3 things we learned from WiscNews-area football teams through two weeks

Adjustments are the name of the game in high school football.

How teams adapt and respond to what their opponents do, both offensively and defensively, makes all the difference between winning and a losing.

Area teams put that principle to good use in Week 2 as a number of teams rebounded from difficult losses, while others made small tweaks to keep their winning ways going.

That will be crucial as conference play officially commences this week.

Here are three things we learned heading into Week 3.

Hooker emerges to lead Portage

Keagan Hooker1 Portage junior Keagan Hooker looks to evade an Adams-Friendship tackler on Aug. 19. Hooker has emerged as the Warriors top running back so far…

The Portage ground game was often stuck in first gear during its season-opening loss against Adams-Friendship, accounting for just 110 yards on 38 carries.

The Warriors revved back up to speed last Friday against Whitewater, churning out 233 yards and four touchdowns in the 35-0 shutout over the Whippets.

“We’re a younger team overall and sometimes you go through some of those growing pains, but our leadership really stepped up the last week,” coach Shane Haak said.

Portage’s depth truly showed through with eight separate players combining to help the team more than double their Week 1 production.

However, Keagan Hooker has emerged as the team’s top weapon on the ground. Playing high school football for the first time, the junior has led Portage in rushing each of the last two weeks, including a team-best 71 yards on just six carries against the Whippets.

Despite not playing for two years — Hooker played throughout middle school according to Haak — the 6 foot 2, 175-pounder has fit right in after hitting the weight room hard with the rest of the team dating back to last spring.

“To be honest it feels like he’s been with us his entire career almost,” Haak said. “He’s done a really good job and to be a part of that backfield — he’s had some opportunities and he has a really good football IQ to understand the offense and defense.”

Hooker and the Warriors will look to build off that this week against Sauk Prairie in their Badger Small Conference opener.

Vittengl’s legs help spark Thunderbirds

Luke Vittengl1 Baraboo's Luke Vittengl drives through a Beaver Dam defender for more yardage during last week's non-conference game at Flambeau Field in Baraboo.

Baraboo had plenty of holes to fill following last year’s magical run to the WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinals, namely at quarterback replacing Wisconsin freshman Luna Larson.

After an up-and-down season opener, new starter Luke Vittengl showed why the Thunderbirds are in good hands last week as he helped power Baraboo to a 20-14 win over Beaver Dam. The junior signal caller threw for over 100 yards for the second straight game, but it was his work on the ground that helped provide a spark for the T-Birds.

The 5-11, 190-pounder rushed for a team-high 75 yards on 18 carries, a vast improvement over his six yards on nine attempts in Week 1.

“He’s a good athlete and just a natural athlete so he’s going to make plays with his feet just by being a good athlete,” coach Steve Turkington said.

One play in particular stands out for Turkington, with Vittengl ripping off a cutback run on a broken play on fourth-and-5 to give the T-Birds a fresh set of downs. The veteran head coach described Vittengl as the opposite of Larson and “the guy who can pass that has the ability to run when he needs to.”

So while he and his staff don’t want their starting signal caller to get hurt, Vittengl won’t back down.

“He’s going to do whatever it takes to win. He’s got arm talent and the ability to throw it, but if he’s going to pull it down and run or if we design runs with him, he’s going to get yards,” Turkington said.

The T-Birds make their Mississippi Valley Conference debut this week with a trip to Tomah.

Running back depth powers Waupun

Without a Week 1 game due to Delafield St. John's Northwestern Academies canceling its season, Waupun and its talented group of running backs got an extra week of practice ahead of its clash with Menominee Indian last week.

“It definitely got our guys anxious and excited to hit, that’s for sure,” Waupun coach Adrian Harmsen said. “Hitting the same color jersey, that gets old after a while. Having that be our first team, our first competition outside of our scrimmage where you’ve got to hit someone else on a different team, that was really nice.”

The extra time proved plenty beneficial as the Warriors used five running backs and rushed for a combined 219 yards and five touchdowns to shutout the Eagles, 54-0.

Sophomore Kyler Sanders (58 yards, two touchdowns), sophomore Haiden Rieder (52, one) and senior Zeke Kelly (50, one) all ran for 50 or more yards and at least one touchdown. Sophomore Tucker Ramirez also ran for 18 yards and a touchdown, and senior Anthony Nighbor added 41 yards.

“I was really impressed with them as a group as a whole,” Harmsen said.

Even so, Harmsen knows the road will get much tougher for the Warriors, starting with Friday's East Central Conference opener against Port Washington.