natalie Ahn.