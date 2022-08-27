Baraboo's Isaac Pelland helps fill role of Wisconsin football walk-on

Baraboo junior Isaac Pelland has some giant shoes to fill, replacing 2022 graduate Luna Larson, who is now a walk-on linebacker with the University of Wisconsin football team.

Through two weeks, Pelland is making a name for himself, notably with a three-touchdown performance Friday night when he helped hold off Beaver Dam in a 20-14 victory.

“He was a really good player, but I feel like in order to replace him we just have to play as a team and trust it all together,” Pelland said. “It can’t be a one-man show because that’s just not how it’s going to work. We have to play as a team and trust each other and have each other’s backs.”

Pelland is in the midst of his first season taking over the inside linebacker spot as well as running back for the Thunderbirds (1-1). In the first week, a 23-13 loss to Sauk Prairie, he accounted for two tackles (one solo) and a sack. He also ran for 55 yards and a touchdown.

His Week 2 performance showed glimpses of what his potential could be.

“A lot of confidence, honestly,” Pelland said of his team gaining momentum. “I feel really confident that we won. I think we’re just going to keep rolling into next week against Tomah.”

Pelland, who got hit on the knee early on, only ran for 38 yards, but in short-yardage situations he made the Golden Beavers (0-2) pay, rushing for three touchdowns inside the 5-yard-line, including a 2-yard rumble up the middle with 43 seconds left to give the Thunderbirds a 20-14 lead.

“He played well last week against Sauk, but it seemed like we leaned on him a little bit more tonight as a running back,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said. “He was hurting a little bit too. He pushed through a little bit of pain.

“He’s a big kid, so he’s tough to tackle. We get him running downhill, that’s an affective running play. That’s the kind of kid you just lean on.”

On defense, Pelland flew around, making a handful of tackles to help hold off the Golden Beavers.

Pelland and Turkington agreed that Pelland won’t be able to replace Larson by himself.

“That’s what I said at the beginning of the year,” Turkington said. “We’re going to need four, five or six guys doing their jobs as well as they can to replace a Luna.”

Larson led the team with 881 passing yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 1,408 yards and 14 touchdowns last season when Baraboo went 9-3 overall and made a deep playoff run.

Pelland gained experience last season defensively when Larson missed five games due to injury. Pelland finished the season with 14 total tackles, nine solo and one for loss. However, Larson continued to play quarterback for the Thunderbirds, only missing a couple games.

“It’s huge anytime a sophomore can come in and get varsity reps, develop and grow on a really good team last year. That’s a big deal,” Turkington said. “Watching the film against Sauk as a linebacker … he was fitting on the run so well. He was very aggressive. I thought, ‘OK, this kid is going to be really good.’ He showed that as a sophomore and now he’s in that role where he’s got to be good and help us win ball games.”

Said Pelland: “Playing on varsity as a sophomore and being able to get reps and see the field because it’s completely different between (junior varsity) and varsity. Being able to do that and coming up to this level, I’ve already got all the knowledge in my head that I need. All I have to do now is execute at this point.”

This season, a tandem is forming between Pelland and classmate, quarterback Luke Vittengl, in the backfield. Vittengl threw for 136 yards and a touchdown, and ran against Sauk Prairie last week. He followed it up with 148 passing yards against Beaver Dam and ran for a team-high 75 yards.

“Luke Vittengl is really good,” Turkington said. “He’s a good athlete. … You saw that play on fourth down where he reverses the field and gets the first down (in the fourth quarter). Most guys can’t do that. That’s what he can do and that’s a huge difference maker when you got a kid that can do that.”

Pelland appreciates what Vittengl can do for him.

“He takes a lot of pressure off my back because he can also run the ball, too,” Pelland said. “He can do it all pretty much.”