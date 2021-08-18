After tough few years, Dodgeland football hoping to send seniors out in style with winning campaign

Learning the X's and O's is one thing. Learning how to win is something entirely different.
It’s the latter that Dodgeland's football team is looking to master this season now that most of the bugs have been worked out following an 11th-hour coaching change prior to the 2020 season.
Following the resignation of veteran coach Doug Miller in mid-July for personal reasons, including that he didn't want to coach during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trojans turned to assistant coach Paul Scheel and proceeded to go 0-6 in the pandemic-shortened season — scoring only 28 points in the process.
And that came on the heels of a 3-6 season in 2019.
So, there hasn’t been much to build upon of late, something Scheel is looking to change — and change fast.
“We need to be able to find success early,” he said. “These seniors have not had a winning season during their high school career — and when you have been beaten so many times and not felt successful, it’s hard to understand how to be successful.”
The same can’t be said of John Appenfeldt, at least not from an individual perspective. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound senior was a second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference choice in 2020.
It’s not just him up front that has the Trojans imagining big production in the trenches, though — it’s also 5-11, 250-pounder Louie White, a senior who received honorable mention All-Conference accolades as a defensive lineman last year as a junior.
And that tandem will be complemented by 6-2, 210-pound senior Rogan Derge and 6-2, 330-pound junior Brendan Rushing.
Those four players give Dodgeland the requisite size up front to try and bulldoze opponents in the running game, a staple of the Wing-T scheme Scheel switched to after taking over.
Strength isn’t their only tool, though.
“We hope to be more athletic up front,” Scheel said. “We were big last year, but with our pulling and our down blocking, we need to be able to move our feet. And we feel that our offensive line is going to be able to move their feet a lot better than they did a year ago.”
Behind those two on offense is the thunder and lightning combination of 5-10, 180-pound fullback Caden Brugger and 5-4, 135-pound running back Jace Christopherson, both seniors.
And they’ll be complemented by a pair of speedy underclassmen in sophomores Mikey Milfred — "The sprint coaches (in track and field) kept talking about this young man that has some potential to do great things with his speed on the football field," Scheel said — and Thomas Tredeau as well as senior wing back Braxton Kohn.
Defensively the Trojans look to Brugger at safety — he was a second-team All-Conference pick last year — and depth in the trenches as the recipe for success.
Saying that the team needs to find more safeties like Brugger who “like to play downhill,” Scheel added of the defensive unit that “at linebacker we will be young and very inexperienced so we will have to grow and mature in a hurry” and on the defensive line “we will have plenty of kids that are going to be fresh all of the time so our rotation could be beneficial for us.”
One player who could be an X-factor is Joey Statz, a 5-8, 140-pounder who Scheel said “brings his lunch bucket every day.” The junior is a candidate to step up at linebacker or become another physical safety alongside Brugger.
Sophomore Nathan Johnson, a 6-footer, is the likely starter at quarterback and 6-1 senior Tristan Hahn is another player Scheel mentioned as a likely contributor on both sides of the ball, with the 140-pounder listed at wide receiver and defensive back.
It remains to be seen whether Dodgeland can, indeed, make progress in the win column now that Scheel has had a true offseason to work with his coaching staff and get the players in the program up to speed on the playbook.
But while his role changed 13 months ago, he wasn’t new to the program, having been an assistant since December 2017.
The current senior class was in eighth grade at that time, meaning in Scheel’s first season on the sidelines they were freshmen.
This is it for them. The class he came on board with has one last chance at a successful campaign.
“As a coaching staff, we are very motivated to help them go out as winners,” Scheel said. “I’ve always been told good things happen to people who are patient, and this group of seniors have been as patient as a group as I’ve ever been around in my coaching career.”
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.