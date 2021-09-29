Baraboo looks to clinch playoff berth in 134th game against Reedsburg

While Mahoney failed to find the end zone at Fort Atkinson, he still moved the ball, finishing with 27 rushes for 101 yards. The rest of the T-Birds managed just seven carries for 14 yards.

With the Blackhawks selling out to stop the run, Baraboo quarterback Luke Vittengl had his most explosive game through the air. The sophomore, who has taken all the snaps since Larson's injury, completed 11 of 21 passes for 94 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

The lone score, a 28-yard pass to senior receiver Brady Henry, cut Baraboo's deficit to 14-6 going into halftime. But the offense, which is scoring 12.3 points per game in its last three games after averaging 35.3 points in its first three, was held scoreless throughout the second half.

The Baraboo defense also struggled, including the run defense giving up more yards against Fort Atkinson than it had the first five games combined. After entering the day holding opponents to 191 rushing yards on 129 carries, Baraboo allowed Fort Atkinson to control the game with 35 carries for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Evan Dudzek led the way with 122 yards and two touchdowns, while Alec Courtier added a 64-yard rushing touchdown and Carson Baker threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jack Opperman.