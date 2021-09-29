Twins Macy and Jacob Goldthorpe helping fuel each other, Portage cross country teams' success

The bond between twins is oftentimes even closer than that of regular siblings.
Whether it be identical or fraternal, twins can truly be inseparable from birth from participating in the same clubs, hanging out with the same friends and competing in the same sports.
It wasn’t necessarily always the case for Macy and Jacob Goldthorpe. Leading into eighth grade, Macy had always played soccer; however, without enough players to form a team, she was in need of a fall sport in 2017.
Insert Jacob and the Warriors cross country team. Macy spent the summer running alongside Jacob, elder sister Emma and their father. What’s followed has been an impressive run that’s seen the twins become integral pieces in the Warriors program, with one another providing plenty of inspiration along the way.
“I actually thought he was kind of crazy for it,” Macy said of Jacob’s desire to start running.
“(But) I think it’s cool, especially with running because there’s a lot of behind the scenes, offseason training. I run with my teammates and everyone a lot, but if they’re not there, I can always run with him, so it’s good to have somebody to keep you company.”
“It’s been pretty special and quite a few years of cross country, so it’s really sweet,” Jacob added.
While the pair didn’t immediately start running together, it didn’t stop them from bringing their sibling rivalry into the sport. Despite being separated by mere minutes — Macy is 28 minutes older — being able to hold something over one another has always been alluring.
Macy admitted that the one-upmanship “probably (meant) more when we were little.”
“I don’t think it matters now, but when we were little, I definitely think it was something I let him know,” she added.
But while that rivalry has been tamped down as the twins have gotten older, the competitive spirit isn’t completely extinguished.
“Macy is a little feistier than Jacob, and she always has been, so it’s kind of funny to watch that,” Portage coach Joe Pease said of the pair’s competitiveness.
“We always compare our place and everything every meet,” Macy added. “It feels good and I always want him to do well too, but it’s fun to compete and keep in mind.”
Hitting the pavement in the offseason
That desire to beat one another and improve doesn’t take any days off, either. Both Macy and Jacob run distance events for the Portage track and field team in the spring and spend countless hours running together during the offseason.
It certainly made things easier during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that’s been really beneficial, and it helps me be motivated to run in the offseason. Macy can help me be motivated to run and I can help her,” Jacob said.
Macy said that the pair ran every single day alongside one another, and sometimes their dad, last March. Then once things improved with the pandemic, teammates got incorporated into the mix.
“With some of the other siblings I’ve seen on the team, none of them get along like they do,” Pease said.
It’s definitely made a difference this fall as both Macy and Jacob have consistently been among the team’s top-three varsity runners. The performance on the course hasn’t been anything unexpected for Pease.
“Everything about those two exemplifies success in school; they’re both really good students, good role models for their peers, and hard workers, always,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what we’re doing, they’re always right there, right at the top, and leading by example for everybody else to see.”
As impressive as their accomplishments are, the twins aren’t perfect and have made their fair share of improvements. Jacob believes that he’s “gotten better at pacing out races and keeping an even pace the whole time,” this season.
Meanwhile, Macy said that her ability to remain calm before has seen a sharp rise. Having someone in her exact same position has helped.
“I think we go through all the same things, and it’s nice to have somebody else to know how you’re feeling, completely, and I think he’s good about telling me not to freak out and calm down,” she said.
Pease has played his own part in that as well. According to the seasoned head coach, ahead of the Ripon KJG Invite on Sept. 18, Pease and assistant coach Mike Ferguson took away the twins’ timing watches ahead of their respective races.
Macy went on to lead the Portage girls with an 18th-place finish in 21 minutes, 31.04 seconds, while Jacob took 20th (18:02.01) for second on the Warriors boys side, as both twins ran personal record times by a minute.
“They’re students of the game, they make sure they’re paying attention to what their body is saying, but sometimes in a 5k race you just have to say ‘I’m letting it all out, I’m going by how I feel instead of what something else is telling me,’” Pease said.
Helping fuel the team’s success
The pair’s success has also told a lot about how Portage has done as a team this season. Jacob’s PR, alongside senior Jeremy Saloun’s 10th-place finish, helped the Warriors finish fifth as a team in Ripon, while the pair, alongside junior Mitchell Fimreite, helped the Warriors take second at the Wautoma Invite on Sept. 21, which followed two other runner-up finishes at Necedah and Westfield.
As for the girls, small numbers have hindered the Warriors’ team success, but it hasn’t put a damper on the individual achievements. Macy and junior Greta Shortreed took third and second, respectively, at Necedah, while later adding 13th and 14th-place finishes in Wautoma as the Portage girls were second as a team.
The recent run of success has been a good indicator for the remainder of the season for the Warriors. However, the future for the Goldthorpe twins is very much undecided.
According to Macy, both her and Jacob’s college plans remain up in the air, including their futures in cross country. And while they still have the upcoming spring track and field season ahead of them, it doesn’t diminish the significance of this season to the two of them.
“It’s really, really special, especially because neither of us know where we’re going next year so we’re probably going to be apart for the first time, ever, which is really weird. So it’s cool to get this time together, one last year,” Macy said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.