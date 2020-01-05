DECADE IN REVIEW: Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie athletes made their mark in 2010s

With a new year and a new decade underway, it’s time to look back at the last 10 years in local high school sports.
Here is a look back at some of the top sports moments in the past decade across Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie.
Sauk Prairie boys basketball rallies to reach state
Fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie went on a run to reach the 2010 WIAA Division 2 State Boys Basketball Tournament.
The Eagles won five postseason games, then took a 39-38 lead into the fourth quarter of the state semifinals, before suffering a 52-49 loss to Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
Matt Rudig finished with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks against Catholic Memorial, while Drew Carden added 11 points, and Sam Koenig had 10 points and six rebounds.
Catholic Memorial’s T.J. Bray led all players with 25 points and 12 rebounds.
Sauk Prairie’s postseason run started with a 63-32 win over fifth-seeded Mauston. The Eagles followed it up with a 53-44 win over No. 1 River Valley, a 43-42 win over No. 2 Prairie du Chien, a 62-39 win over No. 2 Mount Horeb and a 54-41 win over No. 4 Madison Edgewood in the sectional finals.
Tyler Fuchs paced Sauk Prairie with 12 points in the sectional final.
The Eagles bounced back from a four-game losing streak at the end of December to win 17 out of 18 games. The Catholic Memorial loss ended a 14-game winning streak.
Sauk Prairie swimming puts together dominant 2010
Sauk Prairie swimming was all over the state leaderboard in the 2010.
It started with the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys program taking fifth at the Division 1 state meet in February. Matt Friede and Tyler Lentz each won a pair of state titles. Friede won the 100 freestyle in 45.01 seconds, and the 50 freestyle in 20.44 seconds — a state record he still holds. Lentz took home titles in the 100 backstroke (:50.10) and 200 individual medley (1:50.29). The seniors also teamed up with juniors Stephen Hanko and Paul Ballweg to win the 200 medley relay in 1:35.53.
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights/Lodi took it up another notch in 2017, with Desmon Sachtjen, Owen Doerre, Ayden Frey and Ben Chao winning the 200 medley relay title in a school-record time of 1:34.04. The boys program also snapped a 27-year drought by winning the Badger North Conference title in 2017, a feat they matched in 2018 and 2019.
Alison Meng also claimed two state swimming titles in the fall of 2010. A senior during the 2010-11 school year, Meng set a then-state-record time of :55.94 to win the 100 butterfly before adding a title in the 100 backstroke (:55.91). Meng, Carly Reinke, Kelsey Kohlbeck and Molly McGuine teamed up to take third in the 200 medley relay (1:49.56), while Lindsey Lentz, Kohlbeck, Zoey Schultz and Meng placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.73). Kohlbeck added a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle (:52.98). The Eagles scored 141 points to take fifth in Division 2.
Reedsburg hockey co-op makes two state trips
The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston co-operative boys hockey team made two trips to the WIAA state meet in Madison this decade.
The first appearance in program history came in 2011, when the Cheavers went 21-7 and had their season ended with a 6-0 loss to Eau Claire Memorial in the state quarterfinals.
The Cheavers were seeded second in the 2011 playoffs, reaching state with a 6-2 win over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, a 3-2 win over Tomah and a 4-2 win over Onalaska.
The Reedburg co-op ripped off 19 straight wins to reach the 2015 state tournament. The run ended there, as the Cheavers suffered a 3-2 loss to Cedarburg to finish with a 22-4-2 record — setting the school record with 22 wins in a season. Dylan Brown scored both of RWD’s goals at state, giving the Cheavers a 2-1 lead before Cedarburg scored the only two goals in the third period.
The Cheavers also won Badger North Conference titles both seasons, going 7-1 in 2010-11 and 8-1 in 2014-15.
Reedsburg baseball back at state
The 2011 Reedsburg baseball team took the program back to the state tournament for the fourth time, and the first time since 1973.
