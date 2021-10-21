Area teams face several interesting matchups to open the WIAA postseason

For the second straight season, a first since 1999, the Portage prep football team is back the playoffs.
It’s been a remarkable turnaround for the Warriors, who logged the program’s first winning regular season in 14 years despite dropping each of its last two games to Monona Grove (20-16) and last week to rival Baraboo, 34-19.
Portage trailed by double-digits at halftime in both losses, but like they have all season, the Warriors (5-4) closed strong and should have some momentum heading into this week’s Division 3 Level 1 game against No. 4 Waupaca despite riding a two-game losing skid.
The fifth-seeded Warriors have shown they have plenty of weapons on both sides of the ball this season, with a balanced offense and a bruising, opportunistic defense to boot. Seniors Erik Brouette (640 yards, 6 touchdowns) and Jordan Starr (432, 4) lead a rushing attack that’s accrued over 1,500 yards and 20 scores.
Meanwhile, junior Gavin Thompson has thrown for 1,089 yards and eight scores, albeit with 11 touchdowns, with seniors Jaden Kikkert (21 catches, 495 yards, 5 TDs) and Sam Horn (21-331-3) as two dynamic receiving weapons.
No to be outdone, Portage’s defense is holding teams to 230.1 yards and 16.2 points per game.
Similar to the Warriors, the Comets (4-4) are battle tested playing in the rugged Bay Conference in which each team had at least two losses, with Appleton Xavier winning the league title at 5-2-1. Waupaca, whose four losses are to fellow playoff teams with a combined record of 22-13-1, clinched its spot in the playoffs last week with a 26-6 win over Shawano and with it a home game this Friday.
The Comets, who average 20.8 points per game, have been in a handful of close games with five of their contests decided by less than two scores, including a 17-14 win over Xavier, a 35-34 defeat at the hands of Fox Valley Luther and a 21-10 loss to North Eastern Conference runner-up Freedom.
A road win over the Comets would give Portage its first postseason victory since 2004 when it topped Wisconsin Dells, 14-7, in a Div. 3 opener, and would have the Warriors meet either top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco or No. 8 Ashwaubenon.
Return to form has Blue Devils ready to roll
Following a pair of drastically different losses to rivals Columbus (40-7) and Lake Mills (27-20), Lodi returned to form last week with a dominant 38-0 when over Watertown Luther Prep.
The fourth-seeded Blue Devils will now try to turn that into a deep postseason run, starting this week against Kewaskum in a Div. 4 Level 1 tilt.
Lodi got back to its bread-and-butter last week against the Phoenix rushing for 275 yards and all 5 touchdowns. Senior Jaylen Montgomery also returned to his usual self since taking over lead running back duties following Lucas Heyroth’s shoulder injury in the team’s season opening win over McFarland.
After breaking the century mark in each of his first five games, Montgomery was locked down against the Cardinals and L-Cats, rushing for a combined 79 yards on 20 carries. He shifted back into gear against the Phoenix, chewing up 134 yards and three scores on 14 carries to bring his season total to 935 yards and a dozen TDs.
Montgomery is averaging 116.9 yards per game and 6.3 yards a carry, so if the Blue Devils get him in space, he could make a house call on any play. That shouldn’t be too much of a problem against an Indians defense that is allowing 186.3 yards per game on the ground.
The bigger challenge may be for Lodi’s defense in stopping fifth-seeded Kewaskum’s balanced offense. The Indians, who fell to Port Washington, 34-13, in last week’s regular season finale, have 1,722 yards and 24 scores on the ground, while adding 1,232 yards and another dozen TDs through the air.
The three-headed monster of Max Melzer, Matt Buechel and Ben Butler fuel the Kewaskum offense. Muechel has thrown for just over 1,000 yards with 10 touchdowns this season on 66-of-116 passing, although he does have six interceptions.
Butler has been his top target as the 6-foot-2 senior has 27 catches for 447 yards and five TDs, while Melzer has churned out 879 yards and 11 TDs on the ground on 123 carries (97.7 yards per game).
A win will have the Blue Devils take on No. 1 Madison Edgewood or eighth-seeded Platteville.
Bulldogs seeking to plunder Pirates
It wasn’t the close to the season Pardeeville wanted last week as it couldn’t keep pace in a 44-29 loss to Waterloo in a regular season finale.
The loss did little to impact the Bulldogs’ playoff standing as they had already clinched a spot in the postseason. However, it has set up an opening round rematch with the Pirates in a Div. 6 opener.
The fifth-seeded Bulldogs (4-4) had a hard time slowing down the Eastern Suburban Conference’s leading rusher, Eugene Wolff, last week as the Pirates senior chewed up 184 yards and three scores on 24 carries to bring his season total to 1,524 yards and 20 TDs.
Aside from Wolff though, the Pardeeville defense did its job, holding the rest of the Pirates to just 60 yards on the ground. It was the Pirates’ passing that made the difference however, as quarterback Cal Hush tossed a pair of touchdown passes, both to Benny Marshall, while throwing for 116 yards on 10-of-16 passes.
