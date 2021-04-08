ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Wyatt Paul, Waupun

Favorite team to face: Ripon.

Why do you like playing in sports? Playing for my city and making lifelong friends.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? They taught me hard work pays off.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Never give up and always give 100%.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Invest it.

What are three words that describe you? Funny, hardworking and dedicated.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? I’ve meet everyone I need to know.

Role models: All of my grandparents.

What songs do you listen to before a game?: $uicideboy$.

Pre-game meal: Whatever sounds good.

Game-day routine: Pregame nap.

