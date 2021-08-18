Adversity riddled 2020 has Markesan football more battle-tested, versatile headed into 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic did a lot of things to a lot of prep football teams across the state last year.
You won’t believe what it did to Markesan.
“We have a kid starting at corner and last year he played nose (tackle) for us for a game because he had to,” Hornets coach John Dunlavy said.
That player is Jaden Walker, a 6-foot-2, 165-pound junior. And he wasn’t alone in having to play dramatically out of position for a spell in order to fill a hole caused by a COVID-related absence.
“I’m sure it would have been surprising to see (Walker at nose tackle),” said 6-foot, 180-pound senior offensive lineman Devin Brooks, a first team All-Eastern Suburban Conference pick last year, “but I think that might have been a week I was out.
“But I remember Caleb Jahnke, he’s a running back and he took my spot.”
It was a headache for Dunlavy and the Hornets to play musical chairs during a 2-6 season. They were never close to full strength and were usually down five to eight players, said Dunlavy, who added that the last game of the year “we were like half a JV team.”
So, what does it have to do with this season? A lot, as it turns out. And in a good way.
“It definitely helps understanding the offense and defense a lot more when you play different positions. The more you know it, the better you’re at it, right?” said Jahnke, who was first-team all-conference as a flex player on offense a year ago and a second-team flex on defense. “We’re miles ahead of where we were last year.”
The Hornets have nine returning starters on each side of the ball — the roster is pretty much the same as it was in 2020 — and are better equipped to deal with any curveballs that may arise.
“The versatility is huge,” Dunlavy said. “We’ve got all these interchangeable parts on the field. It can only help us down the road, because injuries are part of the game.
“We’re prepared for the worst now.”
The Hornets aren’t just versatile, they’re also talented and experienced.
In addition to Jahnke and Brooks, senior running back/linebacker Brock Straks returns after making first-team all-conference at defensive end. Juniors Ryan Mast (quarterback) and Caleb Stoll (defensive back) are both back after garnering honorable mention nods.
Of Stoll, who is also a running back, Dunlavy said, “He had an incredible offseason. I would not be surprised if Caleb turns some heads this year with his play.”
And of Mast, also a defensive back who took over at quarterback midway through 2020, the coach said, “Our offense completely changed with him at QB.”
After those five, there’s also senior wide receiver/defensive back Hayden Quade (“A very intelligent football player,” Dunlavy said) and senior wide receiver/defensive back Logan Slate (“The hardest working kid in our program”) on the perimeter.
Returning in the trenches are seniors Trevor Roberts (“He made some of our greatest improvements in the weight room”) and Memphis Espinoza (the anchor of the defensive line in 2020); and juniors Ryan Kratz (started every game at center) and Gavin Campnell (“Our toughest kid”).
Walker — the aforementioned cornerback turned nose tackle turned cornerback again — also returns in the secondary and at wide receiver.
“Jaden is an incredible talent,” Dunlavy said, adding of why it was that he could fill in at nose tackle for a week despite being so undersized for the position that it’s in large part because “he’s a wrestler.
“Scrappy, wiry, tough — and quick off the ball. We were just trying out guys and we were like, ‘Think you can you can do it?’ Here’s your job, can you do that?’ He was willing to try it — and he didn’t do a bad job really. He’s better at corner than he is there, but he wasn’t terrible by any means. We know he can play there if he has to.”
Junior running back/linebacker Micah Kracht, a 6-1, 200-pounder who got bit by the injury bug last year, is “one of the most explosive players in our conference when he’s healthy,” Dunlavy said.
Senior offensive lineman/linebacker Isaac Heider is also looking for better health after suffering a torn ACL in the first quarter of the first game of 2020, and the Hornets will be looking for sophomore running back/linebacker Tyler Mast to continue to improve after starting some at defensive back last season.
Junior wide receiver/defensive back Chayce Osterhaus is new to the program but is a player who Dunlavy said “has a ton of athletic ability which he showcased in both baseball and basketball.”
The Hornets seek to prove that their 2020 record wasn’t representative of their true ability.
“We’re a very scrappy team,” Brooks said. “We don’t have any big guys — we just want to play fast and hard.”Added Dunlavy, “We’re excited — the kids are excited. We think we’ve got a lot of good football players and they’re hungry to do good things.
“I don’t know what we’re going to get ranked or anything like that, but that doesn’t matter to us. We just want to go out and play good football.”