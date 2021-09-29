Twins Macy and Jacob Goldthorpe helping fuel each other, Portage cross country teams' success

Meanwhile, Macy said that her ability to remain calm before has seen a sharp rise. Having someone in her exact same position has helped.

“I think we go through all the same things, and it’s nice to have somebody else to know how you’re feeling, completely, and I think he’s good about telling me not to freak out and calm down,” she said.

Pease has played his own part in that as well. According to the seasoned head coach, ahead of the Ripon KJG Invite on Sept. 18, Pease and assistant coach Mike Ferguson took away the twins’ timing watches ahead of their respective races.

Macy went on to lead the Portage girls with an 18th-place finish in 21 minutes, 31.04 seconds, while Jacob took 20th (18:02.01) for second on the Warriors boys side, as both twins ran personal record times by a minute.

“They’re students of the game, they make sure they’re paying attention to what their body is saying, but sometimes in a 5k race you just have to say ‘I’m letting it all out, I’m going by how I feel instead of what something else is telling me,’” Pease said.

Helping fuel the team’s success