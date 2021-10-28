Westfield's Haddie Showen continuing family's running history with state cross country berth

WESTFIELD — The sport of cross country and running in general, for lack of a better phrase, runs deep in the Showen family.
Current Westfield coach Katie Showen grew up around the sport with her dad, Fred Posthuma, coaching the Pioneers during the 1970s and 80s. She later went to run for seven years in purple and gold before participating in a running club during her days at UW-Stevens Point, with that ultimately leading her back to her alma mater.
And as coach, Katie Showen has had the same impact on her daughter, freshman Haddie Showen, that her father had on her. It’s made the pair’s first season together all the more special after Haddie qualified for Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 state meet at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids in her debut varsity season.
“It’s awesome. Haddie puts in a lot of time; she works hard throughout the offseason,” Katie Showen said, noting her daughter’s commitment to running track and field, as well as playing basketball and participating in Westfield’s Pioneer Strong summer strength and conditioning program.
“She’s pretty dedicated to that, and she just deserves it I feel like,” Katie added. “She’s a hard worker, takes her sports very seriously and of course I love running, so when I see her succeed at that, I’m very proud of her.”
That hard work started long before Haddie was part of the Pioneers program.
According to Haddie, her running days started back when she was just six years old, during what was her mom’s sixth season in charge of the Pioneers — Katie is in her 14th season at the helm this fall.
“She influenced me into doing that, and a lot of fun runs (as a kid) starting young,” Haddie said.
Those fun runs quickly expanded into practices with the team in fifth grade, a year before Haddie could even participate in middle school cross country. It also happened to coincide with former Westfield runner Mikayla Flyte’s back-to-back trips to state in 2017 and 2018.
For Haddie, seeing Mikayla run her way to state in consecutive seasons gave her plenty of fuel for this fall.
“Definitely,” she said of the motivation that gave her. “I remember watching Mikayla at state and I always looked up to that as something that I’d want to do in the future.”
“I think it makes them feel like ‘Hey that can be me. I can achieve those goals and dreams, too,’” Katie added.
Those dreams and goals were just that at the beginning of the season as Haddie slowly made the change from two-mile races to varsity 5Ks. With a full summer schedule of AAU basketball, as well as a propensity for the shorter 1,600 meters, making the transition took some time.
For both Haddie and Katie, the biggest adaptation came in her pacing.
“I would always start the first two miles off really fast, and then I’d die the third mile,” Haddie said. “I know in my first meet I struggled with that, but as the season went on, I changed and slowed down my first mile to have that extra kick at the end.”
She wasn’t kidding. While she finished third at the team’s host Pioneer Invite to open the season, she did so running a season-worst time of 22 minutes, 43.8 seconds.
Just a week later she quickly found a groove, shaving off more than two minutes to finish fourth at the Cam/Rock Invite in 20:33.2.
Rounding the corner
From there, the times continued on the downhill trajectory, while she slowly rose up the leaderboard.
Haddie ultimately hit the top of the podium on Sept. 28 when she won the Edgar Invite in 21:06. What followed was two more wins in her next two races — the Nekoosa Quad and the South Central Conference meet — sandwiched between a third-place finish at the Weyauwega-Fremont Don Chase Relays.
While it was the Nekoosa Quad that Haddie credits for her turning the corner on the season, the runner-up finish in Weyauwega-Fremont and the SCC win carried even more weight. The trip to Weyauwega-Fremont is an annual one for the Pioneers, according to Katie Showen, “because we like the race and it gives us a chance to run against some of the more northern teams.”
“I think it helped tremendously. We talked about that race a lot with the whole team in preparation for sectionals, and we talked about certain parts of the race that went well for them, or maybe they struggled with, and came up with some nice strategies,” Katie added.
Haddie certainly put hers to good use as she finished sixth overall with a time of 20:26.74.
But as important as getting a handle on the Weyauwega-Fremont course was, the SCC meet instilled plenty of confidence. Facing a stacked field, including the likes of Wisconsin Dells and Wautoma/Wild Rose, Haddie sped to victory at the league championships, topping the Chiefs’ Maya Michalsky by nearly 30 seconds with a top time of 20:55.
“I was going into that meet really nervous and I think that was my biggest accomplishment, winning the conference race,” Haddie said. “That made me more confident for the sectional race and not as nervous, because I had that under my belt.”
Making the miles count
While she has a number of top finishers to her name, the one thing Haddie doesn’t have is something usually crucial to most runners: endless numbers of miles.
According to Haddie, she would normally run two miles a day during the season, ultimately ramping up to as many as 4-4.5 miles. While she doesn’t run very far she said she “just works hard at my workout that I’m supposed to do,” putting a priority on high intensity, rather than long distances.
Given how successful she’s been in the mile — she finished no worse than second in her three middle cchool meets logged on Athletic.net in 2019 — Katie had no objections.
“I knew how fast she could run a mile and we just kind of built on that mile time to make those goals for splits, then just upping the mileage each week,” she said.
Now the pair is hoping that hard work will lead to a potential podium finish at Saturday’s Div. 3 state championship meet. They’ll have the longest wait as the Div. 3 girls will be the final race to leave the chute beginning at 3:05 p.m.
It will give Haddie plenty of time to take in the sights, sounds and atmosphere of the state meet for the first time.
“I just want her to have fun at the state meet,” Katie said. “Take it all in, see the excitement and other kids in our state that are successful runners, and hopefully, build upon this.”
“I’m just going to do my best. I don’t have any specific goals, I just want to get a good time,” Haddie added.
That’s all Katie, and the entire Westfield community, can ask for.
“I want her to take away that she’s a true student-athlete; she takes her studies seriously, she takes her sports seriously and I want her to truly know she’s a gem here in Westfield,” she said. “Our whole community is so proud of her … and as a mom I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.