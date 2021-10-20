Baraboo rounding into form as Rhinelander comes to town for playoff opener

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rhinelander cruised through the regular season. The Hodags took second in the Great Northern Conference, trailing only Mosinee (9-1, 7-0), which claimed a 14-7 home win over Rhinelander on Oct. 1. The Hodags bounced back emphatically, closing the regular season with a 42-0 home win over Merrill on Oct. 8 and a 36-18 win at Ashland on Oct. 15.

The Hodags averaged 34.4 points per game during the regular season, scoring at least 28 points in every game they’ve won en route to an average margin of victory of 30.3 points per game. A lot of the offensive production comes from senior Cayden Neri, who has 204 carries for 1,689 yards and 20 touchdowns, as well as 22 catches for 277 yards and four touchdowns, according to WisSports.

Caleb Olcikas has added 725 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, while Jacksen Smith keeps the defense honest. The senior quarterback has completed 45 of 71 passes for 641 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Neri, Olcikas, Arik Beske, Cole Worrall and Brock Snyder have all caught touchdown passes.