Why Lodi's Parker Heintz is feeling healthy, confident heading into first-ever state cross country meet

“He’s highly deserving of making it; he’s put in a ton of work and it was disappointing last year, so it was really refreshing he was able to do it,” added coach Kurt Wilson.

The most refreshing thing for Heintz all season has been the fact he’s been 100% healthy.

That started this summer when he quickly picked up where left off from the track and field season that saw him qualifying for the Div. 2 state championships in both the 800-meter run and as a member of the Blue Devils 3,200-meter relay.

Unlike previous years however, the track season culminated for Heintz on June 25, eating up a large chunk of his usual offseason time and creating the need for just two weeks off before he got back to work.

“That helped, especially since I was already in really good shape and only took a week or two off. And obviously running over the summer helped a lot,” he said, noting this was his first true summer running consistently.”

Staying out of the infirmary

It certainly showed at the start of the season as Heintz won two of his first five meets and finished runner-up in two more to begin the year on a blistering pace. It’s also what made taking off a pair of invites in the middle of the season such an easy decision.