Tucker Johnson takes seventh, powers Poynette boys to fourth-place finish at state cross country meet

The Pumas scored 164 points as a team in their second straight trip to state — the first time that’s happened in program history — to finish just six points behind third-place Ozaukee (158). Meanwhile, Valders (78) edged out Grantsburg (85) for the team title behind a 1-2 finish from seniors Shane Griepentrog (15:38.6) and Clay Taylor (16:14.1)

That blistering pace by Griepentrog, who finished sixth last season, was something Johnson knew he’d have a hard time keeping up with.

“I knew coming into it that it would be an awful idea to just stick with him or try and hold with him, so I was just running my race,” Johnson said. “I was in 14th at the mile and I kind of just moved up from there. I was trying to run my own race and not let a whole lot of other people dictate how I would run; just stick to my guns and roll with that.”

Frehner agreed, admitting that the Pumas’ strategy as a team was to hold off a little bit from the start.

“Our strategy for the whole group was to be, I don’t know if I’d say conservative, but controlled in the first mile and then try to reel people in from there,” Frehner said.

The rest of the Pumas followed suit.

