Westfield's Haddie Showen continuing family's running history with state cross country berth

Given how successful she’s been in the mile — she finished no worse than second in her three middle cchool meets logged on Athletic.net in 2019 — Katie had no objections.

“I knew how fast she could run a mile and we just kind of built on that mile time to make those goals for splits, then just upping the mileage each week,” she said.

Now the pair is hoping that hard work will lead to a potential podium finish at Saturday’s Div. 3 state championship meet. They’ll have the longest wait as the Div. 3 girls will be the final race to leave the chute beginning at 3:05 p.m.

It will give Haddie plenty of time to take in the sights, sounds and atmosphere of the state meet for the first time.

“I just want her to have fun at the state meet,” Katie said. “Take it all in, see the excitement and other kids in our state that are successful runners, and hopefully, build upon this.”

“I’m just going to do my best. I don’t have any specific goals, I just want to get a good time,” Haddie added.

That’s all Katie, and the entire Westfield community, can ask for.

“I want her to take away that she’s a true student-athlete; she takes her studies seriously, she takes her sports seriously and I want her to truly know she’s a gem here in Westfield,” she said. “Our whole community is so proud of her … and as a mom I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.