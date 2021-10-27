Baraboo football expects another defensive struggle at Mosinee

“We’ve been working on it all season and that was a big piece of our game plan,” Turkington said of the passing game. “We’ve been working on getting outside, and that’s what they were doing against us, because there was no room inside for either team.”

Whether they try to move the ball on the ground or through the air, the T-Birds are going to need defensive stops in order to win the fifth playoff game in program history. They’ve gotten them most of the season, giving up 14.7 points per game and allowing just three opponents to hit the 20-point mark.

The defense won the playoff opener, and did so by shutting down a Rhinelander team that entered the day scoring 34.4 points per game. The T-Birds, who got Larson back at middle linebacker during a regular season-ending win over Portage, held an opponent to single digits for the first time since a 17-0 win at Stoughton on Sept. 10. Larson was injured during the first quarter of that game, and Baraboo gave up 20.0 points per game in the four games he didn’t line up defensively.

Mosinee’s pass-heavy attack means Baraboo will need to rely heavily on a secondary that includes Agnew, Henry, Weyh, Drew Bromley and Evan Kephart. They’ll also have to get to Garski with a group of pass-rushers that includes Larson, Mahoney, Ryan Liegel, Ross Liegel, Gabe Fitzwilliams and Nic Orozco.