ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carter Riesen, Beaver Dam

How is the team looking so far? Strongest our team has been in years, and a good group of seniors that will lead the team with lots of younger guys looking to bring a positive impact to our team

Favorite team to face: Mount Horeb.

Why do you like playing in sports? I love staying active and I am very passionate about the sports I play.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? They have made me much stronger and disciplined. I have learned ways to lead a group of other individuals.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard every day and no one is going to hand you anything. You have to work for everything you want.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A house with three cars of my choice and tons of land to hunt.

What are three words that describe you? Hard working, determined and respectful.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Jeff Bezos, to get some entrepreneur tips.

Role models: My mom and dad, and Brett Favre.