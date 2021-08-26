A Beaver Dam tackling machine and a Week 2 clash of top teams among things to watch Friday

The Hillmen took it on the chin in Week 1, losing 53-21 to Darlington. But they did move the ball through the air, with QB Derek Digman completing 15-of-27 attempts for 231 yards, three TDs and three interceptions.

Presuming Platteville throws it similarly in Week 2, it will present a challenge Columbus didn’t face in Week 1 as Omro QB Cole Henke was 2-of-11 for 43 yards.

Will the Warriors win again?Hard to believe, but after enduring a 27-game losing streak that dated back to 2017 and just recently ended with a 21-16 win over North Fond du Lac in the 2020 alternate fall finale this past spring, Waupun could be talking about trying for a four-game winning streak come this time next week.

That will only happen if the Warriors can first make it a three-game winning streak, of course, and the opponent in the way is Menomonee Indian.

Menomonee Indian suffered a 48-0 loss to Auburndale last week, was 0-4 in the spring and was 2-8 in 2019, so on paper at least it’s an even match-up. The Warriors are coming off a 36-0 win over Saint John’s Northwestern Academies.

Allen Smith led Menomonee Indian with 31 yards rushing while Bryce Dixon had 29 yards. Other than that, there wasn’t much to speak of in the way of stats during the loss.