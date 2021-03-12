DAVIS COLUMN: Normal hopefully nearing horizon after most unfamiliar year of sports

One year.
365 days.
An entire trip around the sun.
Sometimes it can pass in what feels like no time. Others, especially this past year, feel like an eternity or more like five years rolled into one.
For everyone involved with prep sports across the state of Wisconsin, everything changed a year ago as late in the evening of March 12, 2020, the WIAA canceled the remainder of the winter sports season. Stopped was both the conclusion of the girls basketball state tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay, as well as the boys basketball playoffs, which just finished the sectional semifinals.
It was an unfamiliar feeling in an oh-so-familiar spot for myself as I covered another Wisconsin Dells triumph in a boys basketball sectional semifinal. The Chiefs, after capturing their third consecutive regional championship, survived a scare early in the second half from Altoona to race away for a 69-42 win.
I didn’t feel nervous about the outcome entering the game — the Chiefs had won 22 straight games prior to topping the Railroaders, a streak that extended to 34 this season — but was rather anxious given the rapidly changing state of play.
The number of fans allowed at the game quickly transformed throughout the day, ultimately resulting in each team being allotted around 80 tickets apiece. Upon making the short jaunt over to Baraboo High School, I greeted Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling with the awkward fist bump/handshake, the first of many similar encounters during the pandemic.
And after the final horn sounded on the Chiefs’ win, there was lots of happiness, thanks in part to the bombardment of the Wisconsin Dells students that mobbed the gym floor after not being allowed to watch the game in-person. But there was also tons of uncertainty knowing the WIAA could pull the plug on everything.
That ultimately came true, marking an end to another remarkable season for the Chiefs.
Not-so-fun fact, I’ve covered the Chiefs’ final game of the season in each of my six years with Capital Newspapers. Sorry Brad, looks like I may be a bad luck charm.
The truly heartbreaking fact is that after back-to-back sectional final defeats, Wisconsin Dells’ — and its 10 seniors’ — season came to a close without them actually being the team on the short end of the scoreboard at game’s end.
There was plenty of sadness felt across the state that night, a feeling that carried on throughout the spring as the WIAA canceled its spring season as well with the pandemic continuing on.
The bright spot to come out of all of that however, is the fact things slowly started to return to normal.
While the spring season was canceled, the WIAA allowed teams 30 days of summer contact with spring coaches, if they included seniors, to both practice and hold competitions. As some schools made the most of those chances, others found opportunities outside of that window.
Chief among those was the Portage baseball team. Like the Chiefs boys basketball team, the Warriors and their deep 11-man senior class eyed big things in 2020 but were denied a chance to hit the diamond.
That changed when the Portage varsity squad, as well as its JV team, competed in the Woodside Summer League at its complexes in Mauston and Wisconsin Dells.
It was the sign of things to come as the WIAA’s fall season, albeit delayed, began in late August.
For a majority of schools around the state, including in the Columbia County area, fall sports went off without much of a hitch thanks to smart and measured safety protocols to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
And while the likes of Lodi, Poynette and Montello were forced to put a pin in some of their fall sports, the Blue Devils, Pumas and Hilltoppers have returned to action in volleyball and football, and soon enough boys soccer, with the advent of the WIAA’s alternate fall season.
The overall success of the fall season — the WIAA held state championships in cross country, boys and girls volleyball, girls swimming, girls tennis and boys soccer, as well as a culminating event in football — was felt close to home. Portage’s girls swim team made history this past fall as the Warriors’ Rubie-Ann Kohn and Natalie Weidner each qualified for the Div. 2 state swimming and diving championships as Portage’s first-ever pair of qualifiers.
While much of that occurred in mostly quiet gyms, stadiums and fields, the success carried over as the temperatures continued to drop, as all nine area schools participated in the winter sports campaign.
And similar to the fall, there were some bumps along the way, but thanks to the diligent work of school officials, student-athletes got to compete in the sports they love. More history was made as well.
The Westfield girls basketball program, captured South Central Conference, regional and sectional title on its way to a first-ever WIAA Div. 3 state tournament appearance. The Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team shared the SCC crown with the Pioneers for a sixth straight season, while the Chiefs boys won fourth consecutive SCC and regional titles.
Just like the fall, fan participation smartly started slow, but slowly increased over time. And as sports shift outdoors in the spring, more and more people, hopefully, will get a chance to return to the stands and sidelines as vaccine rollout continues to ramp up.
It has me hopeful that a return to normal, featuring visibly smiling faces and laughter among teammates, is coming closer into focus, rather than feeling like a mirage in the distance.
While I wasn’t able to fully see them due to the required facial coverings, I could tell there were plenty of smiles on kids’ faces during the past year. And that’s truly what it has all been about during what’s been a very tumultuous year, giving kids a chance to find passion and joy in something familiar in the most unfamiliar of times.
