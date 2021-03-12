DAVIS COLUMN: Normal hopefully nearing horizon after most unfamiliar year of sports

And after the final horn sounded on the Chiefs’ win, there was lots of happiness, thanks in part to the bombardment of the Wisconsin Dells students that mobbed the gym floor after not being allowed to watch the game in-person. But there was also tons of uncertainty knowing the WIAA could pull the plug on everything.

That ultimately came true, marking an end to another remarkable season for the Chiefs.

Not-so-fun fact, I’ve covered the Chiefs’ final game of the season in each of my six years with Capital Newspapers. Sorry Brad, looks like I may be a bad luck charm.

The truly heartbreaking fact is that after back-to-back sectional final defeats, Wisconsin Dells’ — and its 10 seniors’ — season came to a close without them actually being the team on the short end of the scoreboard at game’s end.

There was plenty of sadness felt across the state that night, a feeling that carried on throughout the spring as the WIAA canceled its spring season as well with the pandemic continuing on.

The bright spot to come out of all of that however, is the fact things slowly started to return to normal.