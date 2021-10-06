Baraboo, Reedsburg football continue playoff push

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baraboo will look to get back on track Friday against a Sauk Prairie team that's struggled mightily all season.

The Eagles (0-7, 0-5) have played just one game within 20 points, losing by an average margin of 27.0 points per game. They've found some offensive success the past two weeks, suffering a 35-21 loss at Monona Grove and a 36-14 loss at Portage after starting the season scoring 8 points or less, including two shutouts, in their first five games.

On the other hand, Baraboo is looking to find the offense that averaged 35.3 points per game in its first three outings. Larson, an all-state selection last year, went down with a knee injury in Week 4 and, although he returned against Reedsburg, the offense hasn't moved up and down the field as easily.

The T-Birds are scoring 14.3 points per game in their past four games, and have gone to the air more in recent weeks. Sophomore quarterback Luke Vittengl completed 11 of 21 passes for 94 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in a 27-6 loss at Fort Atkinson on Sept. 24, then Larson threw for 194 yards and an interception while splitting time with Vittengl last week.