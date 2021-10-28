Why Wayland state-bound cross country runner Griffin Hughland attacked this season with 'redemption' in mind

“There was a point where I was dropping a little bit, but it was just about digging in and having that animalistic mentality of, ‘I will not lose this!’” he said of what was going through his mind during Saturday’s race. “About the second mile, I was in sixth place and I just started cutting down people — I was catching people — because I didn’t want to barely qualify.

“I wanted to make a mark — for my reputation, for my team, my family, my school — and send a message in that sense.”

Message received.

And Cleary had a pretty good idea it would be.

“We walked the course about an hour before the race as a team, which we always do, and he was very dialed in to the course — he wasn’t making as much small talk with his teammates as usual,” the coach said. “So, I felt good about where his head was as the race started.

“When he was at the two-and-a-half-mile mark, and I think he was in third at the time, I knew he was in really good shape. All I said to him was, ‘Finish.’”

Hughland did just that.

It’s more than just his cross country training that helped him do so, though — he also played soccer this fall, which was the perfect complement.