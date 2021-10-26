Baraboo's Gabe McReynolds, Reedsburg's Ephraim Albers earns academic all-state honors

Baraboo's Gabe McReynolds and Reedsburg's Ephraim Albers are among 468 senior football players to earn academic all-state honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

The WFCA released its team and individual academic awards Tuesday. In order to earn an individual award, student-athletes must be seniors in high school and varsity letterwinners with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75.

McReynolds, a 6-foot-5 offensive and defensive lineman, is in his second year playing football, joining the team prior to the 2020 season. Baraboo has compiled a 15-4 record since then, and is 8-2 heading into Friday's WIAA Division 3 Level 2 playoff game at Mosinee.

Albers is also a 6-foot-5 two-way lineman. He helped Reedsburg go 2-7 this fall, with wins at Sauk Prairie and Baraboo before the season ended with a 20-13 loss at Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Oct. 15.