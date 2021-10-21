Area teams face several interesting matchups to open the WIAA postseason

For their efforts, Rockwell and the Chiefs earned the top seed and will meet another rival in Friday’s Div. 4 Level 1 match-up as they meet Adams-Friendship.

The Green Devils (4-5) didn’t have an answer for the Chiefs in the teams’ first meeting this season as Wisconsin Dells ran away to the tune of a 47-8 win. Matt Getgen and Braden Buss combined for six scores and just under 400 yards of total offense in the regular season romp, and the two have been crucial to the team’s 9-0 run.

Buss has thrown for 1,472 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 63.3% of his passes, while Getgen has 1,309 yards on the ground and 18 scores. The Green Devils will also have to contend with the speedy Rockwell should he get the type of touches he did against the Golden Eagles, and a deep receiving corps that’s led by Will Michalsky (33 catches, 519 yards, 5 TDs) and Brooks Slack (22-416-3).

Adams-Friendship should still be plenty confident after winning each of its last two games, both on the road, to punch their ticket to the playoffs, including a 42-19 win over Platteville last week. The Green Devils racked up 372 yards of total offense and forced six turnovers, including five interceptions, to throttle the Hillmen.