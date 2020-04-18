TRACK AND FIELD: Health issues never kept Mayville's Faith Danner from competing

“He said, ‘Oh yeah, that’s not right. That’s not normal,’” Danner remembered Seegert telling her.

It definitely added on to her problems, as she would now be feeling lightheaded if her heart rate spiked. Her workouts changed as a result. If she felt light headed, then she would bike, lift weights or do long and slow, distance running instead of speed work.

“I’ve had kids with different types of issues,” Berry said. “For 50 years (of coaching), I thought I’ve dealt with everything, but (coaching Danner) was pretty different from anything else I had ever seen.”

Danner’s mother Laura, who is a registered nurse and ran cross country at UW-Parkside, has been a major help.

“She was always there to support me throughout the race,” Danner said. “She’d be at different spots of the race to tell me to keep going and always tell me, ‘You look strong. You’re doing great.’ It’s those types of motivational things (that helped), and if I did end up not being able to finish a race, she was always there for me to tell me, ‘it’s OK, we’ll get it next time.’”

Those words of wisdom helped Danner not let the health issues take over.