Year in school: Junior.
Sports/Activities: Football, basketball, baseball.
Most memorable sports moment: When I hit seven 3s against Central Wisconsin Christian. We came back to win from being down by 20 at halftime, as I hit six of my 3s in the second half.
Game-day superstition: I wear the same socks for every game.
Nickname: Koberski.
Favorite sport: Basketball.
Favorite sports teams: Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers.
Favorite athletes: Patrick Mahomes, Kobe Bryant.
Favorite movie: “Star Wars.”
Favorite book: Bible.
Favorite food: Four-meat pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Christianos Pizza.
Dream vacation: Go hunting in Alaska.
You have free articles remaining.
Cats or dogs: Neither, but enjoy our small cattle beef hobby farm.
Favorite team to play against: All the neighboring schools, because I grew up playing with many of them and still have great friendships.
Most underrated teammates: My offensive line.
Team goals for season: Win conference and become state champions.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Play hard, and most important is to have fun!
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Build my parents a new house and buy land.
What are three words that describe you? Faithful, kind, organized.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Coach K and Tony Bennett.
Role models: My dad and grandpa.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “Run This Town” by 3 Man Weave.
Pre game meal: Mac and cheese.
Game-day routine: Go to school and learn. Then after school, go to a friend’s house for a team meal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)