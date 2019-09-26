Year in school: Junior.
Sports/Activities: Football, basketball, track and field, trap shooting.
Most memorable sports moment: Winning the Milk Can in 2018 against Lomira.
Game-day superstition: Wear the same black undershirt each game.
Nickname: Ev, Marx, Fabio, Water Buffalo.
Favorite sport: Football.
Favorite sports team: Chicago Bears.
Favorite athlete: Tarik Cohen.
Favorite movie: “Legends of the Fall”
Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Favorite food: Seafood.
Favorite restaurant: Liberty Road Seafood.
Dream vacation: A duck hunt in Argentina.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Lomira.
Most underrated teammate: Kaeden Kehrmeyer.
Team goals for season: Return to playoffs for third year in a row.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: To play hard, but practice harder. Maintain your grades. Be a good person on and off the field. Keep pushing to achieve your goals.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy stuff for myself and my family. Maybe a Lambo.
What are three words that describe you? Adventurous, determined, easy-going.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? J.J. Watt.
Post-high school plans: To attend college and medical school with the end goal of becoming an anesthesiologist.
Role models: My parents, Brad and Tina Marx.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Various rap artists.
Pregame meal: Subway.
Game-day routine: Breakfast with teammates.
