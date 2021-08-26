A Beaver Dam tackling machine and a Week 2 clash of top teams among things to watch Friday

It took 21 months for the prep football scene in Wisconsin to return to normal last Friday, a nearly two-year wait due to the pandemic interrupting the 2020 season and forcing a dramatic reconfiguration of the schedule.
The wait for Week 2, obviously, is a fraction of that.
And when the lights come back on this Friday, there will be plenty of storylines in the area worth paying attention to — the following is a glance at what those are.
Energizer Barstow
At 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, Beaver Dam defensive back Jaden Barstow isn’t the biggest dog in the fight.
That didn’t matter last Friday against Menasha. The senior kept going, and going, and going …
Barstow was all over the field, racking up 21 total tackles, making him the leader in the state after Week 1 according to stats compiled on WisSports.net. Seven of those tackles were of the solo variety and one was a tackle for loss.
His effort didn’t translate into victory for the Golden Beavers, though, as they lost 34-23 to Menasha. But it definitely served notice to the rest of Beaver Dam’s schedule that No. 25 needs to be accounted for in the game-plan.
Sauk Prairie is next up.
And the Eagles are reeling following a 43-7 season-opening loss, albeit to a Monroe team that cracked this week’s first Associated Press state poll tied for seventh in the Medium Schools division.
Sauk Prairie’s lone touchdown in the game was scored by Damian Wright-Rodriguez Jr. from 3 yards out but other than that the Eagles didn’t have much go their way, managing only 117 total yards (90 passing, 27 rushing) on the night.
Barstow and Beaver Dam will be looking to make it another frustrating night for Sauk Prairie, with linebackers Conner Strasser (13 tackles) and Owen Schraufnagel (12, one for loss) also looking to build on solid Week 1 games and defensive lineman Riley Rueckert looking to add to his current sack total of one.
New coach, no problem
Coming off a spring season that saw Columbus go 5-1 and close out the WIAA’s 2020 alternate fall campaign with a 42-6 win over New Glarus/Monticello four months ago on April 30, the Cardinals were left to find a new leader of the nest.
So far, so good on their choice. Former Fond du Lac defensive coordinator Andrew Selgrad assumed the role over the summer after Calvin Zenz departed for Reedsburg, and his debut was one to remember — a 34-0 shutout victory over Omro.
Now after sophomore running back Colton Brunell (21 carries for 197 yards and three TDs), senior running back Andrew Pfeffer (15-123) and junior quarterback Nathan Cotter (4-55-1) powered a dominant ground attack in that win, Selgrad and his troops look to make it 2-0 when Platteville comes to town.
The Hillmen took it on the chin in Week 1, losing 53-21 to Darlington. But they did move the ball through the air, with QB Derek Digman completing 15-of-27 attempts for 231 yards, three TDs and three interceptions.
Presuming Platteville throws it similarly in Week 2, it will present a challenge Columbus didn’t face in Week 1 as Omro QB Cole Henke was 2-of-11 for 43 yards.
Will the Warriors win again?Hard to believe, but after enduring a 27-game losing streak that dated back to 2017 and just recently ended with a 21-16 win over North Fond du Lac in the 2020 alternate fall finale this past spring, Waupun could be talking about trying for a four-game winning streak come this time next week.
That will only happen if the Warriors can first make it a three-game winning streak, of course, and the opponent in the way is Menomonee Indian.
Menomonee Indian suffered a 48-0 loss to Auburndale last week, was 0-4 in the spring and was 2-8 in 2019, so on paper at least it’s an even match-up. The Warriors are coming off a 36-0 win over Saint John’s Northwestern Academies.
Allen Smith led Menomonee Indian with 31 yards rushing while Bryce Dixon had 29 yards. Other than that, there wasn’t much to speak of in the way of stats during the loss.
Waupun was led by Ashton Campbell who had 109 rushing yards on 10 carries, one of them for a TD. Meanwhile, Lucas Meyer had 98 yards on just five carries, two of which hit paydirt.
