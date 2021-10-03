Yesipovich, Baraboo win Reedsburg Invitational

Daniel Yesipovich crossed the 5,000-meter finish line first Saturday to lead the Baraboo High School boys cross country team to the Reedsburg Invitational title.

Yesipovich had plenty of support, as Baraboo had five runners in the top 10 to score 27 points and beat out Portage (28) and Reedsburg (75).

“Cross country is the ultimate team sport and we proved it today," Baraboo coach Jacob Boll said. "If just one of our top five lost to one more Portage runner, that two-point swing would have lost us the meet.

“Sometimes Homecoming weekend can be a distraction, but our boys stayed focused to do what they needed to this morning. This was a great win just two weeks before the conference meet.”

Yesipovich was the lone runner that ran sub-18 minutes. The junior used a time of 17 minutes, 59.20 seconds to beat out Portage's Jeremy Saloun (18:06.60).

"He won the meet the hard way by taking the lead right away and holding it with Portage on his heels for the entire race," Boll said.

Baraboo senior Ethan Sefkar (18:24.70) took third, junior Connor Kleist (18:40.90) took fifth, senior Evan Exo (19:18.20) took eighth and freshman Jacob Greenwood (19:49.90) took 10th.