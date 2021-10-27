Baraboo football expects another defensive struggle at Mosinee

The Baraboo High School football team hasn't played the underdog role much this season.
There weren’t many chances to, as the Thunderbirds spent much of the year ranked atop Division 3 in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll. But, thanks to injuries and a two-game midseason losing streak, the fourth-seeded Thunderbirds are looking up at the bracket throughout the rest of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
They’ll head on the road Friday looking to knock off top-seeded Mosinee (10-1) in a second-round game. The Indians haven't lost since August, following up a 14-7 season-opening loss to Stratford with 10 straight wins, including two by forfeit, to rise to 10th in Division 3.
They've done it relatively the same way Baraboo (8-2) has, with dominant defense and a reliable group of playmakers. However, while Baraboo typically pounds the ball with quarterback Luna Larson, running back Kane Mahoney and a powerful offensive line, Mosinee’s offensive explosiveness primarily comes through the air.
It starts with Trevor Garski. The senior quarterback has completed 175 of 254 passes for 2,154 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions in just nine games, according to WisSports, while adding another 147 yards and two touchdowns on 64 carries.
With that many passes flying through the air, a number of players have hauled them in. Keagan Jirschele leads the way with 64 catches for 850 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Davin Stoffel has 39 catches for 590 yards and nine touchdowns, Evan Utphall has 24 catches for 354 yards and three touchdowns, Drake Grod has 17 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns, and Barnes Bunkelman and Wyatt Harris each have a touchdown catch.
That duo has taken a bulk of the handoffs, with Bunkelman rushing for 347 yards and three touchdowns on 48 carries, and Harris adding 200 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries.
Everything was clicking in last week’s 43-8 Level 1 playoff win over No. 8 Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles. Garski completed 18 of 25 passes for 178 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. That came on the heels Garski’s 327-yard, six-touchdown game against Medford in the regular-season finale.
Jirschele had eight catches for 97 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles, while Stoffel added two touchdown receptions.
It was the fifth time this season the Indians have surpassed 40 points, as they've averaged 32.8 points per game. They’ve also held opponents to 9.8 points per game. Nolan Harris has a team-high 82 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, and one interception. Bunkelman and Charlie Spink each have at least three sacks on the year, while Stoffel has four of Mosinee's 16 interceptions. Grod has three interceptions, while Walker Beyerl and Keagan Jirschele have each recovered two fumbles.
The Indians have won several games with defense, including claiming a 14-7 home win over Rhinelander on Oct. 1. Baraboo did something similar last week, playing dominant defense en route to a 13-7 playoff win over fifth-seeded Rhinelander — a game hinged on Baraboo’s last-minute defensive stand inside the 10-yard line.
“They played in a game just like this. There was one offensive touchdown scored in that game, and one was a pick six and one was a punt block,” Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said after his team’s win over Rhinelander, noting that it gets a lot harder to find offensive space during the postseason. “So it’ll be a battle.”
With 20 seniors on the roster — and a majority of them also playing key roles on last year’s team that went 7-2 and won a playoff game — the T-Birds know exactly who they are. With Larson and Mahoney, who have combined to run for 2,301 yards this season, slowed by injuries, they turned more to Larson’s arm against Rhinelander. The senior quarterback completed 11 of 16 passes for 173 yards, while also running for 96 yards to give him 1,050 rushing yards on the season.
It was the second-most prolific passing game of the season for Larson, who missed two full games in September due to a knee injury. His 173 passing yards trailed only the season-opening win at Onalaska, when he threw two touchdown passes in the final minute to finish with 223 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-24 passing.
But the T-Birds have experienced receivers on the outside, and they used them last week. Larson got the ball out of his hand quickly, finding Caden Agnew seven times for 106 yards and Brady Henry three times for 61 yards and a touchdown. Teflon Lee also made a crucial catch while Riley Weyh, who typically plays receiver but spent time in the backfield due to injuries, added a touchdown run.
“We’ve been working on it all season and that was a big piece of our game plan,” Turkington said of the passing game. “We’ve been working on getting outside, and that’s what they were doing against us, because there was no room inside for either team.”
Whether they try to move the ball on the ground or through the air, the T-Birds are going to need defensive stops in order to win the fifth playoff game in program history. They’ve gotten them most of the season, giving up 14.7 points per game and allowing just three opponents to hit the 20-point mark.
The defense won the playoff opener, and did so by shutting down a Rhinelander team that entered the day scoring 34.4 points per game. The T-Birds, who got Larson back at middle linebacker during a regular season-ending win over Portage, held an opponent to single digits for the first time since a 17-0 win at Stoughton on Sept. 10. Larson was injured during the first quarter of that game, and Baraboo gave up 20.0 points per game in the four games he didn’t line up defensively.
Mosinee’s pass-heavy attack means Baraboo will need to rely heavily on a secondary that includes Agnew, Henry, Weyh, Drew Bromley and Evan Kephart. They’ll also have to get to Garski with a group of pass-rushers that includes Larson, Mahoney, Ryan Liegel, Ross Liegel, Gabe Fitzwilliams and Nic Orozco.
With a full season of film, it’s unlikely that either team is going to surprise the other Friday night. Whoever uses their pieces best will likely come away winners, and move two wins away from playing in a state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.