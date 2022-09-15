3 things we learned about WiscNews-area high school football through 4 weeks

If a switch to a new conference wasn’t enough for the Baraboo High School football team this year, the move to the Mississippi Valley has been filled with curveballs for the Thunderbirds.

The biggest challenge the T-Birds have been presented with is a wide array of new offenses to handle. Baraboo passed the most unique to date last Friday as it shutdown Holmen’s flexbone triple-option attack with a 27-0 shutout, the program’s first at home in two years.

“I told them I’m really proud of them, about as proud as I’ve ever been as a coach of that group because of their ability to play together as a team,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said.

That ability to play as a team was necessary against the Vikings' attack that dates back to 1979. Turkington admitted that pitching how to deal with the motion-heavy scheme was difficult for his team to understand because “there were a lot of guys … that had to do things that probably didn’t make sense in their minds.”

The T-Birds (3-1, 2-0) showed they could buy in and suffocated the Vikings, holding them to just 191 total yards and 161 yards rushing on 37 carries. Baraboo lived in the Holmen backfield with six individuals combining for eight tackles for loss, led by two apiece from sophomores Jordi Beale and Jackson Puttkamer.

“It’s one of those things where they’re hardnosed kids. They don’t mind getting dirty, they like making tackles and that’s what they’re all about,” said Turkington, who admitted finding players who wanted to make tackles was his No. 1 criteria for finding his defensive starters.

“Maybe sometimes that leaves us a little weaker in the defensive backfield for coverage, but for a game like that it was perfect. Jordi and Jackson are 100% those types of kids.”

Baraboo will need to adjust once again this week when they face the spread attack of La Crosse Central (1-3, 0-2).

Passing game starting to soar for Cardinals

Columbus produced one of the best seasons in its history last fall reaching the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals. The Cardinals road to the final four in coach Andrew Selgrad’s first season was paved on a punishing ground game that racked up nearly 3,700 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Despite all that success, Selgrad knew that to take the next step forward his team would need to add an expanded wrinkle to their offense.

“One thing we learned from last season is you just can’t be one dimensional, so we spent a lot of time in the offseason as a coaching staff trying to learn what we can do to improve our passing game,” he said. “We put the work in over our contact days on campus and this past August to really make the passing game efficient.”

The fruits of that labor have shown so far, especially last week as a dynamic passing attack helped fuel the Cardinals to a 34-7 road win over fellow Capitol Conference league title contender Lake Mills. Senior Nathan Cotter threw for 139 yards on 10-of-16 attempts but tossed three touchdowns, including a pair to junior Brady Link.

The efficient Cotter has turned into “a field general” according to Selgrad, whose team has thrown for 613 yards and nine scores already this season after combining for 976 yards and 13 TDs in 13 games last fall.

The offensive success has taken some of the load off leading running back Colton Brunell, but the junior is still finding plenty of success after piling up 205 yards and a score on 24 carries in the win over the L-Cats.

“It’s really exciting to see that and this is something we expected to happen, and to see it come to fruition is a credit to the football team,” Selgrad said.

The near shutout marks the start of a tough stretch for the Cardinals (4-0, 2-0 Capitol) as they head to Beloit Turner (3-1, 1-1) this week followed by consecutive league tilts against fellow title hopefuls Madison Edgewood, Lodi and Lakeside Lutheran. More success through the air could prove to be the difference for the Cardinals.

Blue Devils not afraid to grind out wins

Close early season games have been uncommon for Lodi during its current run of success. That hasn’t been the case so far this season with the Blue Devils grinding out a pair of games decided by two scores or less.

Those early struggles proved mighty crucial Friday as Lodi edged out a 37-36 come-from-behind win over Beloit Turner. The Blue Devils rallied out of their second third-quarter deficit of the season to hand the Trojans their first loss, something coach Dave Puls knows was only possible because of the team’s previous adversity.

“We knew we had it in us to come back and make it a game; give ourselves a chance at the end and this is what these guys have made their identity on now,” Puls said. “They never give up, they never give in, they never quit. They’re always in it until the end, no matter what the score is, and that’s really a testament to them.”

The Blue Devils' (4-0, 2-0 Capitol) defense came up big as they helped bookend the second-half comeback. Trailing by 11 and kicking off to start the second half, Lodi forced a punt on the Trojans' opening drive and immediately turned that into a Mason Lane 14-yard touchdown run on the next drive.

Puls said that stop “was what really turned the tide.” A late stand kept Lodi’s unbeaten start alive as Brady Puls broke up a would-be, game-winning two-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left to play to seal the win.

“They’re an extremely talented team and we knew it was going to potentially be a McFarland-type game where it was going to come down to whoever has the ball last and make the biggest play,” Dave Puls said referencing the Blue Devils’ 45-38 shootout win over the Spartans on Aug. 26.

Dave Puls is hopeful the nail-biting victory can be the perfect catalyst the team needs to improve the mental aspect of their game, especially entering Friday’s tilt of league unbeatens against Madison Edgewood (4-0, 2-0).

“We’ve got the aggressiveness, we’ve got the athleticism, but now we’ve got to have the intelligence,” he said.