The run came to a quick end, as the Beavers suffered an 11-0 six-inning loss to Eau Claire North in the Division 1 quarterfinals. Eau Claire North went on to win the title with a 5-2 win over Appleton North and 11-1 win over Neenah.
Reedsburg finished the year with a 17-9 record, including 7-5 to tie for second in the Badger North Conference. The fourth-seeded Beavers’ state run started with a 5-2 win over No. 5 Holmen in the regional finals. They went on to claim a 7-2 win over No. 1 Waunakee and a 10-0 win over No. 10 Sauk Prairie.
Reedsburg girls basketball makes first state appearance
The Reedsburg girls basketball team reached new heights during the 2011-12 season.
The Beavers qualified for the first and only WIAA state tournament in program history by claiming a 43-36 win over Whitewater in the Division 2 sectional finals. Carly Yager scored a game-high 17 points in the win, while Beth Maenpaa scored 14 points, Sophie Lichte added seven points and Chelsey Schulenburg finished with five points.The Beavers ran into New Berlin Eisenhower in the state semifinals, suffering a 47-28 loss to the eventual state runner-up. Reedsburg was within 19-15 until New Berlin Eisenhower went on a 13-0 run to take a 32-15 lead midway through the third quarter.
Reedsburg finished the year with a 23-4 record, including 9-3 to finish behind Waunakee (11-1) in the Badger North.
Gawronski wins back-to-back floor exercise titles
Only one Baraboo gymnast has won a state title.
She did it twice, as Haley Gawronski won the Division 2 floor exercise championship in 2011 and 2012.
Gawronski, a 2012 Baraboo graduate, broke through as a junior, scoring a 9.317 on the floor to finish well ahead of the field. Elkhorn’s Allie Phillips took second with a 9.15.
Gawronski took it up another level as a senior, scoring a 9.483 to beat out River Falls’ Riley Claude (9.267). The 2012 title sparked her to 36.05 total points and a third-place finish in the all-around competition. She also placed fourth on the uneven bars (8.883) and tied for fifth on the balance beam (8.767).
Christenson wins state cross country title
McKaela Christenson crossed the finish line first in 2012 to win the only state title in the history of Baraboo girls cross country.
A senior during the 2012-13 school year, Christenson’s time of 14:12.65 beat out Eau Claire Memorial freshman Aubrey Roberts (14:16.24) to win the 4,000-meter Division 1 race.
The WIAA moved to 5,000-meter races in 2014, leaving Christenson with the fifth-fastest 4,000-meter state time in the history of Wisconsin girls cross country. Girls ran 4,000-meter races from 1993 through 2013.
Christenson went on to run at Academy of Art University in San Francisco, Calif.
Sauk Prairie wrestling goes on state run
The Sauk Prairie wrestling program established itself as a consistent contender in the 2010s.
The Eagles qualified for the first WIAA state team event in school history in 2013. They did it again in 2014, 2015 and 2016, compiling a 2-4 record during a four-year stretch that saw them compete near the top of Division 1.
Sauk Prairie’s first ever win at team state came with a 43-19 victory over Mukwonago in the 2013 quarterfinals. The Eagles were knocked out by Kaukauna in the semifinals, suffering a 49-15 defeat.
The 2016 Eagles notched a 36-23 quarterfinal win over Hortonville before a 30-25 semifinal loss to Stoughton.
Bryant Schaaf and Austin Fjoser put together runner-up finishes as individuals this decade. Schaaf took second at 160 pounds in 2019, while Fjoser took second at 138 pounds in 2014.
Sauk Prairie’s Budd wins state golf
Sauk Prairie’s R.J. Budd claimed the first state golf championship in school history by winning the Division 1 title in 2013.
Sauk Prairie’s first individual qualifier since 2000, Budd took his breakthrough senior season all the way to the finish. Budd put together a two-day score of 143 to beat out 104 individuals at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
Budd finished 1-under-par on the par-72 course, beating out Stoughton’s Henry Klongland (146) by three strokes.
