ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carter Riesen, Beaver Dam

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Football, baseball, powerlifting.
Most memorable sports moment: Breaking a school football record by throwing for 345 passing yards in a single game my junior year.
Game-day superstition: None.
Nickname: None.
Favorite sport: Football.
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers.
Favorite athlete(s): Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre.
Favorite movie: "Gone in 60 Seconds."
Favorite book: None.
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurant: La Tapatia in Beaver Dam.
Dream vacation: Fishing trip to Canada.
Cats or dogs: Cat.
What are you most excited about this fall season? Being given the opportunity to finish out my senior year of football. Hopefully, I set an example for younger players to better our program, and leave a legacy at Beaver Dam High School for my playing abilities as well as hard work.
How is the team looking so far? Strongest our team has been in years, and a good group of seniors that will lead the team with lots of younger guys looking to bring a positive impact to our team
Favorite team to face: Mount Horeb.
Why do you like playing in sports? I love staying active and I am very passionate about the sports I play.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person? They have made me much stronger and disciplined. I have learned ways to lead a group of other individuals.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard every day and no one is going to hand you anything. You have to work for everything you want.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A house with three cars of my choice and tons of land to hunt.
What are three words that describe you? Hard working, determined and respectful.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Jeff Bezos, to get some entrepreneur tips.
Role models: My mom and dad, and Brett Favre.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Metallica, Pantera, Korn.