After big weeks, Columbus and Wisconsin Dells earn top 10 spots in last AP Poll voting

It’s hard to gain enough attention to earn a spot in the top 10 of Wisconsin's Associated Press football poll.

The Columbus prep football team garnered some votes within the Medium Division (301-899 enrollment) over the last few weeks, but didn't break into the top 10 until Tuesday, when the Cardinals were ranked ninth in the final poll of the season.

The top-10 appearance comes after the Cardinals defeated Lakeside Lutheran, 49-21, Friday in a Capitol Conference game to end the regular season.

After trading touchdowns for the first quarter and a half, the Cardinals scored three touchdowns in the final 7 minutes of the first half and broke away from the Warriors.

As he’s done all season long, sophomore running back Colton Brunell put the Cardinals on his back and ran for 286 yards and four touchdowns. Junior quarterback Nathan Cotter also threw for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 6 of 8 passing.

The second-seeded Cardinals and seventh-seeded Warriors will meet again Friday, facing off in Columbus for a WIAA Division 4 Level 1 postseason game. The winner will advance to play No. 3 Lake Mills or No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Oct. 19.