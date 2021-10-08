Baraboo back in playoffs with grind-it-out 28-19 win at Sauk Prairie

They quickly added on, with Larson carrying it in from 1 yard out and then running in the two-point conversion to stretch the lead to 28-13 with 9:56 to go.

“Offensively, we made some really good adjustments in the second half and our offense did a great job or running the ball, mixing in the pass and running the clock, too,” Turkington said. “I thought our offense played really well.”

Sauk Prairie answered, and did so on fourth-and-9. Jackson Breunig dropped back and found Bradley Breunig for a 20-yard touchdown with 7:19 remaining, while Baraboo blocked the kick to maintain a 28-19 lead.

The Eagles got to midfield on their next possession, but turned it over on downs to give the T-Birds the ball at their own 46-yard line with 3:24 remaining.

They ran that time off and the clock, clinching a spot in the postseason for the third time in the past three years by ensuring a .500 or better finish in conference play.