Baraboo football reaches new heights with second-round win at Mosinee

MOSINEE — The Baraboo High School football team is in uncharted territory.
The Thunderbirds charted it this summer, however, setting their sights on a state run back in August. They’re two wins away from reaching their destination after claiming a 35-28 win over No. 1 seed Mosinee in Friday’s WIAA Division 3 Level 2 playoff game in Mosinee.
“We made history tonight,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said. “No Baraboo team has ever been in the third round of the playoffs, ever. We remind the guys how special this is, but we don’t dwell on it.
“The big question was, ‘Who are you as a team? And are you going to completely sell out for your teammates?’ It’s not about individual accolades at this point. When you get into the playoffs it’s about the team, the team, the team.”
The team will get to suit up together for at least one more week.
The fourth-seeded T-Birds (9-2), who won the fifth playoff game in program history, boast a 20-player senior class that they’ve leaned on all season. A sophomore stepped up all game Friday, however.
Luke Vittengl scored three touchdowns, hauling in two fourth-down touchdown passes while also returning an interception for a touchdown. The 6-foot, 165-pound backup quarterback was asked to start two games under center when Luna Larson went down with a knee injury on Sept. 10.
Vittengl went 1-1 in those games, then split time with Larson for a while before the all-state senior returned full-time. But Vittengl showed enough to warrant playing time on both sides of the ball, and it paid off Friday night.
“Vittengl kind of learned as the season went on some maturity and the ability to play at the varsity level,” Turkington said. “And we moved him to safety and he’s making some plays.
“He made the game-changing play with that pick-six. He’s grown a lot.”
Mosinee (10-2) showcased its own big-play sophomore receiver in Keagan Jirschele, who caught 13 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns according to WisSports.net. He opened the scoring on the Indians’ second offensive play of the night, taking a quick swing pass from Trevor Garski 40 yards for a touchdown that gave Mosinee a 6-0 lead with 9 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The defenses won the rest of the quarter, which included an interception by Mosinee’s Drake Grod and several Larson tackles for loss.
One of those tackles forced Mosinee to punt from its own 5-yard line with 2:09 remaining in the first quarter. The T-Birds took over possession at the Mosinee 25-yard line and took advantage of the short field.
Larson ran for a first down, but the T-Birds eventually faced fourth-and-5 from the 10-yard line with 11:00 to go in the second quarter. Larson dropped back and found Vittengl in the middle of the end zone. He jumped up and took it away from a Mosinee defensive back, and Brady Henry tacked on the extra point to give Baraboo a 7-6 lead with 10:54 to play in the half.
Vittengl was just getting going. Forty-four seconds later he was back in the end zone after a 34-yard interception return that gave Baraboo a 14-6 advantage.
Larson quickly put Mosinee behind the sticks with a 4-yard tackle for loss, and the Indians were forced to punt from their own 45-yard line.
Two possessions later, Baraboo’s Caden Agnew fair caught a punt at his own 25-yard line with 5:14 to go. Larson and Kane Mahoney each ran for first downs before Vittengl caught a 38-yard pass on third-and-11 to bring the T-Birds to the 16-yard line with 1:34 remaining.
Riley Weyh ran to the 5-yard line, then Mahoney took a handoff and got behind his offensive line. The big guys did the rest, as Mahoney followed the pile into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run that gave the T-Birds a 21-6 lead with 40 seconds remaining in the half.
Mosinee’s offense came out throwing in the second half. Jirschele was the target, catching a 10-yard pass and a 40-yard pass from Garski to bring the Indians to the 14-yard line. The duo connected again, with Jirschele reeling in a 14-yard touchdown reception with 10:56 remaining in the third. Garski, who completed 24 of 40 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns, found Davin Stoffel for the two-point conversion to pull the Indians within 21-14.
But the T-Birds have spent the entire season responding to adversity, and they did so again Friday night.
“We have this saying, and you see it everywhere, it’s TPW, tough people win,” Turkington said. “And the most important part is mental toughness.”
They showed it with a third-quarter drive that featured Larson running for 22 yards on third-and-long and Isaac Pelland running for a first before Baraboo faced a fourth-and-7 at the 9-yard line. Vittengl got open again, and his second touchdown reception of the night gave the T-Birds a 28-14 advantage with 4:06 left in the third quarter.
Jirschele answered with a 54-yard touchdown catch, and Eli Miland made the extra point to pull the Indians within 28-21 with 3:23 to go in the quarter.
The T-Birds drove down to the Mosinee 18-yard line, but they ran out of fourth-down magic and the Indians took over possession at their own 18 with 10:34 remaining.
Their offense kept humming. Garski found Jirschele for a 40-yard reception before Stoffel took a screen 24 yards for a touchdown that tied the game at 28 with 8:43 to go.
“We knew they were going to make plays, this was a very good offensive team,” Turkington said of a Mosinee team that scored at least 40 points five times this season. “We knew they were going to complete passes and make plays. But then all of a sudden it was like a tidal wave of offensive plays and we were like, ‘how are we going to stop these guys?’”
The T-Birds had two stops in them, including a quick three-and-out that allowed them to put the ball in the hands of their NCAA Division I prospect. Larson answered, breaking loose for a 60-yard run down to the 4-yard line with 1:52 to play. Mahoney carried it three yards on the next play, then Larson snuck it in for a 1-yard touchdown run.
“He’s not 100%, but he’s still capable of making those plays. He’s a pretty special player,” Turkington said of Larson, who returned at middle linebacker in the regular-season finale against Portage on Oct. 15. “He’s the heart and soul of the team. He’s kind of that driving force. Even when he wasn’t playing the whole game for us, guys were looking at Luna for his reaction and how he was handling himself. He’s everything. He’s the leader of the team, the alpha.”
Henry made the extra point and Baraboo’s defense had to protect a 35-28 lead for the final 1:20.
The defense, which stopped Rhinelander at the 9-yard line in the final minute of last week’s 13-7 Level 1 playoff win, held on for the second straight week.
Mosinee took a run at it Friday. Garski connected with Jirschele three times, Stoffel once and Grod once to reach the Baraboo 44-yard line with 35 seconds to go.
The T-Birds stiffened there, capping the game with a Henry interception on a fourth-down heave with 12 seconds remaining.
“That’s the thing when you’ve got like 20 seniors and they’re all seasoned guys that have played a long time together,” Turkington said of Baraboo getting contributions from up and down the roster during its four-game winning streak. “Luna’s kind of the leader, but there’s a bunch of other guys who are leaders.
“Even some guys that don’t play much in games have an affect on the team. They’ve been really good, and I’m just proud of all our seniors.”
Baraboo advanced to play Rice Lake (9-2) in the quarterfinals on Nov. 5. The third-seeded Warriors claimed a 42-7 win over No. 7 Onalaska on Friday night.