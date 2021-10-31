Tucker Johnson takes seventh, powers Poynette boys to fourth-place finish at state cross country meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Entering Saturday’s WIAA state cross country championships, the Poynette boys cross country team had never finished in the top six as a team, nor had an individual medalist.
Tucker Johnson admitted that, three years ago, he never would have imagined himself on the medal stand at the state meet.
The senior helped the Pumas make history twice Saturday, finishing seventh overall with a time of 16 minutes, 47.3 seconds, and in the process leading Poynette to a program-best, fourth-place team finish in the Division 3 race at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
“It hasn’t really sank in yet and it’s kind of hard to wrap my head around,” Johnson said of his podium finish.
“Coming into this I was probably around the mid-teens of placing, hypothetically. It was my goal all year to medal at state, and it’s surreal to actually accomplish that goal because freshman year I never would have dreamed about being a medalist at state.”
“This is a great day for our kids," added Poynette coach Kevin Frehner. "I had six seniors out there today and they ran like seniors; we have a state medalist, a top-4 team in the state and we ran ahead of our rankings. It’s just a great day."
The Pumas, who bumped up to Div. 2 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the amount of participating teams last fall, finished 10th at the 2020 state championships. Poynette left no doubt they’d finish higher up the leaderboard Saturday.
The Pumas scored 164 points as a team in their second straight trip to state — the first time that’s happened in program history — to finish just six points behind third-place Ozaukee (158). Meanwhile, Valders (78) edged out Grantsburg (85) for the team title behind a 1-2 finish from seniors Shane Griepentrog (15:38.6) and Clay Taylor (16:14.1)
That blistering pace by Griepentrog, who finished sixth last season, was something Johnson knew he’d have a hard time keeping up with.
“I knew coming into it that it would be an awful idea to just stick with him or try and hold with him, so I was just running my race,” Johnson said. “I was in 14th at the mile and I kind of just moved up from there. I was trying to run my own race and not let a whole lot of other people dictate how I would run; just stick to my guns and roll with that.”
Frehner agreed, admitting that the Pumas’ strategy as a team was to hold off a little bit from the start.
“Our strategy for the whole group was to be, I don’t know if I’d say conservative, but controlled in the first mile and then try to reel people in from there,” Frehner said.
The rest of the Pumas followed suit.
Senior Trent Chadwick finished 43rd overall with a time of 17:54.8, while senior Trent Sickenberger narrowly missed out on breaking the 18-minute mark, finishing five spots behind in 48th (18:00.2). The pair had been right alongside Johnson and one another all season, so it was no surprise to Frehner they did the same Saturday.
“Those two have worked together every race all year pretty much, and they did it again today. It was just a really tough, gutty performance for our guys,” he said.
Along with the top-three finishers, sophomore Tanis Crawford (18:55.8) and senior Carter Hansen (18:56.2) cracked the top 100 by finishing 98th and 99th, respectively, while senior Austin Kruger came across in 116th with a time of 19:18.8. Senior Brady Wentz (19:24.2, 120th) rounded out the Pumas' runners.
While they missed out on a top-three finish as a team, Johnson knows the group, which has been together since they were freshmen, have nothing to be sad about. Frehner definitely enjoyed his final day with the group of six seniors.
“This is just a special group of guys,” Frehner said. “They’ve put in all the work and everything I’ve ever asked of them, they’ve done and then some. Unfortunately it’s my last day with them, but it’s a good day to end on.”
First-timers get feel for course
Along with the Poynette boys team, three area individuals made their first-ever state appearances.
The top finisher among the trio was Westfield’s Haddie Showen, as the Pioneers freshman made a strong impression in her first Division 3 girls race. Showen finished just outside of the top 50 — one place in fact — as she came in 51st with a time of 21:23.2.
Burlington Catholic Central’s Elsie Kmecak won the Div. 3 girls race, crossing in 19:47.7 with a furious kick to top Weyauwega-Fremont’s Abby Bartel (19:50.2), while Boscobel (71) won the team title over Valders (108) and Oshkosh Lourdes (101).
Also competing in the Div. 3 boys field was Pardeeville freshman Will Becker. Like Showen, he more than held his own in his first time on the Ridges course, finishing 67th overall with a time of 18:17.3.
Rounding out the area competitors was Lodi’s Parker Heintz. The Blue Devils senior didn’t have his best day but still broke the top 100 in the Div. 2 boys field, taking 80th with a time of 18:06.2. Shorewood won the Div. 2 boys team title with 54 points behind individual champion Nathan Cumberbatch (16:06.4).
The Division 2 girls team race came down to the wire, but in the end it was Dodgeville/Mineral Point that scored 88 points to edge out runner-up Shorewood (89). Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City senior Kayci Martensen won the Div. 2 girls title as the future Iowa State Cyclone captured a third-straight individual championship with a time of 18:10.0.
Like Martensen, the Middleton girls team felt right at home atop the podium as they won the Div. 1 team title again after finishing first in the alternate fall season last spring. The Cardinals, led by repeat individual champion Lauren Pansegrau (17:44.7), scored 61 points to top runner-up Madison West (150).