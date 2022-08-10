Baraboo's budding star looks to fulfill his potential as top receiving threat in senior season

Steve Turkington saw the potential of what Teflon Lee could be early on in his Baraboo High School football career.
As a sophomore, the Thunderbirds' lanky wide receiver outleapt a defender and hauled in a pass right in front of Turkington before racing 40 yards for a touchdown.
“I said, ‘That’s that kid’s potential,’” Turkington said. “He wasn’t consistently doing that at that age, but he had the potential to do it. I’ve always known that about him.”
After playing primarily as a blocking receiver last fall and a successful track and field season this past spring, the senior is ready to maximize that potential and help the T-Birds continue to soar in their debut season in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
“I’m kind of trying to do what it takes to be a winner and step up, because a lot of those guys left so I want to set a good example for the younger guys and be a key role in the offense,” Lee said.
People are also reading…
Standing 6-foot as a freshman, Lee was always one of the taller people in his class and a natural fit at wide receiver. Lee, now 6-4, admitted that despite his height advantages he “just didn’t have as much body control.”
“So I couldn’t move as well out of my cuts and breaks,” he said.
That began to change when Lee began competing for the T-Birds' track and field team. Participating in primarily the jumps and as part of the sprint relays, he said that the array of events helped him begin to control his body mass better.
It also helped him develop better agility to where he was named the Baraboo boys’ outstanding field athlete for the past season. Lee participated in the long, triple and high jump, including the latter two and on the T-Birds’ 400-meter relay at the Division 1 Sauk Prairie regional.
Among them all however, Lee said that high jump has played the biggest role in preparing him for this season.
"You have to bring speed into a jump to get vertical, and that’s what you do as a receiver,” he said. “And for sprinting … from my sophomore to junior and senior year, I’ve gotten way faster.
“It really works on your calf muscles and shins, and everything just gets so much stronger down there, and your fast twitch muscles; the explosiveness that comes from track definitely correlates to football.”
Those skills weren’t fully on display last season. The T-Birds were utterly loaded at wide receiver last season, with graduated seniors Brady Henry, Caden Agnew and Riley Weyh combining for 64 catches, 838 yards and five touchdowns.
Sharing that wealth was difficult for Turkington and Co.
“We just had some really good receivers last year. There just weren’t enough balls to go around,” he said.
Still, Lee played a pivotal role in the T-Birds' offense serving as a blocking receiver to help spring his senior counterparts. While that could have been disappointing, Lee had a different mindset.
“If they need me to block and if blocking helps the team win, I’d rather do that than complain and sit on the sidelines,” he said. “It’s a team sport, so the team comes first.”
Turkington knows that won’t be the case this season. With a diverse skillset and a rangy body that can beat defenders for jump balls, Turkington said that “he’s going to be really tough to defend one-on-one.”
“I always knew he had the skill and the ability, and it’s only gotten better as he’s gone along,” Turkington said. “We have some other good receivers again, but Teflon is the main guy.”
KICKOFF 2022: 10 must-watch high school football games
Pardeeville vs. Poynette, Aug. 26
Despite being separated by just 14 miles, Columbia County foes Pardeeville and Poynette haven’t met in the regular season in a dozen years. The Bulldogs and Pumas were set to end that drought last season before close contacts with COVID-19 within Poynette’s team put the kibosh on last year’s first meeting since the 2009 WIAA Division 5 playoffs. The two sides will tee it up again in Week 2 looking to prove which neighbor is best.
(ABOVE: Pardeeville's Eyob Smith tackles Cambria-Friesland quarterback Drake Burmania from behind during their season-opening game last year.)
Randolph vs. Fall River/Rio, Sept. 2
A rematch of last season’s Week 4 Trailways Conference match-up Randolph, which finished second behind Oshkosh Lourdes in league standings, tallied 22 unanswered points in the final 8 minutes, 31 seconds to escape Fall River/Rio 22-18. The Rebels which went 3-3 to close out the conference season and squeak into the playoffs with a 4-3 conference record, have a first-year head coach in Josh Haas. He came over from reigning Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie.
(ABOVE: Randolph's Bryce Rataczak (2) runs between the tackles trying to get by Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller (10) during the first half of a Trailways Conference game last season.)
