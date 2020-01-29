Fall River sports fixture Guy Robbins receives award from Athletic Directors Association

For more than 28 years, Guy Robbins has been a fixture with the athletic programs in Fall River, both as a coach at the high school as well as his involvement with the community’s Little League program.

On Monday night his contributions were recognized when he was named the winner of the 2019-2020 Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association Distinguished Service Award.

In presenting the honor to Robbins prior to the Pirates’ boys basketball game against Madison Country Day, Fall River athletic and recreation director Cody Schultz noted Robbins’ many accomplishments, including 28 years of involvement with Little League, 21 years as a basketball coach, including a record of 340-191 as the Pirates’ JV coach. Robbins stepped down as JV coach this season and now serves as a volunteer assistant.

“Yet, perhaps more impressive than his record is his ability to care about other people,” Schultz said during the presentation. “As athletic director and recreation director, I have had the opportunity to observe Guy as a basketball coach and Little League coach and there is one constant: Guy’s approach to coaching. He teaches the bigger picture of life. He truly cares about kids and he makes athletes better people.”

The award is presented to a person who is recognized in the school and community as a supportive leader and who assists in maintaining athletics as an integral part of the total educational program. The award recipient has made a significant impact on the lives of student-athletes, athletic programs and/or athletic facilities.

