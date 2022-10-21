Baraboo forward focused after season-ending loss at Menasha

MENASHA — It didn’t take long for the Baraboo football team to realize the Menasha squad had a knack for the big play.

The third-seeded Bluejays took advantage in a shut out of the Thunderbirds, 27-0, to begin the WIAA Division 3 postseason at Nathan Calder Stadium.

“They’re a very good football team and I wouldn’t be surprised if they made it to state," Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said.

“The way they could run the ball when we were basically playing a goal-line defense the whole time, and they could throw it at any time they wanted and still get chunks of yards ... We were up against it from the get-go. Our kids played tough, but they were just the superior football team to us."

Menasha will move on to host seventh-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame next week after the Tritons upset second-seeded Reedsburg, 24-7.

The Bluejays (9-1) first got on the board with a 74-yard pass from senior AJ Korth to junior Jon Younger to go up 7-0 just 97 seconds into the game.

Menasha senior Enock Mulungula ran for 133 yards on the night, turning out big gains. One of his first big runs was a 38-yarder that went to the house with 27 seconds left to double the lead.

“It was a combination of he was quick, he was a load and their blocking was exceptional,” Turkington said. “Once you fought off one of those blockers, you had to stick an arm out to try to tackle him. It was almost impossible.”

Baraboo (6-4) found some rhythm at times and even made two trips to the red zone in the first half, but couldn’t punch it in for points. The Thunderbirds had an 11-play drive stall at the Menasha 7 late in the first half.

"We stalled out in the red zone and it was like we can’t get over the hump. It just hurt momentum," Turkington said. "I could feel it at halftime with the kids. I felt like they were a little bit defeated at that point. They knew the way the game was going. It was tough.”

Menasha was quick to strike in the third quarter when Korth hit junior Ty Schwartzkopf in stride for a 61-yard touchdown pass to go up 21-0 with 9:16 left to play.

Schwartzkopf wasn’t done scoring in the third quarter. He scored on a reverse-option pass that he trotted in for a 6-yard touchdown with 37 seconds left. Baraboo blocked the extra point.

Baraboo made two fumble recoveries, but just couldn’t turn them into points.

Even with the loss, Turkington said he was still proud of his team.

“We surpassed expectations, honestly, even though we’re exiting the first round,” he said. “… The way we finished in conference, we finished second in (the Mississippi Valley Conference). We’re a team that’s a year away. We’ve got a lot of young kids on this team. To get that performance, hats off to all of our seniors. We’ve got a whole other year with these guys. We’re going to be really good next year.”