Early-season showdown
It’s hard to make much of rankings this soon on the calendar, but the area’s best Week 2 match-up could well end up being Hilbert at Randolph, a pair of teams that came in a little bit outside the top-10 in the Associated Press Small Schools poll.
Both teams fared well in Week 1, with Hilbert winning 14-0 over Brillion and Randolph taking a 36-6 victory over Rosholt.
Those scores seem to suggest defense might reign supreme this week, in which case keep an eye on Randolph’s Travis Alvin. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior linebacker looked every bit the part against Rosholt, racking up 18 tackles (nine of them solo) and registering three tackles for loss in what was a dominant effort.
Jacob Kile also had a pair of TFLs for the Rockets, who had five of them in all.
Senior running back Traiton Lininger did the most damage on offense, toting the rock 10 times for 111 yards and two TDs, while Bryce Rataczak racked up 70 yards and a TD on the ground. Quarterback Nate Kol scampered 48 yards with two scores.
It was a balanced effort — offense and defense — for the Rockets in Week 1 but Week 2 looks to offer a tougher test. A good showing could give Randolph a big boost headed into Trailways Conference play beginning in Week 3.
Rivals line up against each other
Horicon/Hustisford and Mayville are not in the same conference. The former is in the Capitol and the latter is in the Flyway.
But there’s still something at stake in Friday’s match-up between the two: Bragging rights.
Fourteen miles are all that separate Hustisford and Mayville, with Horicon a stop along the way. So both sides no doubt want a victory in this contest for a little more than just the obvious tally in the win column.
Both also are hungry after losing in Week 1 — Horicon/Husty by the score of 42-27 to Lomira and Mayville in a 38-20 defeat at the hands of Cedar Grove-Belgium.
Sophomore quarterback Carter Schwartz, in his first career start, looked good in Week 1 for the MarshFalcons, completing 7-of-18 attempts for 79 yards, two TDs and one pick. His top two targets were Blake Peplinski (four catches for 71 yards and two TDs) and Gavin Hearley (2-68-1). Hearley’s TD grab came on a toss from Peplinski, who also had four carries for 11 yards.
Mayville, on the other hand, was a little more balanced — QB Adison Mittelstadt was 8-of-14 for 111 yards, two TDs and one INT, while Blake Schraufnagel had 131 yards and a TD on 17 carries and Bradley Bushke and Cadon Hardesty combined for 89 yards receiving and two scores.
Other area match-ups
- Fall River/Rio will look for its first win of the season when Royall (1-0) comes to Fall River on Friday night. The Rebels suffered a 42-15 loss to Marshall in Week 1, with QB Matthew Miller accounting for both scores via rushing TDs.
- Cambria-Friesland and Dodgeland both came up on the losing end last Friday, but one of them will get back to .500 this week as they face off with each other. C-F didn’t get much of anything going in a 24-0 loss to Pardeeville in Week 1, managing only five first downs (two in the first half, three in the second) and 97 total yards. Dodgeland, on the other hand, did get a couple Caden Brugger TD runs (one from 5 yards out, the other a 12-yard dash) but that was all in a 28-13 loss to Deerfield. Brugger had 81 yards on the ground and also caught three passes for 50 yards from first-year starting QB Nathon Johnson.
- A year after being bitten hard by COVID-19 and mustering just one win, Markesan — and its boatload of returning starters, nine on offense and nine on defense —matched that total with a 30-14 victory over Manawa last Friday. Now, the Hornets look to go 2-0 when they entertain Laconia (1-0). QB Ryan Mast had a big game in the opener for Markesan, completing 3-of-6 passes for 74 yards, two TDs and an INT while also rushing for 66 yards and a TD. Micah Kracht and Caleb Stoll caught the TD passes, the former on a 31-yard pitch and catch and the latter from 23 yards out.