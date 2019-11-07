{{featured_button_text}}

Year in school: Junior.

Sports/Activities: Football, basketball and track.

Most memorable sports moment: Dunking in the first round of playoffs my sophomore year.

Game-day superstition: Wearing fun socks under game socks.

Nickname: Griff.

Favorite sport: Basketball.

Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Bucks.

Favorite athletes: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Favorite movie: “Transformers.”

Favorite book: “The Maze Runner.”

Favorite food: Steak.

Favorite restaurant: OMC in Duluth, Minn.

Dream vacation: Alaska.

Cats or dogs: Both.

Favorite team to play against: Rio.

Favorite game to play in this season: Week 2 football against Dodgeland.

Most underrated teammate: Quarterback Kobe Smit.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Try your hardest, don’t give up, and have fun.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A new car, a trip to Alaska, and a new house for my parents.

What are three words that describe you? Outgoing, goofy, confident.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Post high school plans: Undecided.

Role models: My parents.

What songs do you listen to before a game? Anything that pumps me up.

Pre-game meal: Team meal at Cherie’s.

Game-day routine: School, team meal at Cherie’s, game time.

