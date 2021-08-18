After tough few years, Dodgeland football hoping to send seniors out in style with winning campaign

Saying that the team needs to find more safeties like Brugger who “like to play downhill,” Scheel added of the defensive unit that “at linebacker we will be young and very inexperienced so we will have to grow and mature in a hurry” and on the defensive line “we will have plenty of kids that are going to be fresh all of the time so our rotation could be beneficial for us.”

One player who could be an X-factor is Joey Statz, a 5-8, 140-pounder who Scheel said “brings his lunch bucket every day.” The junior is a candidate to step up at linebacker or become another physical safety alongside Brugger.

Sophomore Nathan Johnson, a 6-footer, is the likely starter at quarterback and 6-1 senior Tristan Hahn is another player Scheel mentioned as a likely contributor on both sides of the ball, with the 140-pounder listed at wide receiver and defensive back.

It remains to be seen whether Dodgeland can, indeed, make progress in the win column now that Scheel has had a true offseason to work with his coaching staff and get the players in the program up to speed on the playbook.

But while his role changed 13 months ago, he wasn’t new to the program, having been an assistant since December 2017.