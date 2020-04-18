TRACK AND FIELD: Health issues never kept Mayville's Faith Danner from competing

Seniors throughout the country have been forced to miss out on making many sports memories this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extending the “safer-at-home” order to May 26 and ending the school year prematurely, this year’s high school spring sports seasons almost certainly won’t happen.
As disheartening as this may be, Mayville cross country and track and field senior runner Faith Danner has already had to deal with something that is out of her control trying to rip away something she loves to do.
When Danner was 13 years old, she was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that causes long-lasting inflammation and ulcers through the digestive tract. Then in July of last year, Danner was diagnosed with non-sustained ventricular tachycardia, which an abnormal rhythm of the heart.
The health issues have forced the three-time captain of the cross country team to miss a lot of time during her athletic career.
“She’s had to make a lot of adult decisions regarding her health and her activities,” Danner’s mother, Laura said.
Danner had to ask herself: Should she quit the sports she loves, or try to fight through the pain? She knew it was going to be tough heading into her freshman season in 2016, but she still participated in both cross country and track.
“I guess it’s my love of running and my teammates — they become a family to me,” said Danner, who’s sister, Brittaney (2009-2013), and brother, Dakota (2011-2015), both ran at Mayville. “It’s just keeping up the tradition and knowing that I’m mentally strong enough to keep going. I have fun with it.”
Danner said her first couple of years weren’t that bad, because she didn’t have any flair ups in her digestive tract. She earned second-team honors at the Flyway Conference meet as a freshman.
It wasn’t until the summer before her junior year when trouble started. She just started Entyvio infusions to combat the ulcerative colitis, and her body didn’t adjust to it, forcing her body weight to drop from 120 pounds to about 90 pounds.
She tried to compete in the first few meets, but couldn’t finish and Mayville coach Bob Berry told her to hold off until she felt ready.
“I felt every time she started and end up finishing early, she would get so upset because she couldn’t finish,” Berry said. “She kept practicing with us and with about the second-to-last meet before conference (in Campbellsport), she said, ‘I think I can run.’ I let her run and she finished the race.”
Danner said she almost didn’t finish because with a half mile left, she began throwing up. She said a girl from Randolph picked her up and they finished together.
“She told me we’ll keep going and we could finish it together,” Danner said. “She was the whole reason I finished that race. That’s something that’s always stuck with me.”
Two races later it was the Flyway Conference meet. She finished 12th with a time of 22 minutes 30.7 seconds, to earn second-team honors.
“I’m sure people thought we were crazy, because there were lots of tears (from) her, myself, her friends, teammates and their parents because everyone knew her struggle,” Laura said. “The fact that she finished a race was just remarkable.”
During the spring track season, Danner earned all-conference honors on the 3,200-meter relay team as a sophomore and as junior.
Mayville’s 3,200-meter relay team of Danner, Mallory Firari, Samantha Falstad and Amber Schraufnagel also qualified for the Division 2 state championships in La Crosse in 2018, where they finished 16th in 10:22.27.
As a senior, Danner earned all-conference honors in cross country and was looking forward to track in the spring. But she has also been battling an irregular heart beat problem she found out she had in July of 2019.
During Danner’s anatomy and physiology class, her teacher, Bradley Seegert, was going around the room testing the students’ pulses. After he got done with Danner, who had been sitting patiently in his class, he found she had a heart rate of 120.
“He said, ‘Oh yeah, that’s not right. That’s not normal,’” Danner remembered Seegert telling her.
It definitely added on to her problems, as she would now be feeling lightheaded if her heart rate spiked. Her workouts changed as a result. If she felt light headed, then she would bike, lift weights or do long and slow, distance running instead of speed work.
“I’ve had kids with different types of issues,” Berry said. “For 50 years (of coaching), I thought I’ve dealt with everything, but (coaching Danner) was pretty different from anything else I had ever seen.”
Danner’s mother Laura, who is a registered nurse and ran cross country at UW-Parkside, has been a major help.
“She was always there to support me throughout the race,” Danner said. “She’d be at different spots of the race to tell me to keep going and always tell me, ‘You look strong. You’re doing great.’ It’s those types of motivational things (that helped), and if I did end up not being able to finish a race, she was always there for me to tell me, ‘it’s OK, we’ll get it next time.’”
Those words of wisdom helped Danner not let the health issues take over.
“To me, it says that it doesn’t completely control my life,” Danner said. “It is a part of me and it’s part of what I go through every day. You can be more than just a disease. You can still accomplish things in life no matter what you are going through.”
Berry noticed the health issues have made her stronger too.
“She is going to be tougher than most people in the world after going through all of this,” he said. “I’m sure of that.”
