ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Zach Heft, Randolph

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Give it your best at all times.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Truck and boat.

What are three words that describe you? Funny, cool and interesting.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Role models: My parents.

What songs do you listen to before a game? “Finer Things” and “Dyin Breed.”

Pre-game meal: Chicken bacon ranch sandwich from Subway.

Game-day routine: Go to Subway with my friends.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.