ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tyler Hampton, Wayland Academy

How has the season gone so far? The season was alright, I am proud of my team for being able to keep up with a team on the varsity level.

Favorite team to face: Lourdes Academy.

Why do you like playing sports? It helps me relieve stress.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Sports, specifically Wayland’s football team, taught me many lessons that helped me grow as a person. It taught me how to love what I have and build with what I have accessible. Sports also taught me to have faith and over time I have learned, if do what you love you will never work a day in your life.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: If people are hating on you or just talking bad about you in general, you are doing something right. Also, I would tell them to listen to their coaches and take practice seriously, because you never know where playing sports will lead you in life.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy Tesla stocks.

What are three words that describe you? Unpredictable, charismatic and funny.