Back-and-forth 2nd half ends with Beaver Dam just short of comeback win over Parker

“We went into it knowing that we didn’t think they were going to drive on us on the ground and we needed to take away the big play potential,” Linde said. “That was the story of the game tonight — they had three or four big completions. We’ve got to learn how to lock that down.”

Nelson finished 11-of-15 passing for 162 yard, with 116 of those yards going to Douglas on four receptions.

It wasn’t just big plays through the air that hurt Beaver Dam on Friday night, though.

“Give Parker a lot of credit, they’re a really big, physical team. They’ve got a lot of kids playing both ways and we didn’t capitalize on some opportunities — when some of their better players needed some breaks on the defensive side, we have to be able to move the ball better,” Linde said.

And while it wasn’t a rainy night, the grass was wet from all the rain the last couple days and that hurt Beaver Dam’s ground game a little bit, too.

“It might have impacted a few exchanges and obviously we slipped on a couple plays that we thought could have been big-hitters for us,” Linde said. “The weather affects both teams. They’re a spread team and you’d probably think the elements would affect them more than us, so we’ve just got to run behind our pads and make holes.