DECADE IN REVIEW: A look back at the top Portage-area sports stories in the last 10 years

With a new year and a new decade set to begin, now is time to look back at the last 10 years in local sports, and what a decade it was for the area sports teams.
Here is a look back at some of the top local sports moments in the past decade.
Portage baseball wins another title
In June of 2012, the Portage baseball team won the program’s second WIAA state championship, beating Ellsworth 8-3 in the Division 2 state championship game at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
The championship victory saw Adam Bortz strike out seven over three scoreless innings to get the win. At the plate, Bortz had a pair of hits and drove in three runs.
Portage finished the season with a 22-6 record and reached the championship game with a 7-2 victory over Fox Valley Lutheran the previous night. In that win, Portage scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control. Those four runs were more than enough for starting pitcher Matt Bortz, who struck out seven and went the distance, giving up just three hits.
Portage’s two state championship wins came with relative ease compared to its regional and sectional championship victories. In the regional final, the Warriors needed eight innings to finish off an 11-7 comeback win over Wisconsin Dells. Then in the sectional final at Portage’s Bidwell Field, Portage beat Lodi 7-6 in nine innings to return to the state tournament for the first time since the Warriors won the Division 2 state title in 2006.
Rio baseball is golden
Rio’s baseball program doesn’t have a long history of success, but that didn’t matter in June of 2015, when the Vikings put it all together on their way to winning the Division 4 state championship, the first in the history of the program.
Rio, who finished the season with a 23-4 record, earned its title with a 1-0 victory over Ithaca in the Division 5 state championship game. The star of the game for Rio was freshman pitcher Trajan Prochnow, who gave up six hits and no walks in the complete game victory.
The game’s lone run came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Jacob Black’s RBI single drove in Noah Hollander, who had reached on a one-out walk and then advanced to second on Trevor Kearney’s base hit.
Rio reached the title game with a 10-5 victory over Spring Valley in the semifinals. The key to the victory in the semifinals was a five-run third inning for the Vikings. Hits by Black and Prochnow each drove in two runs in the inning.
Poynette softball adds 3 titles
It was a good decade for the Poynette softball program, as the Pumas advanced to the state tournament six times over the last 10 years. Three of those state tournament appearances ended with a state championship, with the first coming in 2011, followed back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.
Poynette finished the 2011 season with a 28-1 record after beating Stevens Point Pacelli 4-0 in the Division 3 state championship game. The victory over Pacelli came one day after Poynette beat Hurley 11-0 in the semifinals.
In 2018, Poynette finished 24-1 after beating Tomahawk 2-0 in the Division 3 state championship game. That came one day after a 4-3 win in 11 innings over Westfield in the state semifinals.
Poynette’s third title of the decade came this last June, when it defeated Campbellsport 4-0 in the Division 3 state championship game to finish the season with a perfect 30-0 record. That win was set up by a 7-0 win over Prescott in the state semifinals.
Lodi football gets it done
Two years after losing in the Division 4 state championship game, the Lodi football team won the program’s first state championship in exciting fashion in November of 2017, beating St. Croix Central 17-10 in overtime.
A 30-yard field goal by Savannah Curtis with 8:23 left in the fourth quarter tied the game at 10, and Ben Rashid’s 1-yard touchdown run in overtime stood up as the game-winner, after the Blue Devils stopped St. Croix Central in its possession of overtime.
Lodi senior running back Jacob Heyroth, who was the Associated Press State Player of the Year, rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown in the win for Lodi, which capped off a perfect 14-0 season.
Curling success
Area teams dominated the high school curling scene in Wisconsin, as the boys and girls teams from Portage, Pardeeville and Poynette combined to win nine of a possible 20 state titles in the last 10 years.
The Portage girls high school team was especially impressive, winning five state championships. In 2010, Alexandra Schieber, Jennifer Behnke, Katie Dubberstein and Keagan Garrigan got the decade started by winning gold.
The Portage girls would then win three straight championships from 2013 to 2015. Madison Bear was a member of all three state championship teams. In 2013, Bear was joined by Garrigan, Leah Harvey and Lani Dubberstein. In 2014, it was Bear, Lani Dubberstein, Harvey and AnnMarie Dubberstein that finished first. Then in 2015, Bear, AnnMarie Dubberstein, Lexie Scherbert and Layne Leege finished first.
Last February, the Portage girls won their fifth state title of the decade, as Sam Jones, Ellie Vorpahl, Anna Tamboli and Halie Maier finished first at the Wausau Curling Club.
The Portage boys won a state championship in 2014 — giving Portage state championships in both boys and girls curling that year. The 2014 boys state title team included Rob Shlimovitz, Alex Vorpahl, Sam Clemmons and Wyatt Swan. The Portage boys also won a state championship in 2012 with the team of Shlimovitz, Ben Vorpahl, Mike Clemmons and PJ Kornaus.
Other area teams to win state championships in the last decade were the Pardeeville boys in 2015 and the Poynette boys in 2017. Pardeeville’s 2015 state title team included Clay Osterhaus, Mike McVicker, Hunter Schulte and AJ Sterlavage. Poynette’s 2017 championship squad included Trevor Marquardt, Will Pahman, Ethan McNicol, Coleman Thurston and Josh Yamriska.
Poches goes for gold
The Portage wrestling team crowned its ninth individual state champion in February of 2015, when senior Jacob Poches won the Division 2 title at 160 pounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Poches finished his final season with the Warriors with a 43-4 record, and win No. 43 was the most exciting of them all. Trailing Freedom’s Seth Vosters 5-4 in the championship match with time running out, Poches connected for a single leg takedown as time expired, giving him a 6-5 victory.
