DECADE IN REVIEW: Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie athletes made their mark in 2010s

Schaefer’s first title came at the end of her junior season, when she threw the discus 162 feet to win the Division 1 title on June 3, 2016 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Schaefer dominated the discus field in 2017, as all five of her legal throws would have been good enough to win the title. In the end, her throw of 163-08 was nearly 30 feet ahead of the rest of the field. Baraboo senior Kelsey Judge added a fourth-place finish (130-03).

Schaefer came back the next day intent on improving from her fourth-place finish in the shot put in 2016. She did so, winning the state title with a school record-tying throw of 47-8.

“I’m really excited; what a great way to go out,” Schaefer said after stepping off the podium. “I think it makes all the hard work worth it.”

Schaefer, who is now a member of the University of Wisconsin track and field team, also took second at state in the discus as a sophomore and fifth as a freshman.

McMillen wins Reedsburg’s 15th wrestling title

Mason McMillen won the 15th state title in Reedsburg wrestling history when he took home the 126-pound championship at the 2018 WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.