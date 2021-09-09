Area high school football swings into mid-season mode, meaning intrigue ramps up

The Cardinals could be in for another strong showing this Friday in the second week of Capitol Conference play as they head up the road to Discher Park in Horicon to take on a winless Horicon/Hustisford team that is averaging only 9.0 points per game while generously giving up 42.0 per contest.

Blake Peplinski has been the lone bright spot on offense, with eight catches for 122 yards and two TDs, and he also is the team-leader in tackles with 27 (18 solo). Casey Grudzinski also has 18 solo tackles and 20 total, with two sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Opportunity knocks

Waupun took it on the chin last week, losing 54-0 to Port Washington to open up East Central Conference play.

But they’ll get a chance to improve to 3-1 on the year and even their record in league play when they head to Sheboygan Falls to face a team that looks vulnerable at the moment — the Falcons have lost two straight, 34-8 to Plymouth last week and 32-21 to Cedar Grove-Belgium in Week 2.

The Falcons’ offense has been effective, averaging 179.0 passing yards and 111.3 rushing yards per game. But eight interceptions have derailed things a little bit where the scoreboard is concerned, so if the Warriors can get after the quarterback it could tilt the scales in their favor.