After tough few years, Dodgeland football hoping to send seniors out in style with winning campaign
After tough few years, Dodgeland football hoping to send seniors out in style with winning campaign

Learning the X's and O's is one thing. Learning how to win is something entirely different.

It’s the latter that Dodgeland's football team is looking to master this season now that most of the bugs have been worked out following an 11th-hour coaching change prior to the 2020 season.

Following the resignation of veteran coach Doug Miller in mid-July for personal reasons, including that he didn't want to coach during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trojans turned to assistant coach Paul Scheel and proceeded to go 0-6 in the pandemic-shortened season — scoring only 28 points in the process. 

And that came on the heels of a 3-6 season in 2019.

So, there hasn’t been much to build upon of late, something Scheel is looking to change — and change fast.

“We need to be able to find success early,” he said. “These seniors have not had a winning season during their high school career — and when you have been beaten so many times and not felt successful, it’s hard to understand how to be successful.”

The same can’t be said of John Appenfeldt, at least not from an individual perspective. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound senior was a second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference choice in 2020.

It’s not just him up front that has the Trojans imagining big production in the trenches, though — it’s also 5-11, 250-pounder Louie White, a senior who received honorable mention All-Conference accolades as a defensive lineman last year as a junior.

And that tandem will be complemented by 6-2, 210-pound senior Rogan Derge and 6-2, 330-pound junior Brendan Rushing.

Those four players give Dodgeland the requisite size up front to try and bulldoze opponents in the running game, a staple of the Wing-T scheme Scheel switched to after taking over.

Strength isn’t their only tool, though.

“We hope to be more athletic up front,” Scheel said. “We were big last year, but with our pulling and our down blocking, we need to be able to move our feet. And we feel that our offensive line is going to be able to move their feet a lot better than they did a year ago.”

Behind those two on offense is the thunder and lightning combination of 5-10, 180-pound fullback Caden Brugger and 5-4, 135-pound running back Jace Christopherson, both seniors.  

And they’ll be complemented by a pair of speedy underclassmen in sophomores Mikey Milfred — "The sprint coaches (in track and field) kept talking about this young man that has some potential to do great things with his speed on the football field," Scheel said — and Thomas Tredeau as well as senior wing back Braxton Kohn.

Defensively the Trojans look to Brugger at safety — he was a second-team All-Conference pick last year — and depth in the trenches as the recipe for success.

Saying that the team needs to find more safeties like Brugger who “like to play downhill,” Scheel added of the defensive unit that “at linebacker we will be young and very inexperienced so we will have to grow and mature in a hurry” and on the defensive line “we will have plenty of kids that are going to be fresh all of the time so our rotation could be beneficial for us.”

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Beaver Dam area football teams this fall

One player who could be an X-factor is Joey Statz, a 5-8, 140-pounder who Scheel said “brings his lunch bucket every day.” The junior is a candidate to step up at linebacker or become another physical safety alongside Brugger.

Sophomore Nathan Johnson, a 6-footer, is the likely starter at quarterback and 6-1 senior Tristan Hahn is another player Scheel mentioned as a likely contributor on both sides of the ball, with the 140-pounder listed at wide receiver and defensive back.

It remains to be seen whether Dodgeland can, indeed, make progress in the win column now that Scheel has had a true offseason to work with his coaching staff and get the players in the program up to speed on the playbook.

But while his role changed 13 months ago, he wasn’t new to the program, having been an assistant since December 2017.

The current senior class was in eighth grade at that time, meaning in Scheel’s first season on the sidelines they were freshmen.

This is it for them. The class he came on board with has one last chance at a successful campaign.

“As a coaching staff, we are very motivated to help them go out as winners,” Scheel said. “I’ve always been told good things happen to people who are patient, and this group of seniors have been as patient as a group as I’ve ever been around in my coaching career.”

 

Dodgeland Trojans

Dodgeland Trojans

Coach: Paul Scheel, 8th season overall (31-34), 2nd season at Dodgeland (0-6).

