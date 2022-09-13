Why nearly doubling in size is beneficial for Portage boys cross country

There is strength in numbers when it comes to cross country and Portage High School coaches Joe Pease and Kari Krakow have seen that first-hand.

“We grew up going to college and running ... when you have intrasquad competition, it makes everyone better,” Krakow said. “No spots are assumed, no spots are given and everyone is going to work for every spot, every meet.”

The Warriors boys have one of its biggest teams in recent memory with 33 runners, up from 17 last year. And it’s that depth that the team hopes can continue fueling their already hot start.

“We did a fair amount of scouting and we’ve always been trying to get people out for the program, but I didn’t think we’d take this big of a jump almost doubling our numbers,” senior Mitchell Fimreite said.

The recruitment efforts yielded a good mix of experienced runners and newcomers, which includes 15 freshmen. The Warriors boast eight seniors, including Joe Shaver, Emerson Pease and Jaden Cole who have been running under the tutelage of Pease and Krakow since sixth grade.

Fimreite joined the ranks one year later and Brody Buettner began running in eighth grade. They are this year’s co-captains.

“They’ve been together so long that they really can benefit by everybody’s strengths,” Joe Pease said.

Krakow credited the pair of captains for their leadership, both vocally and by example. Emerson Pease said Buettner “was probably 30% body fat” when he first began running but over the course of the five years “he’s probably down to 6% now.”

How cross country strategies go beyond 'show up and run' Cross country coaches have different strategies, some based on team elements and others focus on individualization. Here's how runners' health, training and recovery goes beyond showing up to run.

“He’s completely changed as a person and I think that’s pretty cool,” Emerson Pease said.

Said Krakow: “He wasn’t the best athlete, but he just showed up every day with a positive attitude, and everyone has just seen that over the years. Now his body has changed so much and he’s really become an incredible runner because it’s mind over matter. He’s willed himself to do that and that’s been really cool to see.”

Fimreite meanwhile ended last season as the team’s top runner finishing 12th overall at Portage’s WIAA Division 2 sectional meet. Coupled with track success, Fimreite received an invitation to run at Wake Forest’s first cross country camp in Winston Salem, North Carolina this summer.

The Demon Deacons finished 10th nationally last year.

“I just felt like it was an opportunity of a lifetime,” Fimreite said. “Just to go down there, there was so much competition. There was probably 100 guys just trying to get better and work with each other, and that was a great opportunity.”

Gabe Bandekow joined the program for the first time this fall after a successful spring track season. Bandekow initially caught Krakow’s eyes during the lone week of the 2020 season before COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to go virtual.

“So I never really got to know Gabe, but the few times I saw him practice I remember thinking, ‘He was going to be an athlete,’” she said.

That came to fruition this past spring when Bandekow joined the track team after taking the 2021 season off. That’s when Joe Pease saw his potential.

“He cracked 12 minutes for two miles and I was like, ‘Man, he could really help us on the cross country team,’” he said.

6 high school girls cross country runners to know this fall Beaver Dam hopes to continue building on last year's appearance at the WIAA state cross country meet.

Said Bandekow: “I’m just generally not that fast when it comes to short distances so I just wanted to run long distance.”

An expanded squad has fostered plenty of competition and camaraderie amongst the group. That began over the summer when Emerson Pease said roughly 15 to 20 members of the team would run every Tuesday and Thursday.

Compared to last season, the Warriors’ time trail for the seven varsity spots “was like two minutes faster from all the people pushing each other and wanting to make the team,” Pease said.

“I feel like that’s a huge effect, because we’re already building team chemistry from the start of the summer," Fimreite said. "We’re coming into the season already knowing each other, knowing what we can do and holding each other accountable."

It’s already shown in the Warriors’ early season results. Portage started the year by winning the Westfield Invitational with 42 points, topping runner-up Lodi (62). Portage was paced by top-10 finishes from Fimreite (fourth, 19 minutes, 5.04 seconds), Shaver (sixth, 19:15.88) and Hunter Hohenstein (10th, 20:23.39).

The Warriors followed that up with a third-place team finish in the large division of the Poynette Invite on Sept. 8. Fimreite again led the way with a seventh-place finish (19:02.66).

Joe Pease said that Poynette provided a great test for the group against some competition they’ll see down the road like fellow Div. 2 sectional competitors Columbus and Wautoma/Wild Rose. The Warriors will again get to host sectionals for the third straight season and look to avenge last year’s heartbreak.

Portage finished eight points shy of qualifying for the WIAA state meet. Despite falling short, Joe Pease said that only one other team in school history ran faster than last year’s bunch.

“Of course you can’t compare course to course, but it’s pretty close and they’re the real deal,” he said.

This year’s team is hoping to mix their depth and competition with that anguish to make their fourth state trip in program history and end a nine-year drought.

“I think we have the numbers this year and have the guys to go win sectionals,” said Fimreite, who also wants to garner individual all-state accolades.