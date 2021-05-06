ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tyler Hampton, Wayland Academy

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Football and track.
Most memorable sports moment: It’s when I chase down a quarterback and force the opposite team to lose many yards.
Game-day superstition: I wear my lucky underwear (which are clearn).
Nickname: T-top. the Demigod.
Favorite sport: Football.
Favorite sports team: Chicago Bears!!!!!
Favorite athlete(s): LeBron James/ Khalil Mack/ Mark Ingram.
Favorite movie: “Superfly” or “Real Steel.”
Favorite book: “Junior Seau: The Life and Death of a Football Icon.”
Favorite food: Fried chicken.
Favorite restaurant: Harald’s, which is located in Chicago.
Dream vacation: Going to Canada, viewing the Niagra falls.
Cats or dogs: I love dogs, I strongly dislike cats.
How has the season gone so far? The season was alright, I am proud of my team for being able to keep up with a team on the varsity level.
Favorite team to face: Lourdes Academy.
Why do you like playing sports? It helps me relieve stress.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Sports, specifically Wayland’s football team, taught me many lessons that helped me grow as a person. It taught me how to love what I have and build with what I have accessible. Sports also taught me to have faith and over time I have learned, if do what you love you will never work a day in your life.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: If people are hating on you or just talking bad about you in general, you are doing something right. Also, I would tell them to listen to their coaches and take practice seriously, because you never know where playing sports will lead you in life.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy Tesla stocks.
What are three words that describe you? Unpredictable, charismatic and funny.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? LeBron James.
Role models: LeBron James and my uncle.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill. “Congratulations” by Post Malone ft. Quavo.
Pre-game meal: What they serve for lunch.
Game-day routine: Wake up, stretch, go to class, getting myself mentally ready for the game, and after school I go to the locker room with earbuds and listen to calm and chill music, thinking about the things I learned from the last game and lock in. Then, I listen to my hype music. Finally, I gather the team to give them the pre-game befor the game.