3 things we learned about WiscNews-area football teams after the first round of WIAA playoffs

Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma and his undefeated team have grown accustomed to tight, tension-filled games this season.

Eight of its 10 victories have been decided by eight points or less after top-seeded Cambria-Friesland defeated eighth-seeded Hilbert 20-14 in a WIAA Division 7 playoff opener Friday.

That includes the past seven games when the margin of victory was six points three times, four points on three occasions and one point against Deerfield last month.

“I’m glad in August at my physical that my doctor doubled my blood pressure medicine,” Bylsma said.

“It was similar to the rest of the season,” he said about the Hilbert game. “It showed the resilience of our kids to battle back time and again.”

Cambria-Friesland will play host to fourth-seeded Johnson Creek in a second-round game Friday, seeking to reach a state quarterfinal for the first time since 2016.

Cambria-Friesland uses a hybrid offense that Bylsma said is a combination of its traditional Wing-T, the single wing, shotgun and the wildcat formation. The run-heavy scheme allows Cambria-Friesland to chip away on offense and move the chains. It’s also difficult for opponents to simulate in practices.

“What helps us the most is we can control the clock and time of possession,” he said.

Juniors Isaac DeYoung and Trevor Krueger and sophomore Carter Drews handle the ball most often in the backfield. DeYoung, who has 1,202 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns, rushed 30 times for 149 yards and one touchdown last week. Krueger has 1,005 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.

Friday’s game will be a rematch of a Sept. 9 contest when Cambria-Friesland edged Johnson Creek 28-22. Drews’ touchdown pass to Krueger with 22 seconds remaining was the game-winner.

“We have surprised a lot of people,” Bylsma said. “It’s been a joy so far.”

Putting it all together

Top-seeded and undefeated Columbus (10-0) has outscored opponents by a wide margin this season, averaging 51.1 points while permitting only 8 points per game through 10 games.

The high-powered offense, led by standout junior running back Colton Brunell, has been dominating. But opponents have learned the Cardinals’ 3-4 defense also is formidable.

“We have played pretty good defense, as well. … Most of our starters have played one half for the majority of games,” Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad said. “We’ve put up a lot of zeroes in the first half, which I think is telling. We are physical and fast.”

Columbus had a 42-0 lead at halftime of last week’s 63-6 victory over eighth-seeded Altoona in a Division 4 playoff opener — meaning the Cardinals had shut out teams in 15 of the 20 quarters in the first halves of games this season.

“They are a really good team,” Selgrad said. “They are big across the board on both sides of the ball. They like to spread you out.”

Of course, Columbus has a potent attack of its own. Brunell (who has 2,044 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns) had 241 yards rushing and four touchdowns last week, while sophomore Conner Roche gained 157 yards on three carries and scored on runs of 86 and 60 yards.

Selgrad joked that sometimes it seems like opposing defenses have 30 players in the box, trying to stop the run.

But he said Columbus, which has a veteran offensive line, has developed a more efficient passing game led by quarterback Nathan Cotter (who’s completing 71.3% of his passes) to prevent defenses from totally focusing on the Cardinals’ run game.

Getting back on track

After losing two of its final three regular-season games, second-seeded Lodi (8-2) and its defense rebounded with a 42-0 victory over seventh-seeded Platteville in a Division 4 playoff opener last week.

“We got back on track,” Lodi coach Dave Puls. “We were not making as many mental mistakes and physical mistakes. I was happy with that.”

Junior quarterback Mason Lane — who has 10 touchdown passes and has run for 1,253 yards and 19 touchdowns — threw four touchdown passes and ran for two scores and the Blue Devils offensive line did a good job picking up Platteville’s blitzes, Puls said.

“We weren’t thinking about the passing game a lot (entering the game),” Puls said. “There were some opportunities there. We took a few shots to see how things would work out.”

Lodi will play host to third-seeded Lake Mills on Friday. The L-Cats defeated the Blue Devils 28-10 in the regular-season finale, scoring 28 second-half points and rallying from a 10-0 halftime deficit.

“It was kind of shocking,” Puls said, adding he didn’t recognize his team in the second half.

However, he believed it was an aberration in the Blue Devils season.

“We have to finish plays,” Puls said. “They finished plays and we didn’t. They found opportunities and they took advantage of them. We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities. We will need a different level of intensity, a little more grit.

“I’m hoping we learned some lessons from the past three or four weeks.”