Baraboo and Reedsburg also sent golfers to state in the 2010s, with Dawson Hinz and Carly Moon representing Baraboo, and Dylan Brown representing Reedsburg.
You have free articles remaining.
Coughlin wins Baraboo’s first girls’ swim title
Katie Coughlin is the only Baraboo girls swimmer to touch the wall first in an individual event at state.
Coughlin blew away the field to win the 100 backstroke at the 2014 Division 2 state meet in Madison. The then-senior used a time of 56.56 seconds to beat out Madison Edgewood’s Lauren Bergmann (:58.12) and win Baraboo’s third state title. The first two came in relays, with Baraboo winning the 200 medley relay in 2003 and 200 freestyle relay in 2005.
Coughlin also took third in the 100 butterfly (:57.25) in 2014, while also teaming up with Grace Deering, Lara Riem and Jackalynn Lemke to take second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.43).
After graduation, Coughlin spent two years swimming at the University of Alabama before transferring to the University of Wisconsin.
Reedsburg makes fourth trip to state gymnastics
After a seven-year absence, Reedsburg returned to the WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics team meet in 2015. It was the fourth team appearance in program history, as the Beavers also made it in 2006, 2007 and 2008.
The 2015 Beavers, who consisted of Tommie Brenner, Anna Penrose, Elisa Marten, Cambrie Naquin, Abbey Buelow, Ally Gesteland and Raegan Hyzer, scored 127.8333 points to take ninth out of 10 Division 2 teams.
The Beavers’ 34.533 points on the vault was their highest-scoring apparatus on the day. They added a 34.417 on the floor exercise, a 30.233 on the balance beam and a 28.65 on the uneven bars.
Brenner posted the top scores for her team on floor (9.067), vault (9.067) and beam (8.433), while Penrose had the top bars score (7.533). Reedsburg’s top finish in the individual competition was Brenner tying for 10th on the floor (9.233).
Underdog run sends Baraboo baseball to state
The 2015 Baraboo baseball team mounted two sectional comebacks to reach the WIAA Division 1 state tournament for the first time since 2000.
The second-seeded T-Birds rallied from a 4-0 deficit against No. 3 La Crosse Logan to claim a 7-6 win in the sectional semifinals when Mason Mistele hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to bring home Drake Coleman. Senior Mike Munneke hit a late two-run double as Baraboo clawed back from a 6-3 deficit to earn an 8-7 win over No. 4 La Crosse Central in the sectional final.
“I can’t believe it. Best feeling ever. I’ll never forget this,” Munneke said after sectionals. “I just can’t believe we did it. We worked so hard all year and it feels great. Everybody on the team has a part and now we’re rewarded for it.”
The T-Birds went on to fall 7-2 to Janesville Craig, the eventual state champion, in the state quarterfinals. Griffin Nicksic went 2 for 3 at the plate in the loss, while Mistele and T.J. Wagner each had RBIs.
Larson sweeps freestyle sprints
Noah Larson took the fast track to a pair of state titles.
The 2017 graduate of Baraboo didn’t swim his first two years of high school, joining the program prior to the 2015-16 season. He ended the season with two state championships, winning the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle at the 2016 WIAA Division 2 state boys swim meet.
Larson got it started with a time of 20.78 seconds in the 50 freestyle, then touched the wall in 46.72 seconds to beat out Cedarburg’s Will Hobbs by just .01 seconds.
Larson led Baraboo to a ninth-place finish in 2016, then came back as a senior to lead the T-Birds to seventh. He finished with two runner-up finishes in 2017, taking second in the 100 freestyle (:46.90) and tying for second in the 50 freestyle (:21.14).
Larson is currently a linebacker on the University of North Dakota football team.
