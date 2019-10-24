Year in school: Junior.
Sports/Activities: Football, baseball and FFA.
Most memorable sports moment: Beating Pardeeville for the first time since 2012.
Game-day superstition: I don’t have any.
Nickname: I don’t have one.
Favorite sport: Football.
Favorite sports team: Packers
Favorite athletes: Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor.
Favorite movie: “Avengers End Game.”
Favorite book: The Bible.
Favorite food: Grilled cheese.
Favorite restaurant: Pizza Ranch.
Dream vacation: Hawaii.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Cambria-Friesland.
Most underrated teammate: Logan Vander Galien.
Favorite game to play in thus far: Cambria-Friesland.
Randolph started the season off hot, how were you guys able to do that? Quite a few of us lifted and worked out together this summer and we believed that we could do well by working together as a team.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard on and off the field by lifting weights and eating right.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Rent Six Flags Great America for the day and bus everyone I know to spend the day there.
What are three words that describe you? Optimistic, energetic and blessed.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Kevin Hart.
Post high school plans: Go to college and play football.
Role models: My mom and dad.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Songs by Skillet.
Pregame meal: Subway with my teammates.
Game-day routine: Pray, go to Subway after school, then play a little Mario Kart.
