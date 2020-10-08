 Skip to main content
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Zach Heft, Randolph
Year in school: Senior.

Sports/Activities: Football, basketball and baseball.

Most memorable sports moment: My game winning interception against Cambria.

Game-day superstition: How well will I do is what goes through my mind during the game.

Nickname: Former WWE superstar John Cena.

Favorite sport: Football.

Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers.

Favorite athlete(s): Packers receiver Davante Adams.

Favorite movie: “The Blind Side.”

Favorite book: “Friday Night Lights.”

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Dream vacation: Jamaica.

Cats or dogs: Dogs.

Favorite team to play against: Cambria Friesland.

Why do you like playing in sports? It builds leadership and good sportsmanship.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Give it your best at all times.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Truck and boat.

What are three words that describe you? Funny, cool and interesting.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Role models: My parents.

What songs do you listen to before a game? “Finer Things” and “Dyin Breed.”

Pre-game meal: Chicken bacon ranch sandwich from Subway.

Game-day routine: Go to Subway with my friends.

