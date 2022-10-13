3 things we learned about WiscNews-area high school football through 8 weeks

It’s been no mystery, the Lodi football team’s offensive success over the last decade has been predicated on a dominant ground game.

That’s still the case this season with the Blue Devils amassing nearly 2,000 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground this season. However, it’s been the emergence of the team’s passing game that could fuel another deep postseason run.

Lodi showed how deadly, and accurate, it can be through the air during last Friday’s 42-7 romp over New Glarus/Monticello in a Capitol Conference game in Lodi. The Blue Devils (7-1) went to the air just 11 times but quarterback Mason Lane was impressive completing nine passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s definitely by design,” Lane said. “We’ve always had really good running backs in Lodi, obviously, and so opening it up, going into shotgun and getting out of the I-formation. We’re just changing with football and it’s been one of the things we’ve worked on the last few years.”

Lane has been efficient all season completing 70-of-114 passes for 976 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions, good for a 61.4% completion percentage. He’s used plenty of targets as well with 10 separate players recording receptions, including six different receivers against the Glarner Knights.

Lane credits the offseason work by him and his teammates for the group’s collective proficiency and knows it will only benefit the Blue Devils, who head to Lake Mills for a regular season finale Friday, as they continue to chew up yards on the ground.

“It also helps our run game too because then teams don’t know whether or not we’re running or throwing,” he said.

Eagles starting to learn how to win

Riding back-to-back losing season, Sauk Prairie hasn’t been in a lot of positions to close out games recently.

That hasn’t been the case this year as the Eagles have squandered some chances earlier this season to put opponents away. Sauk Prairie didn’t waste another last Friday, pitching a second-half shutout to pull away for a 26-21 win over Fort Atkinson in a Badger Small Conference game. The win snapped a six-game losing skid for Sauk Prairie, which celebrated a very happy homecoming.

“It’s been working through the mental side of the game us to where we’re at,” Sauk Prairie coach Randy Wallace said. “They haven’t really been there a lot. This senior class has had two losing seasons, so just learning how to win and getting through the mental challenges has been key.”

It was the Eagles defense who faced big mental challenges as Fort Atkinson twice had quick-fire answers to Sauk Prairie touchdowns. The Blackhawks scored within 39 and 18 seconds of Eagle scores, with the latter coming with 6 minutes, 37 seconds left in the second quarter to give Fort Atkinson a 21-20 lead.

Sauk Prairie (2-6) locked in from there however, and got some big plays of their own. Sophomore Landon Schultz came up with two interceptions, setting up the Eagles’ go-ahead score at the end of the first half and sealing the win to put away the Blackhawks.

“Once our defense started making them punt and making plays …we got momentum and things were going right for us,” junior Connor Breunig said. “Once we took a deep breath, settled down and played football, it was all a lot more fun.”

Playoff push built on trust

Horicon/Hustisford didn’t begin the season how it wanted — three straight losses with a combined seven points. However, Horicon/Hustisford has won three of its last five games and is on the verge of heading back to the postseason for the first time following a two-year hiatus.

“Everybody trusts each other,” Mueller said. “We’ve got a lot of talent, but you’ve got to trust each other that everybody can make good plays. Everybody will block and help each other out.”

It’s shown on the scoreboard. Horicon/Hustisford has scored 35 points in each of its last two wins while combining for 541 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

In order to qualify for the postseason, teams have to have a .500 winning percentage or better in conference play. A win against Waterloo to close Eastern Suburban Conference play would lock Horicon/Hustisford into the postseason.

It’s not going to be an easy task as the Pirates (6-2, 4-2 ESC) are playing for postseason seeding.

Horicon/Hustisford should be brimming with confidence though following last week’s 35-16 win over rival Dodgeland.