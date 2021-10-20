Baraboo rounding into form as Rhinelander comes to town for playoff opener

The Baraboo High School football team is right where it wanted to be when the season started — hosting an opening-round playoff game with Luna Larson under center and in the middle of the defense.
None of those things were a certainty several weeks ago, when the Thunderbirds — who lost Larson to a knee injury during a Sept. 10 win at Stoughton — lost back-to-back games to Fort Atkinson and Reedsburg.
After missing two full games, Larson has steadily worked his way back up to speed — splitting time under center with Luke Vittengl for a week and returning fulltime offensive for two weeks before playing quarterback and middle linebacker again during a 34-19 home win over Portage on Friday.
Playing another postseason-bound team in Portage, the T-Birds looked more like the team they had been during a 5-0 start to the season that had them ranked atop Division 3 in the WisSports.net Football Coaches Poll. They hit the 30-point mark for the first time since Sept. 3, and ended the regular-season on a two-game winning streak that helped earn them their third WIAA playoff berth in four years.
After last season's COVID-19-shortened two-week playoff format, the fourth-seeded T-Birds (7-2, 5-2 Badger Small) will get a chance to make a run this fall. The path starts with Friday's home game against fifth-seeded Rhinelander (8-1, 6-1 Great Northern) in a Division 3 Level 1 playoff game. The winner will advance to take on No. 1 Mosinee or No. 8 Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles on Oct. 29.
Rhinelander cruised through the regular season. The Hodags took second in the Great Northern Conference, trailing only Mosinee (9-1, 7-0), which claimed a 14-7 home win over Rhinelander on Oct. 1. The Hodags bounced back emphatically, closing the regular season with a 42-0 home win over Merrill on Oct. 8 and a 36-18 win at Ashland on Oct. 15.
The Hodags averaged 34.4 points per game during the regular season, scoring at least 28 points in every game they’ve won en route to an average margin of victory of 30.3 points per game. A lot of the offensive production comes from senior Cayden Neri, who has 204 carries for 1,689 yards and 20 touchdowns, as well as 22 catches for 277 yards and four touchdowns, according to WisSports.
Caleb Olcikas has added 725 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, while Jacksen Smith keeps the defense honest. The senior quarterback has completed 45 of 71 passes for 641 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Neri, Olcikas, Arik Beske, Cole Worrall and Brock Snyder have all caught touchdown passes.
Baraboo’s veteran-heavy defense will look to slow the Hodags down. The T-Birds are holding opponents to 15.6 points per game, giving up 10.8 points per game in their undefeated start before allowing 21.5 points per game in their last four outings. Senior Ryan Liegel has 49 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks, while senior Gabe Fitzwilliams has 48 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception; and Larson has 41 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
Offensively, Baraboo gets much of its work done on the ground. Senior running back Kane Mahoney rushed for a team-high 1,232 yards during the regular season, finishing with seven touchdowns on 207 carries. Larson has added 954 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 86 carries across seven games, while also completing 43 of 79 passes for 549 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. Senior Brady Henry has caught 24 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, while senior Riley Weyh has 16 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
Baraboo’s 20-player senior class has been here before. The T-Birds were seeded second in Division 2 last season when the WIAA split the playoffs into four-team regional pods to cap a shortened season in which a number of programs opted out. Baraboo claimed a 43-6 win over No. 3 Tomah before suffering a 50-26 loss to No. 1 Onalaska in what was deemed a regional championship game.