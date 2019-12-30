DECADE IN REVIEW: A look back at the top Portage-area sports stories in the last 10 years

With a new year and a new decade set to begin, now is time to look back at the last 10 years in local sports, and what a decade it was for the area sports teams.

Here is a look back at some of the top local sports moments in the past decade.

Portage baseball wins another title

In June of 2012, the Portage baseball team won the program’s second WIAA state championship, beating Ellsworth 8-3 in the Division 2 state championship game at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

The championship victory saw Adam Bortz strike out seven over three scoreless innings to get the win. At the plate, Bortz had a pair of hits and drove in three runs.

Portage finished the season with a 22-6 record and reached the championship game with a 7-2 victory over Fox Valley Lutheran the previous night. In that win, Portage scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control. Those four runs were more than enough for starting pitcher Matt Bortz, who struck out seven and went the distance, giving up just three hits.