Beaver Dam vs. Sun Prairie East, Sept. 9
There’s a little bit of the unknown for Beaver Dam when the Golden Beavers take on Sun Prairie East. Sun Prairie split up into two high schools and moved from the Big Eight Conference last year to the Badger Large Conference this season. The Cardinals will keep most of their coaching staff from last season and Week 4 will be the first time the Golden Beavers take on one of the Sun Prairie schools.
(ABOVE: Beaver Dam's Camron Mendoza, left, rips off a long run during the Golden Beavers' 14-6 win over Milton last last season. Mendoza and Co. must deal with another revolving door schedule this fall, including the unknowns of reigning Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie East following the district's addition of a second high school.)
Mauston vs. Wisconsin Dells, Sept. 16
Mauston and Wisconsin Dells played an instant classic in Week 9 last season with the Chiefs gutting out a thrilling 40-32 win to end their 36-year South Central Conference title drought. While the annual clash won’t close the regular season, it should still serve as an early season climax in Week 5 and should go a long way in determining who sits atop the SCC throne.
(ABOVE: Wisconsin Dells' Braden Buss avoids a tackle attempt by Mauston's Kyle Dahl during last year's South Central Conference game.)
Portage vs. Milton, Sept. 23
The 2021 season was filled with milestones for Portage, which ended a 14-year playoff drought, had a winning season and won its homecoming game. The Warriors’ home stretch toward another postseason berth starts with their homecoming clash with the Red Hawks in Week 6, the teams’ conference crossover game. Like Portage, Milton will be keen on continuing its recent run of success and this game could be a tipping point for either side.
(ABOVE: Portage's Ian Karpelenia races to the outside during last year's Badger Small Conference game against Reedsburg.)
Columbus vs. Madison Edgewood, Sept. 23
This Week 6 match-up will be a rematch of the game that wasn't. Columbus and Edgewood were set to do battle in the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal last season, but that game never happened. Instead, the No. 2 Cardinals faced off against No. 5 Kewaskum after No. 1 Crusaders had to forfeit its season due to use of an ineligible player. With a guaranteed chance to square off this season, the Crusaders likely won’t want to waste their shot against the reigning league champs.
(ABOVE: Columbus' Colton Brunell runs for a 73-yard touchdown during last year's WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff football game against Lake Mills.)
Beaver Dam vs. Watertown, Sept. 23
This will be the 100th meeting between the former Wisconsin Little Ten rivals. According to WisSports.net, the rivalry between the Golden Beavers and Goslings dates back to 1904 and is the 16th-longest series in state history. Last year’s meeting was a track meet as Watertown edged out a 49-41 win, and sparks could fly again when they meet in Week 6.
(ABOVE: Rivals Beaver Dam and Watertown met last year on the gridiron for the first time since 2018 after they joined the Badger Conference.)
Reedsburg vs. Baraboo, Sept. 30
Calvin Zenz had a bumpy first season with Reedsburg going 2-7, but a highlight of that season was edging the T-Birds, 21-20, in Week 7. The loss pretty much knocked Baraboo out of the Badger Small Conference title race and knotted up the state’s longest-running rivalry series at 64-64-6. These two will continue that storied rivalry in Week 7 this year, but for the first time in the Mississippi Valley Conference with plenty more than bragging rights at stake.
(ABOVE: Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke (10) lifts Mark Othmer after his interception in the final minute of last season's win over rival Baraboo.)
Baraboo vs. Onalaska, Oct. 7
While this may be the T-Birds’ first Mississippi Valley Conference meeting with the Hilltoppers, the two teams have very recent history. Baraboo and Onalaska have squared off each of the last two seasons trading wins, including a 28-21 victory at Onalaska in Week 1 last year. Both teams’ playoff hopes may be on the line in the rubber match in Week 8.
(ABOVE: Baraboo and Onalaska have met each of the last two seasons, trading road wins.)
New Lisbon vs. Bangor, Oct. 14
While New Lisbon was one of the biggest surprises of the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season, no one was surprised by the Cardinals as Bangor won its eighth straight league title. And after ending its five-year playoff drought last fall, New Lisbon is looking to prove it didn’t waste all the tricks up its sleeve by pushing for a share of the SBC title for the first time since 2013. A win over the reigning champs in Week 9 could be what fuels the Rockets’ title dreams.
(ABOVE: New Lisbon and Ashton Pfaff, left, broke through into the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.)