Schaefer wins three state track titles
Josie Schaefer’s final days at Baraboo High School were spent sweeping the throwing events at the 2017 WIAA Division 1 state track and field championships. The senior took home Division 1 titles in the discus and shot put, to go along with her discus championship from 2016.
Schaefer’s first title came at the end of her junior season, when she threw the discus 162 feet to win the Division 1 title on June 3, 2016 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Schaefer dominated the discus field in 2017, as all five of her legal throws would have been good enough to win the title. In the end, her throw of 163-08 was nearly 30 feet ahead of the rest of the field. Baraboo senior Kelsey Judge added a fourth-place finish (130-03).
Schaefer came back the next day intent on improving from her fourth-place finish in the shot put in 2016. She did so, winning the state title with a school record-tying throw of 47-8.
“I’m really excited; what a great way to go out,” Schaefer said after stepping off the podium. “I think it makes all the hard work worth it.”
Schaefer, who is now a member of the University of Wisconsin track and field team, also took second at state in the discus as a sophomore and fifth as a freshman.
McMillen wins Reedsburg’s 15th wrestling title
Mason McMillen won the 15th state title in Reedsburg wrestling history when he took home the 126-pound championship at the 2018 WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
McMillen won Reedsburg’s first state championship since Ryan Peterson won the 275-pound title in 1995. Tim McMillen, Mason’s dad, won gold at 126 pounds as a senior for Reedsburg in 1985.
“There’s nothing to describe it,” Mason McMillen said of following in his dad’s footsteps. “He’s been there all 14 years of my wrestling career and been by my side working on things with me. It’s a great feeling.”
McMillen, a four-time state qualifier, notched an 8-1 decision over Stevens Point’s Chance Bailey in the semifinals to reach championship Saturday for the first time in his career. He made the most of it, pinning Stoughton’s Braeden Whitehead to win state and finish his senior year with a 48-3 record.
Baraboo, Sauk Prairie football return to postseason
The Baraboo and Sauk Prairie high school football teams made long-awaited returns to the postseason at the end of the decade.
Baraboo broke through first, ending a 12-year playoff drought by going 4-6, including 4-3 in the Badger North, in 2018. The playoff-clinching win came in thrilling fashion, as Gabe Larson and Owen Nachtigal forced a fourth-quarter fumble and Pablo Ramirez returned it for a touchdown to give Baraboo the go-ahead score in a 14-12 win at Reedsburg in the regular-season finale.
Baraboo’s first playoff game since 2006 ended with a 27-0 loss at top-seeded Waunakee in a WIAA Division 2 first-round game.
Sauk Prairie followed suit in 2019, putting together a 6-4 season to qualify for playoffs for the first time since 2007. The sixth-seeded Eagles suffered a 26-13 loss at third-seeded Stoughton in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs.
All four Sauk Prairie losses in 2019 came to teams that advanced to the second round of the playoffs, including Division 3 champion DeForest and Division 2 runner-up Waunakee.
Wankerl, Mack win state doubles title
Kelby Mack and Noah Wankerl were a natural fit.
They found their groove as juniors at Sauk Prairie, becoming partners the final month of the season and rolling to win the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state boys tennis doubles title.
Mack and Wankerl were both making their third appearance at state, but it was their first playing together. It didn’t look like it, as they clinched the championship with a smooth 6-1, 6-2 win over Green Bay Notre Dame’s Josh Janssen and Christian Remington at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
“You don’t want to look too far ahead, but when it finally happens it’s, ‘Woah ... we did it,’” Wankerl said after the title match. “It’s the thing you look forward to the whole season. I don’t think I’ve even fully comprehended it.”
Mack and Wankerl were never threatened on the way to winning Sauk Prairie’s first state title since Todd Bishop won the Division 2 singles championship in 1997. The Eagles also claimed the Division 2 team title in 2001 and 2003, while mostly recently competing at team state in 2016.
In just 18 matches as partners, Mack and Wankerl compiled a 17-1 record while winning the Badger North title, the Eau Claire Regis sectional title and the state title.