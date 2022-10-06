3 things we learned about WiscNews-area high school football through 7 weeks

If there was one word to describe Cambria-Friesland football this season it would be undefeated.

The second choice for many would be battle-tested. The 7-0 start hasn’t been a cakewalk for the Hilltoppers, who have won five one-score games this season, with the latest coming in last Friday’s 24-20 Trailways Conference victory over Pardeeville.

“They played us tough,” Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma said. “They had us well scouted. They knew our tendencies. Jamie Link, one of my assistants said it best, ‘We won despite the football gods being against us that night.”

That win secured the Trailways Conference title for the Hilltoppers. Cambria-Friesland moved to 5-0 in league play. With a Week 9 forfeit by St John's Northwestern Academies, who canceled their season, and every other opponent with two losses, Bylsma's 16th conference title in his 40-year career is secured.

Friday’s game was one where Cambria-Friesland needed to dig deep as the Hilltoppers outscored the Bulldogs 16-6 in fourth quarter.

“We’re understanding we can play through the emotional swings of a football game,” Bylsma said. “You watch broadcast on TV and they talk about momentum swings or emotional plays; our kids don’t hang their heads when things don’t go their way. They just go back after it, ‘Well, let’s get this job done.'”

Bylsma credits his veterans for stepping up in those moments.

“They outplayed us all night,” Bylsma said. “A lot of credit goes to the fact that our senior leadership this year doesn’t panic. Against Randolph, we were down by 10 points at one point. We have some really stabilized senior leadership.”

Beavers humming up front

Like Rome, a successful offensive line isn’t built in a day.

It’s taken a little under two seasons, but the hogmollies up front for Reedsburg coach Calvin Zenz have found a groove. The Beavers’ heavies have helped pave the way for 1,597 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground this season, including a season-best 313 yards and four scores in last week’s 41-27 win over rival Baraboo.

“They’re in their second year and I think we simplified some things up front,” Zenz said. “We didn’t really change the scheme, but just some of the things we did to make their lives a little easier as far as who they’re supposed to block, who they’re supposed to combo (block) with.”

The lone poor performance was 67 yards on 33 carries in a 35-0 loss to Onalaska. For the season the Beavers (7-1, 4-1 Mississippi Valley) have had more than 200 yards rushing in each contest, and at least 250 yards in three of those.

Zenz credits the returning experience with six players starting at least one game to a rushing attack averaging better than 5 yards per carry.

He also wasn’t afraid to include a sixth offensive lineman against Baraboo with 6-foot-4, 206-pound junior Charles McGlynn at tight end.

“Where the depth really shows is on the defensive line where we can rotate guys in and out and try to keep them fresh there," he said.

Young Bulldogs finding their bite

With 80% of this year’s team composed of freshmen, sophomores or first-year players, Pardeeville coach Bob Hepp knew his group faced some challenges this season.

Road blocks aside, the Bulldogs have shown that the future is bright in Pardeeville. While sitting at 2-6 — including a forfeit win over St. John's Northwestern — and 2-3 in the Trailways, the Bulldogs have had four one-score losses.

Friday's 24-20 loss to Cambria-Friesland on Friday was the fourth consecutive defeat.

“There’s no way to put it, we’ve lost three gut-wrenching games in a row, but we’re pleased we’re putting ourselves in a position to win and we just need to keep working until we get over the hump,” Hepp said.

He’s not kidding. The Bulldogs have led or been tied in the fourth quarter of each of their last three games. Against the Hilltoppers, the Bulldogs led 20-16 into the waning minutes before giving up a late touchdown.

On Sept. 23 it was a late rushing touchdown that gave Fall River/Rio a 24-21 win while a 99-yard kickoff return sunk the Bulldogs in a 27-21 loss to Oshkosh Lourdes on Sept. 16.

“We’re putting ourselves in a position to win games, but we have to learn how to close and finish games,” Hepp said. “They’re fighting hard and a couple plays fall here or there, we could be 5-0 in our league. The difference sometimes between being 5-0 and 2-3 is not that much; a couple plays here and there in a game.”

Despite the losses, it’s been an impressive turnaround for Pardeeville. After losing its game against the Lancers, the Bulldogs scheduled a replacement game with reigning WIAA Division 7 state runner-up Coleman. The Cougars cruised to a 52-6 win, but the loss served a greater purpose in Hepp’s mind.