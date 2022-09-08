3 things we learned about WiscNews-area high school football through 3 weeks

Learning a new offensive scheme can cause some early season headaches for any high school football team.

Poynette wasn’t immune to those hiccups as its passing game was nearly non-existent with just 19 yards in their season opener. The Pumas appear to have worked out the kinks however with a solid aerial attack opening up their entire offense to the tune of back-to-back wins following a 24-0 win over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake in the teams’ South Central Conference opener last Friday.

“I think with that first week we weren’t putting things together like we were supposed to. The plays were there, we were just dropping passes or we had penalties,” Poynette coach Greg Kallungi said. “The last two weeks we’ve been executing a lot better and the passing game and running game have been helping each other out.”

The new look under assistant coach Cody Odegaard has been flying high behind the arm of senior quarterback Hunter Borgen. The 6 foot 5, 205-pounder has taken a big step forward from last fall, including throwing for 114 yards on 7-of-14 passing in the shutout over the Phoenix.

The improvement in the passing game isn’t anything surprising to Kallungi.

“He’s a big body, an athletic kid with a strong arm, and everything’s starting to come together for him a little bit,” Kallungi said.

Hunter Borgen Poynette senior Hunter Borgen takes a shotgun snap during a South Central Conference game against Wisconsin Dells last season.

That includes on the ground as well. Along with his passing, Borgen has been a monster to bring down going for over 100 yards each of the last two weeks. He piled up 172 yards and three scores on 24 carries in last week’s win over the Phoenix. For Kallungi, the success both on the ground and through air, now finally clicking are working hand-in-hand.

“That’s what we’d like to get to, a sort of ‘pick your poison’ sort of thing,” he said. “They take one thing away, we can hurt them somewhere else and I think we’ve got the athletes to be able to do that.”

The Pumas (2-1, 1-0 South Central) will look to do so this week with a trip to winless Wautoma (0-3, 0-1).

Success in trenches helps Hilltoppers

Oshkosh Lourdes is the reigning Trailways Conference champions, going undefeated in league play last year. Cambria-Friesland played well against the Red Knights last year, but 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter sunk the Hilltoppers, 26-22.

Cambria-Friesland (3-0, 1-0 Trailways) shut the door on any sort of comeback last week, knocking off the Red Knights, 28-7, in their league opener.

Isaac DeYoung Cambria-Friesland's Isaac DeYoung (24) stiff-arms a Johnson Creek defender during last season's Trailways Conference game in Cambria.

“We anticipated that once we understood our roles and understood how we needed to approach the game that we could be competitive with anybody,” Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma said. “It just so happened that this Friday, it jelled.”

The Hilltoppers’ offensive line controlled the trenches, which helped swing the time of possession in their favor. It was simple for Bylsma: "If you keep the ball out of their hands, they can’t score."

Cambria-Friesland’s offense ran for 326 yards and four touchdowns, paced by Isaac DeYoung (143 yards, three touchdowns) and Trevor Krueger (141, one).

“Our running backs played physical, physical, physical,” Bylsma said. “… This was their best game of blending those talents together.”

Conversely, the Red Knights mustered just 24 yards on the ground as the Toppers defensive line had all the leverage. Lourdes tested the secondary, however, passing for one score and 213 yards.

“They may have bent, but they didn’t break," Bylsma said. "They gave up two big plays the whole game. With Lourdes’ open-style of offense, they rely on the big play.”

The Hilltoppers hope time will once again be on their side Friday when they travel to Johnson Creek.

Schulenburg steps up for Beavers

After playing a key role off the bench most of last season, Jacob Schulenburg fought his way into a starting cornerback role for Reedsburg this fall.

He’s has proved he’s earned it already this season, including making a pair of clutch defensive plays in last week’s Mississippi Valley Conference debut win over La Crosse Central.

“It’s been amazing,” Schulenburg said of his start to the year, which has included a pair of interceptions. “Going from last season barely starting to starting and making big plays (this year), I’ve got more interceptions already than I did last year. To have two already is just amazing.”

Jacob Schulenburg Reedsburg senior Jacob Schulenburg (9) converges for a tackle during a Badger Small Conference game against Portage last season.

Those big plays from the 5-10, 150-pound senior started at the end of the first half. With the game knotted at 14, Schulenburg snagged a tipped pass and returned it to the RiverHawks’ 6-yard line, setting up senior Kevin Green’s touchdown run that gave the Beavers a 21-14 lead.

The latter was even more important as he helped shut the door on a Central rally attempt. After giving up a pair of touchdowns, to pull within 28-26, the RiverHawks attempted a game-tying two-point conversion but Schulenberg broke up the pass to help salt away the win.

“Our morale was pretty low,” he said. “We thought we were maybe going to go into overtime, so for me to make that last pass breakup was really amazing.”

Big plays are what Schulenburg hoped he’d be making entering this season, but he knew it wouldn’t be easy. Facing some stiff competition for a starting role, he beat out some fellow skilled defensive backs, and now he’s working to keep pace with a group of dominant linebackers.

Now Schulenburg is intent on keeping his spot and ensuring the Beavers (3-0, 1-0 MVC), who host La Crosse Logan (2-1, 1-0) this week, continue their hot start to the year.