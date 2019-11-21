Year in school: Junior.
Most memorable sports moment: Playing on Waunakee’s field and beating Lodi.
Game-day superstition: Listen to the same playlist pre-game.
Nickname: Bru.
Favorite sport: Football.
Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers.
Favorite athletes: Pro running backs Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Phillip Lindsay.
Favorite movie: “Fast Five.”
Favorite book: “Gutless” by Carl Deuker.
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A.
Dream vacation: Hawai’i
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Lodi.
Favorite game this season: Lodi.
What surprised you this season: The amount of guys that stepped up when we needed them to.
Most underrated teammate: Miguel Miranda.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Listen to your coaches and work hard every single day.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A cabin in northern Wisconsin and an enormous weight room.
What are three words to describe you? Hard-working, honest and dedicated.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
Post high-school plans: Play college football and become a chiropractor.
Role models: My dad and Jeff Zittel.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “Shoots and Ladders” by Korn, “Till I Collapse” by Eminem, “Yno” by Rae Sremmurd.
Pre-game meal: Subway sub and two bananas.
Game-day routine: I always eat eggs for breakfast and then go to school like every other day. I watch some film in my study hall, and after school I go home and listen to a lot of music.
