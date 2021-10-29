Why Lodi's Parker Heintz is feeling healthy, confident heading into first-ever state cross country meet

LODI — Not having the ability to decide ones fate is a pretty helpless feeling.
It’s one that Lodi’s Parker Heintz was all too familiar with last fall when he was unable to compete at the WIAA Division 2 Winneconne sectional despite qualifying due to a stress fracture to his right fibula.
While Heintz was able to heal and later qualify for the WIAA Div. 2 state wrestling tournament for a third straight year, followed by the state track and field championships, it left a certain amount of doubt in his mind entering this fall.
The Blue Devils senior has erased all of that in resounding fashion.
Heintz has finished in no worse than eighth place all season long, including a fourth-place finish at last week’s Div. 2 Prairie du Chien sectional that punched his ticket to Saturday’s Div. 2 state cross country championships at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids for the first time in his career.
“I had big goals and I was just worried about getting injury again, because stress injuries come back often,” Heintz said. “Happening to make it through the season without getting injured, I was like ‘I’m in way better shape than I’ve ever been.’
“At the beginning of the year I was like ‘I’ve got a shot to make it this year.’ Then as the season kept going, I was like ‘I’ve got a really good opportunity.’”
“He’s highly deserving of making it; he’s put in a ton of work and it was disappointing last year, so it was really refreshing he was able to do it,” added coach Kurt Wilson.
The most refreshing thing for Heintz all season has been the fact he’s been 100% healthy.
That started this summer when he quickly picked up where left off from the track and field season that saw him qualifying for the Div. 2 state championships in both the 800-meter run and as a member of the Blue Devils 3,200-meter relay.
Unlike previous years however, the track season culminated for Heintz on June 25, eating up a large chunk of his usual offseason time and creating the need for just two weeks off before he got back to work.
“That helped, especially since I was already in really good shape and only took a week or two off. And obviously running over the summer helped a lot,” he said, noting this was his first true summer running consistently.”
Staying out of the infirmary
It certainly showed at the start of the season as Heintz won two of his first five meets and finished runner-up in two more to begin the year on a blistering pace. It’s also what made taking off a pair of invites in the middle of the season such an easy decision.
Heintz said that entering the year, Wilson and Lodi track and field coach Randy Skellenger agreed that he “could take as many meets off (as I want).” He waited until Sept. 21 to sit out his first race of the season at the Baraboo Thunderbird Challenge, and again stayed off the course a week later at the Portage Invite.
“At the beginning of the year you’re doing two meets a week, which I felt like at the end of the year, that’s just going to get to my legs and I didn’t want to get injured at the end of the season again. Those two were mostly my plan,” Heintz said.
Especially at the pace with which Heintz runs, Wilson agreed that was a smart plan.
“I think that kept him fresh physically, and mentally,” he said.
It definitely showed in the results as Heintz came out of the gates hitting on all cylinders. He finished fourth at the following Platteville Don McKichan Invitational with a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 43.7 seconds.
Heintz followed that with a third-place finish at the Capitol North Conference meet (17:18.6) before finishing fourth at the Prairie du Chien sectional, breaking 17 minutes again with at time of 16:58.1.
He narrowly settled for silver as he finished just behind McFarland’s Spencer Alf (16:50.0) and Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s Will Aurit (16:50.6), while Mt. Horeb’s Joe Stoddard earned medalist honors with a time of 16:35.6.
During that race, Heintz said he altered his race strategy after taking things out a little too quick at the Capitol North meet.
“I got out a little fast at about a 4:52 (mile pace), so I was like ‘I want to go a 5:10 the first mile,’ and that obviously helped. Then after about a mile-and-a-half, I got into fourth place and I was like ‘I can honestly take second here,’” he said.
“I was like ‘I can get top-two here, but I’m not getting worse than fourth.’ It was just really big that I could keep up with those guys, especially how accomplished all of them are.”
Hanging with the big boys
It’s especially impressive given it’s just the latest in a long line of tests Heintz has faced all season long.
Every person Heintz has finished behind this season will be running on Saturday, including seven that outpaced him at the River Valley Invitational on Sept. 11 in which Heintz and the Blue Devils ran in the Large Division against mostly Div. 1 teams.
Both Heintz and Wilson view it as only beneficial.
“That competition helps a lot because you’re pushing yourself thinking you can beat all the guys that qualify for this weekend, and if you beat them yourself, that just helps a lot,” Heintz said.
“I think it gives him a lot of confidence,” Wilson added. “He’s always been a confident runner and willing to go out extremely hard with the top guys, so I think it’ll be fun watching him at state to go out with those guys and see how high he can finish.”
As valuable as the competition has been, how Heintz has treated practices has been just as imperative to his success. Unlike years past, namely last season in which he sustained his stress fracture, Heintz has put a priority on maximizing his hard days, while being stricter in his effort on easier practices.
It’s something Wilson certainly appreciates.
“Sometimes you have to hold a great runner back because they try to do too much and want to go too hard at certain times,” Wilson said. “That’s the biggest challenge with Parker, saying ‘Okay, let’s back off a little bit.’”
There’ll be no holding back Saturday when Heintz and the rest of the Div. 2 boys field hits the Ridges Golf Course first out of the six races. Admittedly Heintz isn’t the biggest fan of running first, but he feels that having ran first the last number of meets has helped him settle into more of a routine.
“I’m used to it now, so just get out on the course, walk it and run it, get warmed up and go,” he said.
The course itself could also play into Heintz’s hands. Wilson said that layout at state is similar to that of the Prairie du Chien sectional meet. So while Heintz “seems to do pretty good on all of them,” there could be a sense of home field advantage.
And despite being a first-time qualifier at the state cross country meet. Heintz is no stranger to the state stage. The senior is a two-time fourth-place finisher at the state wrestling meet, on top of recently running at the state track and field meet.
Wilson has put an emphasis on transferring that same intensity from the wrestling mat to the course, while Heintz is letting the pressure melt away.
“Knowing this is my first time for cross country I’m a little nervous, but it’s just another 5k race. It’s another meet with 150 kids or so, and we’ve ran plenty of those this year, especially with all the other big schools,” he said. “The atmosphere at those meets are very high energy, which helps at this point in the season too.”
He’s hoping it can lead to a first-ever podium finish for the Lodi program, while “anything (in the) top-20 I’d be happy with,” he said.
Wilson definitely thinks it’s possible.
“If he runs his perfect race it’s attainable,” Wilson said. “but that’s really tough.”
“But he’s ran with those guys during the season; some of them he’s beaten and some of them he hasn’t, so it’s going to be challenging. It is for anyone who wants to get in the top-10 and finish on the podium.”