The title for Poches was the first for the Portage wrestling program since Jake Hohlstein won back-to-back state titles in 2008 and 2009.
Lodi basketball goes on a run
The Lodi boys basketball team put together a spectacular three-year run, qualifying for the Division 3 state basketball tournament in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
The state debut for Lodi didn’t last long, as the Blue Devils lost to eventual state champion Brillion, 59-30 in the state semifinals in 2012. Lodi’s next two trips to the state tournament both produced hardware, but only silver, not the championship gold.
In 2013, Lodi defeated East Troy 54-46 in the semifinals, only to lose in the state championship game to La Crosse Aquinas, 53-48. That Aquinas team was led by future University of Wisconsin standout Bronson Koenig.
In 2014, Lodi beat Elk Mound, 50-47 in overtime of the state semifinals to reach the state championship game for a second year in a row. Lodi’s title hopes came to a crashing halt, as Brown Deer beat the Blue Devils 59-37. One of the leaders on that Brown Deer team is a familiar name, as current UW football linebacker Zack Baun was a starting forward for the Falcons.
In 2013, the Lodi girls basketball team got in on the act, qualifying for the Division 3 girls state tournament, giving the Blue Devils two state-qualifying basketball teams that year. The Lodi girls went on to lose in the state semifinals, 40-27 to eventual state champion Kewaunee.
Pardeeville baseball gets hot
The Pardeeville baseball program made its first ever appearance at the state tournament in June of 2011. The Bulldogs, who finished the season with a 23-4 record, would end up losing to Winnebago Lutheran in the Division 3 state championship game, 10-6, but had a couple of exciting walk-off wins to get to that point.
In the state semifinals, Pardeeville was trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh inning before rallying to score three runs to pull out the 6-5 victory. The winning run came home on Riley Schmidt’s base hit to right field.
In the sectional finals in La Crosse a week earlier, Pardeeville fell into a 5-0 hole against Westby, before rallying for a 6-5 victory. In that win, the final blow was a three-run, walk-off home run by Eric Curtis in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Lodi baseball wins it all
One year after the Lodi baseball team was denied a trip to the state tournament with a loss to Portage in the sectional finals, the Blue Devils got their turn to go for a state championship, and they didn’t disappoint.
In June of 2013, Lodi won the program’s first and only state championship, beating Green Bay Notre Dame 6-2 in the Division 2 state championship game. In the win, Donnie Manke threw all seven innings for the Blue Devils, striking out five and giving up just two hits, while catcher Matt Byars had four hits and scored a pair of runs.
The previous night, in the state semifinals, Lodi defeated Waupun 6-1 behind a complete game performance from Fred Manke on the mound. Fred Manke struck out 13 and gave up just five hits in the win.
The Lodi baseball team returned to the state tournament in 2016, but lost to Milwaukee Lutheran in the state semifinals, 4-1.
Pardeeville returns to state tournament
Pardeeville’s boys basketball team ended a 40-year state tournament dry spell in March 2018 thanks to a remarkable rally in a 62-61 victory over Mineral Point in a Division 4 sectional final game in Baraboo.
The rally was officially completed when senior Jonathan Kamrath sank a free throw with 0.7 seconds remaining, breaking a tie and sending the Bulldogs to the state tournament for the first time since 1978. Pardeeville trailed Mineral Point by 13 points with just over 4 minutes remaining, but closed the game on an 18-4 run.
Pardeeville’s state tournament experience didn’t go as hoped, as senior standout Nicholas Henke injured an ankle in the first half of the team’s state semifinal game with Manitowoc Roncalli in what would turn out to be an 82-48 loss to the Jets.
Lodi golf dominates in 2015
The Lodi boys golf team qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament three times in the last decade, but its appearance in 2015 netted the program its fourth state championship.
The Lodi squad was led by Adam Miller, who finished at even par at the two-day state tournament to win the individual championship by one shot over Sheboygan Falls’ Matt Bachmann, and two shots ahead of teammate Jacob Michel.
Miller and Michel were joined by teammates Logan Walzer, Ryan Glover and Marcus Widell to win the Division 2 team title by 27 shots over Madison Edgewood (603-630). Lodi’s performance was so dominating that it was even 20 shots better than Division 1 champion Hartland Arrowhead.
Portage and Westfield softball reach state
In June of 2018 Poynette softball went on to its fourth state championship, but two other area teams were in the state tournament field that season.
Westfield finished an undefeated regular season on its way to the first state tournament berth in program history that year. And in the Division 3 state semifinal game, Westfield gave Poynette everything it could handle. Thanks to a 3-run home run by senior Mira Vogel in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Pioneers were able to send the game to extra innings, where Poynette eventually got the 4-3 victory in 11 innings. Westfield finished its season with an 18-1 record.
In Division 2, Portage was making its first state tournament appearance since 2007 after beating Delavan-Darien, 2-1 in the sectional finals. In the Division 2 state semifinals, Portage scored a first inning run when Olivia Limmex’s RBI groundout scored Brianna Brandner, but that was it, as eventual state champion Whitnall scored one run in the sixth, and another run in the seventh on its way to a 2-1 victory. Portage finished its season with a 21-5 record.
Area cross country teams run at state
A handful of area cross country teams qualified for the WIAA state cross country meet over the last 10 years, including the Poynette girls, who qualified four years in a row from 2011 to 2014. The top finish for the lady Pumas during that stretch came in 2014, when they finished third in Division 3.
Other area teams to qualify for the state cross country meet in the past decade were the Portage boys, who finished 15th in Division 2 in 2013, and the Lodi girls, who were 11th in Division 2 in 2015.