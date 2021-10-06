Baraboo, Reedsburg football continue playoff push

A .500 conference record gets Wisconsin high school football teams into the playoffs.
Baraboo needs one more win this fall to become one of the 224 playoff-bound teams, while Reedsburg needs to win its last two regular-season games to reach the postseason for the 19th time in program history.
Both teams have chances to take a step forward this week:
Reedsburg vs. Stoughton
Reedsburg (2-5, 2-3 Badger Small) got a big win under its belt Friday, turning a 20-7 halftime deficit into a 21-20 win at Baraboo, which was ranked fourth in Division 3 in the WisSports.net Football Coaches Poll. The Beavers improved to 64-64-6 in the all-time series between the rivals.
The win delayed Baraboo's postseason-clinching win, while it kept Reedsburg's hopes alive heading into Friday's home game against Stoughton (1-6, 0-5). The Vikings have struggled this year, going 0-6 since opening the season with a 27-21 home win over Oregon.
They've been in nearly every game, however, with their six losses coming by an average margin of 12.2 points per game. Last week's 34-28 home loss to Fort Atkinson saw Stoughton's Darrick Hill tie the game at 28 with a 40-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.
But Fort Atkinson (6-1, 5-0), the Badger Small leaders, pulled it out, scoring a late touchdown to hand Stoughton another loss. Hill had a big game, according to WisSports, rushing for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries while also catching three passes for a team-high 17 yards.
Reedsburg will look to slow Hill, who has 766 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns this season. The Beavers showed the ability to limit the run last week against a Baraboo team that likes to pound the ball. Reedsburg allowed 119 rushing yards on 31 carries, making the Thunderbirds throw the ball more than they're used to, with Luna Larson completing 12 of 21 passes for 194 yards and an interception.
The Reedsburg defense held when it needed to, pitching a second-half shutout, forcing four turnovers and wrapping up the win when sophomore Mark Othmer intercepted a pass near the end zone with 52 seconds remaining.
Offensively, Reedsburg's Griffen Elder ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts. Kevin Green ran for 39 yards while completing 7 of 24 passes for 84 yards and two second-half touchdowns to Bryant Yanke, who caught three passes for 48 yards.
The Beavers have been playing good football in the second half of the season, and will be looking for their third win in four weeks when they host Stoughton. Reedsburg also claimed a 28-0 win at Sauk Prairie on Sept. 17 and led in the fourth quarter against Portage before giving up 21 unanswered points in a 27-14 home loss on Sept. 24.
Reedsburg and Stoughton haven't met since Aug. 26, 2016, when the Vikings claimed a 27-0 road win.
Sauk Prairie vs. Baraboo
Baraboo will look to get back on track Friday against a Sauk Prairie team that's struggled mightily all season.
The Eagles (0-7, 0-5) have played just one game within 20 points, losing by an average margin of 27.0 points per game. They've found some offensive success the past two weeks, suffering a 35-21 loss at Monona Grove and a 36-14 loss at Portage after starting the season scoring 8 points or less, including two shutouts, in their first five games.
On the other hand, Baraboo is looking to find the offense that averaged 35.3 points per game in its first three outings. Larson, an all-state selection last year, went down with a knee injury in Week 4 and, although he returned against Reedsburg, the offense hasn't moved up and down the field as easily.
The T-Birds are scoring 14.3 points per game in their past four games, and have gone to the air more in recent weeks. Sophomore quarterback Luke Vittengl completed 11 of 21 passes for 94 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in a 27-6 loss at Fort Atkinson on Sept. 24, then Larson threw for 194 yards and an interception while splitting time with Vittengl last week.
Kane Mahoney has been there all year. The senior running back surpassed the 1,000-mark for the season against Reedsburg, carrying the ball 21 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns to give him 1,031 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Mahoney has ran for at least 100 yards in six straight games, including a 284-yard performance at Stoughton on Sept. 10.
Larson, who has rushed for 681 yards and eight touchdowns, showed some mobility while running for 17 yards against Reedsburg. The T-Birds also turned to their senior playmakers on the edge, with Riley Weyh catching four passes for 79 yards, Caden Agnew five passes for 76 yards, and Brady Henry three passes for 68 yards.
The Baraboo defense has allowed 24.0 points per game during its losing streak. It's still difficult to move the ball against the T-Birds, however, as they held Reedsburg to 222 total yards — 89 through the air and 133 on the ground.
Ryan Liegel, Ross Liegel, Gabe Fitzwilliams, Mahoney and a host of others consistently brought pressure to the Reedsburg backfield, while a secondary including Agnew, Weyh, Henry, Drew Bromley and Evan Kephart typically limited the opponent's passing game much of the year. Larson didn't play defensively against Reedsburg, as Baraboo is bringing the inside linebacker back slowly.
A win will get Baraboo back in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons — which would be the second time the T-Birds could say that in program history. Baraboo has a 3-9 record in nine trips to the playoffs, including going each season from 2004-2006. They ended an 11-year postseason drought by going 4-6, including 4-3 in the Badger North Conference, in 2018, then went 7-2 in last year's playoff season.
Baraboo and Sauk Prairie met twice during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season, with Baraboo notching a 21-3 win on Sept. 25 and a 35-0 win on Oct. 23.
Sauk Prairie has lost 16 straight games since claiming a 56-22 win at Beaver Dam in the 2019 regular-season finale on Oct. 18. The Eagles have scored just 9.8 points per game during that stretch.