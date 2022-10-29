Why the Pardeeville boys team's next state cross country appearance may not take 19 more years

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Sometimes sports aren’t about immediate success, but rather the experience itself and going through hardship.

The Pardeeville boys cross country team certainly hopes so. Making their first appearance at the WIAA Division 3 state championships since 2003, the Bulldogs finished 15th out of 16 teams.

While not leaving the Ridges Golf Course with any hardware, Pardeeville’s first state appearance in nearly two decades may be even more valuable on the road ahead.

“We’ve had so many guys sick and hurt that this is a miracle,” Pardeeville coach West Babcock said of the group that ran with just six due to an injury to typical No. 3 sophomore Brody Motsenbocker. “We did not run healthy today but I was hoping our top two would run well, and they did.”

Those two were sophomore Will Becker and junior Colin Smith. Making his second straight state appearance, Becker made a massive surge up the leaderboard as he moved up 44 spots from a season ago, taking 23rd place in a time of 17 minutes, 14.8 seconds.

“He was disappointed last year and said he had a crappy race, but you attribute it to the fact he’s never been here,” Babcock said, noting Becker sat in roughly 60th place after the mile.

“He learned from last year and ran a smarter race.”

Smith finished around where Becker placed last fall as the junior labored at times down the stretch to take 71st in 18:10.0. Like his coach eluded to, Smith noted how different the state stage was compared to other meets.

“The atmosphere was just completely different,” he said. “There’s never a spot in the race where you’re alone. You always have people pushing you.”

Behind the top two Bulldogs, senior Mason Walters finished in 121st (19:39.4), while sophomore Walker Wheeler (136th, 20:50.3) and senior Jackson Preston (138th, 20:54.4) rounded out the team’s top five. Sophomore Nick Undraitis and freshman Noah Manthe, filling in for Motsenbocker, comprised the rest of the Bulldogs’ outfit.

Despite finishing just off the bottom of the individual leaderboard, Manthe was thrilled to take the course.

“I very well enjoyed it, the team very well enjoyed it and I hope we can come back here the next few years because we’ll definitely have the team to do it again,” he said.

Smith certainly agreed, saying this season “just the beginning,” something Babcock knows won’t be possible had the group not qualified this season.

“You can’t overstate it,” he said of the importance of running at state for the first time.

“You can tell them all you want, but until they get into a race like that, that has the quality of depth so far back it’s hard. Normally in any other race, you get all the kids strung way out behind, but here the cream of the crop is all here and you’ve got 150 of them. It’s huge to get here.”