Baraboo football reaches new heights with second-round win at Mosinee

Vittengl went 1-1 in those games, then split time with Larson for a while before the all-state senior returned full-time. But Vittengl showed enough to warrant playing time on both sides of the ball, and it paid off Friday night.

“Vittengl kind of learned as the season went on some maturity and the ability to play at the varsity level,” Turkington said. “And we moved him to safety and he’s making some plays.

“He made the game-changing play with that pick-six. He’s grown a lot.”

Mosinee (10-2) showcased its own big-play sophomore receiver in Keagan Jirschele, who caught 13 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns according to WisSports.net. He opened the scoring on the Indians’ second offensive play of the night, taking a quick swing pass from Trevor Garski 40 yards for a touchdown that gave Mosinee a 6-0 lead with 9 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The defenses won the rest of the quarter, which included an interception by Mosinee’s Drake Grod and several Larson tackles for loss.

One of those tackles forced Mosinee to punt from its own 5-yard line with 2:09 remaining in the first quarter. The T-Birds took over possession at the Mosinee 25-yard line and took advantage of the short field.