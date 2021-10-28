Why Wayland state-bound cross country runner Griffin Hughland attacked this season with 'redemption' in mind

Two years ago, Griffin Hughland missed out on qualifying for a trip to the WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet by one spot.
By 1.8 seconds, to be exact.
Last year, he missed by three spots. And by almost 17 full seconds.
That combination of first being so close and then being so far was the perfect mix of ingredients to get him through sectionals this season, as it turns out.
“I viewed a lot of the season as sort of redemption for last year because last year wasn’t such a great season for me,” the Wayland Academy senior said of knowing he was capable of a lot more.
“I know that stung and had been a motivation for him to work in the offseason,” added Wayland coach James Cleary. “I got emails from him in June and July saying, ‘I’m trying to get the miles in now.’
“I knew he was anxious.”
Hughland’s time to put those past disappointments behind arrived at last Saturday’s sectional meet in Kenosha, and he left no doubt this time around.
He clocked a personal record time of 17 minutes, 17.5 seconds while taking third in the boys 5,000-meter race, claiming the first of the five individual state qualifying spots because the two runners ahead of him ended up being on the two teams that locked down the team berths — Brookfield Academy and Ozaukee.
“There was a point where I was dropping a little bit, but it was just about digging in and having that animalistic mentality of, ‘I will not lose this!’” he said of what was going through his mind during Saturday’s race. “About the second mile, I was in sixth place and I just started cutting down people — I was catching people — because I didn’t want to barely qualify.
“I wanted to make a mark — for my reputation, for my team, my family, my school — and send a message in that sense.”
Message received.
And Cleary had a pretty good idea it would be.
“We walked the course about an hour before the race as a team, which we always do, and he was very dialed in to the course — he wasn’t making as much small talk with his teammates as usual,” the coach said. “So, I felt good about where his head was as the race started.
“When he was at the two-and-a-half-mile mark, and I think he was in third at the time, I knew he was in really good shape. All I said to him was, ‘Finish.’”
Hughland did just that.
It’s more than just his cross country training that helped him do so, though — he also played soccer this fall, which was the perfect complement.
“I love soccer,” Hughland said, “so I’ve done it forever. And I’ve just always coupled soccer with cross country because soccer helps me with my speed work.
“Cross country is a lot of distance work, and I gravitate more — especially in track — toward sprinting. So it’s nice to get in that speed work because that can give me an edge.”
Speed? In cross country?
It’s true — it’s not just a marathon, it can be a sprint, too.
“I tend to catch people at the end. At sectionals, I caught somebody right at the end to take third place, and speed work helps me do that,” Hughland said, also adding that soccer helps improve his agility, which in turn helps him navigate the uneven terrain and sharp turns that dot cross country courses.
And of course, soccer being the non-stop, up-and-down-the-field sport that it is, Hughland’s physical endurance also benefits from his time on the pitch.
“Definitely,” he said. “Especially in the beginning of the season.
“Later in the season I wasn’t doing as much soccer, so I wasn’t playing as much as cross country picked up and I was tapering. But (before that) I was usually playing all 80 minutes.”
Clearly said that while soccer was generally beneficial to Hughland’s cross country endeavors, the two did need to keep a close watch on things to make sure Hughland wasn’t overdoing it.
“We did have to be careful about how much wear and tear he was putting on his legs,” Clearly said, adding that the way they did that was by tailoring Hughland’s practice schedule to make sure recovery work gave him a good break.
“So that it wasn’t tough soccer practice, tough cross country practice, soccer game, cross country meet, where every day he was expected to give 100 percent,” Cleary said.
Aside from the specific ways playing soccer helped Hughland in cross country, Cleary said there was a bigger-picture benefit, too.
“He was just competing more often,” Clearly said, “so he was sharp mentally for a lot of our races later in the year.”
Adding to how impressive Hughland’s third-place finish was Saturday is the fact he had played in two soccer games during the week leading up to the meet — a win in the Division 4 regional quarterfinals then a loss in the regionals semifinals.
And back to the fact he considered this year a redemption year in cross country: Last season, because of COVID-19, he was only able to run at the Trailways Conference meet, sub-sectionals and sectionals.
“That was it,” he said. “No actual meets to get my footing throughout the season.”
As fate would have it, Wayland’s very first meet this season was at the Palmyra-Eagle Invite.
“I didn’t do very well there (last season). So, I was like, ‘I have to get a new personal record at this course,’” Hughland said of wanting to set a tone for this season.
He did just that.
And he hasn’t looked back ever since.
“It was really an honor and a privilege to make it to state this year,” Hughland said.
“I felt very supported throughout my entire journey,” he added of all his friends, family and coaches who have been in his corner, “so it’s an honor to have qualified.”
