3 things we learned about WiscNews-area high school football through 6 weeks

It’s been nine years since Beaver Dam defeated rival Watertown in football.

The Golden Beavers found the perfect time to finally break that streak last week, topping the Goslings 39-27 in the teams’ 100th meeting in the Badger Large Conference game. As big as the win was for the program it was just as monumental for Camron Mendoza — the junior running back piled up 309 yards and three scores on 52 carries to fuel Beaver Dam’s first win of the season.

“It was a pretty unbelievable individual effort,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said. “There were a lot of yards after contact. Our offensive line did a really nice job. You could especially tell midway through the third quarter (the Goslings) were getting pretty tired and our guys were leaning on them. That’s what we try to do is win the battle of attrition at the line and we did a nice job of sticking to our attack.”

In total, the Golden Beavers ran 55 times for 386 yards and five touchdowns. Those other three carries for 77 yards and a pair of scores were from senior running back Landon Semrau.

“He didn’t have many carries, but the ones he had went big for touchdowns,” Linde said.

So, any fan could say, “The ground game worked. It really worked.” Right, Linde?

“You could say that,” he said with a chuckle.

The passing attack also found waves of success behind sophomore quarterback Eli Bryant, who completed 6 of 9 passes for 66 yards and one touchdown with one interception. His TD was a 5-yarder late in the first half to senior Michael Fox.

“We called a little RPO (run-pass option) over the middle for him to run a little pop pass and Eli found him,” Linde said. “Eli was efficient on the game. Eli did what we needed him to do and was good on distributing. It was a pretty complete offensive performance.”

Beaver Dam gave up 307 yards and four touchdowns through the air, but intercepted Watertown’s Reece Kamrath four times to help keep the Goslings at bay.

The surging offense, which scored 30 points in a three-point loss to Milton on Sept. 16, and ball-hawking defense will look to stay hot this week when the Golden Beavers (1-5, 1-3) host Sun Prairie West.

Pieces up front coming together for T-Birds

Time and an opportunity to jell can do wonders for an offense, especially its linemen and running game.

Entering this season, Baraboo coach Steve Turkington knew the Thunderbirds had the players up front to generate plenty of success.

“We knew that that was going to be a strength for our team, especially our right side with Haeden Bowar and Kyle Felt,” he said. “We just had to figure out the left side and center, too.”

The T-Birds have done that during their five-game winning streak, having rushed for over 250 yards three times, including in last week’s 35-31 come-from-behind win over La Crosse Logan in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Behind the group anchored by Bowar and Felt, the trio of senior Ben Burgess and juniors Luke Vittengl and Isaac Pelland combined for 257 rushing yards and all five scores as Baraboo (5-1, 4-0 MVC) locked up its playoff spot. Turkington lauded the group’s effort after halftime as Baraboo outscored the Rangers 22-10 in the final 24 minutes.

“It was just like our guys never stopped playing; they played all the way through and there was no quit in them," he said. "They just kept playing."

The offense, especially the ground game, never stopped as the trio had 42 attempts, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, led by Vittengl’s 115 yards and three scores on 16 attempts. It was the shifty signal-caller that provided the decisive blow, ripping off a 43-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to give the T-Birds the lead for good.

That’s not to say Pelland (18 carries, 72 yards) and Burgess (8, 70) didn’t have their own moments, each finding the end zone and using their own unique skillsets.

"They’re all kind of different and they all had their moments where we needed them to make a play, and they all came through in their own unique way," Turkington said.

Baraboo will need them again this week when it takes on bitter rival Reedsburg (5-1, 3-1) in the 135th meeting for the Old River Jug with both sides looking to take the series lead and keep their MVC title hopes alive.

Time on ball fueling undefeated Toppers

It’s not unknown to Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma where his Hilltoppers stand against the rest of the programs in Wisconsin.

“We are the smallest school fielding an 11-man stand-alone football program in the entire state,” he said.

With just 31 players among the 97 enrolled students, it’s made things very clear for Bylsma that in order to win games, the Hilltoppers have to be able to control possession and the clock. It’s been a perfect strategy, literally, as Cambria-Friesland is 6-0 after it ground out a third straight one-score game with a 20-16 win over Randolph last Friday.

“We can’t get into shootouts; we have to control what we can control, and that includes the clock and time of possession,” he said. “It’s a testament to how well our young men have bought into our offensive philosophy, and how they can play a bend-but-don’t-break defense.”

The latter was on full display against the Rockets. After Randolph scored eight seconds into the second quarter, the Hilltoppers (6-0, 4-0 Trailways) blanked the Rockets over the final 35-plus minutes. That’s all the more impressive considering how well Cambria-Friesland limited Randolph on the ground, holding the Rockets to a season-low 140 yards on 34 attempts (4.1 yards per carry).

Bylsma praised the players’ effort, as well as that of defensive coordinator Jim Knudson, who operates a pretty basic scheme given the large number of two-way players.

“Virtually 10 of the kids that start on offense turn around and start on defense, so we don’t have time to get fancy or elaborate,” Bylsma said. “Based on coach Knudson’s knowledge, and then how our kids believe in what they’re doing; they’re looking for that one stop in each drive that breaks the other team’s momentum.”