Baraboo moves on thanks to late defensive stand against Rhinelander

The momentum shifter came on third-and-8 from the Baraboo 41-yard line. Luna Larson dropped back and found Caden Agnew on the right sideline for a leaping 24-yard catch that put the T-Birds in business. Larson quickly broke right for a 20-yard run to the 3-yard line before Riley Weyh plunged in the end zone to open the scoring. Brady Henry tacked on the extra point to give the T-Birds a 7-0 lead with 2:13 to play in the first quarter.

That quartet was huge all night in a game that saw Larson and running back Kane Mahoney, who combined for nearly 3,000 yards during the regular season, hobbled by injuries.

The T-Birds were forced to shift away from their punishing ground game, getting the ball out of Larson’s hands quickly and into the mitts of Agnew and Henry. The senior receivers stepped up, coming through with a number of huge catches as Agnew caught seven passes for 106 yards and Henry finished with three catches for 61 yards.

“We’ve been working on it all season and that was a big piece of our game plan,” Turkington said of Baraboo’s quick passing game, which saw Larson complete 11 of 16 passes for 173 yards while also running for 96 yards on 18 carries. “We’ve been working on getting outside, and that’s what they were doing against us, because there was no room inside for either team.”