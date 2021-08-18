Adversity riddled 2020 has Markesan football more battle-tested, versatile headed into 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic did a lot of things to a lot of prep football teams across the state last year.

You won’t believe what it did to Markesan.

“We have a kid starting at corner and last year he played nose (tackle) for us for a game because he had to,” Hornets coach John Dunlavy said.

That player is Jaden Walker, a 6-foot-2, 165-pound junior. And he wasn’t alone in having to play dramatically out of position for a spell in order to fill a hole caused by a COVID-related absence.

“I’m sure it would have been surprising to see (Walker at nose tackle),” said 6-foot, 180-pound senior offensive lineman Devin Brooks, a first team All-Eastern Suburban Conference pick last year, “but I think that might have been a week I was out.

“But I remember Caleb Jahnke, he’s a running back and he took my spot.”

It was a headache for Dunlavy and the Hornets to play musical chairs during a 2-6 season. They were never close to full strength and were usually down five to eight players, said Dunlavy, who added that the last game of the year “we were like half a JV team.”

So, what does it have to do with this season? A lot, as it turns out. And in a good way.