Pardeeville meanwhile got 143 yards rushing and three scores from senior Derek Lindert, to go along with five catches for 66 yards, and 89 yards on the ground from senior Hayden Guenther. Lindert (933 yards, 14 TDs) and Guenther (567, 7) provide a strong 1-2 punch for the Bulldogs, who will look to make good on their second chance against the Pirates (7-2).
Chiefs gear up for rematch with Green Devils
Jacob Rockwell had himself a night last Friday when he ran for 135 yards, two touchdowns and caught another touchdown to lead Wisconsin Dells past rival Mauston, 40-32, to earn the South Central Conference title outright.
For their efforts, Rockwell and the Chiefs earned the top seed and will meet another rival in Friday’s Div. 4 Level 1 match-up as they meet Adams-Friendship.
The Green Devils (4-5) didn’t have an answer for the Chiefs in the teams’ first meeting this season as Wisconsin Dells ran away to the tune of a 47-8 win. Matt Getgen and Braden Buss combined for six scores and just under 400 yards of total offense in the regular season romp, and the two have been crucial to the team’s 9-0 run.
First-year player Jacob Rockwell rises to occasion, helps lead Wisconsin Dells to outright SCC crown
Buss has thrown for 1,472 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 63.3% of his passes, while Getgen has 1,309 yards on the ground and 18 scores. The Green Devils will also have to contend with the speedy Rockwell should he get the type of touches he did against the Golden Eagles, and a deep receiving corps that’s led by Will Michalsky (33 catches, 519 yards, 5 TDs) and Brooks Slack (22-416-3).
Adams-Friendship should still be plenty confident after winning each of its last two games, both on the road, to punch their ticket to the playoffs, including a 42-19 win over Platteville last week. The Green Devils racked up 372 yards of total offense and forced six turnovers, including five interceptions, to throttle the Hillmen.
Aiden Livingston is who the Chiefs will need stop in order to halt the high-flying Green Devils, as the junior quarterback has done it all this season. Livingston has a team-high 931 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns to go with 675 yards, seven TDs and four interceptions through the air. And should the Chiefs slow him down, Adams-Friendship will turn to running back Johnny Drankwiecz (507 yards, eight TDs) on the ground.
A second win over the Green Devils would have the Chiefs host either Appleton Xavier or Berlin next week.
Rebels eye upset over unbeaten Lancers
Needing a win to get into the postseason, Fall River/Rio got just that last week with a dominant 32-0 win over rival Cambria-Friesland.
The Rebels reward, however, is a date with top-seeded and undefeated Kenosha St. Joseph in a Div. 6 opener.
No matter, Fall River/Rio will do what it does best – compete. Matthew Miller has been the heart of the Rebels all season long, throwing for 422 yards and two touchdowns while leading them with 613 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
Gavin Grams has gotten the ball plenty of times as well, rushing for 478 yards and three touchdowns while Ayden Price has ran for 399 yards and six touchdowns. Another who’s seen some carries is Colton Pergande, who has 373 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
Rebels’ Clay Blevins leads the team with 13 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense for the Rebels (3-6) will have to find a way to stop Lancers’ quarterback Jacob Ashmus, who has thrown for 1,245 yards and 21 touchdowns, to only four interceptions. Jayden Gordon also has ran for 685 yards.
Ashmus’ biggest threat through the air has been DeAndre Baptiste, who’s caught 27 passes for 465 yards and eight touchdowns. Andrew Alia has caught 24 passes for 387 yards and eight touchdowns. Luke Schuler doesn’t have nearly as many catches at 17, but he does have 291 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.
An upset win would have the Rebels take on either Pardeeville or Waterloo in a Level 2 tilt next week.
Hilltoppers hope to tame top-seeded Wolves
Cambria-Friesland was shutout 32-0 by Fall River/Rio in a Trailways Conference matchup, but still made the playoffs in Div. 7 with a 4-3 conference record. The loss may have affected the Hilltoppers’ seeding as they must hit the road and travel to No. 1 Hilbert this week, with the winner playing either No. 5 Randolph or No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren IL the following week.
The Hilltoppers’ Drake Burmania has done what’s been asked of him, throwing for just 269 yards and three touchdowns while Owen Jones picked up where he left off last fall. Jones leads the team with 837 yards and nine touchdowns, and seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Trevor Krueger has 460 yards and seven touchdowns. Isaac DeYoung is third on the team with 456 yards and six touchdowns.
The Wolves are partial to the run as Reed Breckheimer leads with 1,562 yards and 20 touchdowns. Sam Stumo is second on the team with 684 yards and 11 touchdowns while Austin Cullen also has 416 yards and four more scores.
Breckheimer also leads the team with 10 receptions for 242 yards and five more touchdowns, helping the Wolves earn a share of the Big East Conference title with Reedsville and Cedar-Grove Belgium, as all three teams enter the postseason sporting matching 8-1 marks.