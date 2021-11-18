Baraboo's Luna Larson, Kane Mahoney lead area honorees on All-Badger Small Conference team

The Baraboo prep football team reached new heights this season making their first-ever state quarterfinals appearance in program history.
The postseason success kept rolling as the Thunderbirds had seniors Luna Larson and Kane Mahoney crowned as two of the best in the Badger Small Conference. Larson was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, while Mahoney shared Offensive Player of the Year honors with Monona Grove’s Ty Hoier to lead a large pack of area honorees on the All-Badger Small team.
Mt. Horeb/Barneveld’s Kian Preimesberger swept top honors up front in the Badger Small as the Vikings senior was named the league’s Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Baraboo’s top duo, both unanimous picks on their respective sides of the ball, were part of five area first-team selections, joined by teammate Owen Nowak and Portage’s Jaden Kikkert and Ethan Bleich. Mahoney truly broke out in his final season carrying the ball for the T-Birds, helping lead the team to a 9-3 overall record and two postseason wins for the first time.
'Standard' setting season for Baraboo comes to close with 29-13 loss to Rice Lake in state quarterfinals
The 6-foot, 185-pound running back racked up 1,339 yards and eight touchdowns in all 12 games this season, toting the ball an impressive 263 times. Larson meanwhile turned in another standout season despite being sidelined for two-plus games due to a knee injury.
The bruising 6-2, 220-pounder, who became Baraboo's first two-time WFCA Large School All-State honoree since at least 1999, piled up a second-best 65 tackles, including a team-best 45 solo takedowns, in just seven games on defense. He also had a team-high 16 tackles for loss and five sacks, as well as a safety and a blocked kick.
Coupled with his defensive honor, Larson was named a first-team selection at quarterback. In just 10 games, he accounted for over 2,000 total yards, including 1,408 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing to go with 881 yards, six TDs and five interceptions through the air.
Much of that success came thanks to the hard work of Nowak up front. The Rib Lake transfer made an immediate impact for the T-Birds, taking the reins at center immediately and anchoring the offensive line.
Just like Baraboo, Portage turned in a program-altering season this fall as the Warriors finished the regular season above .500 for the first time since 2007. Kikkert and Bleich played a major role in the turnaround for Portage (5-5) and helping the group reach the playoffs for the second straight season.
Kikkert was a massive cog in the Warriors’ offensive machine as the team’s leading receiver hauling in 29 catches for 543 yards and five touchdowns. Bleich meanwhile anchored the Portage defense at linebacker turning in a standout final campaign after missing much of last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Along with the top honorees in the Badger Small, Beaver Dam’s Gabe Klatt earned a unanimous first-team selection to the All-Badger Large Conference team. The sophomore turned in a breakout season, helping lead the Golden Beavers back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The 5-11, 180-pounder rushed for a league-best 1,830 yards and 18 touchdowns on 253 carries, good for 7.2 yards per carry and 183 yards per game. Klatt re-wrote the Golden Beavers record books in the process, rushing for a program-best 398 yards and six touchdowns in Beaver Dam’s 38-27 win over Janesville Craig on Oct. 1.
Waunakee’s Quentin Keene and Kaden Hooker were named the Badger Large’s Offense and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively, while DeForest’s Evan Oberg mirrored Preimsberger as the two-way Lineman of the Year.
Coupled with the half-dozen first-teamers, a litany of area players garnered second-team selections across the two leagues, led by a group of eight Baraboo honorees.
Mahoney helped lead the way as another two-way selection for the T-Birds as an edge rusher after piling up 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He was joined as a defensive selection alongside Gabe Fitzwilliams, Ross and Ryan Liegel, and Caden Agnew.
Fitzwilliams helped anchor the T-Birds linebacking corps alongside Larson with a team-high 69 tackles (43 solo), five tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception return for a touchdown. Ryan Liegel (64 tackles, 8 TFLs, 4 sacks) and Ross Liegel (37 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 TFL) meanwhile led the T-Birds defensive line, while Agnew had a team-high seven passes defended to go with 31 tackles at defensive back.
The T-Birds leading receiver, senior Brady Henry, garnered second team honors after hauling in a team-high 27 catches for 386 yards and two scores, thanks in part to second-team offensive linemen Gabe McReynolds and Haeden Bowar.
Joining the group of T-Birds were Portage seniors Hayden Steinle and Erik Brouette. Steinle helped do the grunt work up front as the offensive tackle helped the Warriors rack up nearly 3,000 yards of total offense.
Brouette was the beneficiary as the Warriors’ top rusher, but was honored on the second-team as Portage’s top defensive back.
While neither Reedsburg or Sauk Prairie were represented on the first team, both the Beavers and Eagles had a pair of second-team honorees. Senior Bryant Yanke and junior Connor Sukup were the Beavers’ selections, while the Eagles’ honorees were senior Brenden Larsen and junior Nolan Vils.
Yanke had a team-high 23 receptions for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Sukup led the Reedsburg defense at linebacker with a team-high 69 tackles as well as 12 TFLs and three sacks as the Beavers finished the year 2-7.
Larsen meanwhile was the top Eagles receiving threat with 344 yards on 20 receptions, while Vils, a two-way selection at running back and linebacker, had a team-high 161 yards and a score on 53 carries.
Rounding out the area second-team honorees is Beaver Dam’s Jaden Barstow. The senior defensive back was among the state’s top tacklers all season and ended the year 13th overall with 126 tackles in 10 games. The 5-11, 155-pounder had 40 solo tackles to go with two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
The five teams combined for 27 more honorable mention selections, including Baraboo’s Gabe McReynolds, who capped off two-way honors. Reedsburg’s Carsen Brandt and Jesus Gonzales, as well as Beaver Dam sophomore Camron Mendoza, were also two-way honorable mention picks.
Joining McReynolds for the T-Birds defenders were Riley Weyh and Ben Burgess, while Isaac Pelland, Kyle Felt and Ryan Liegel garnered honorable mention recognition on offense. Devin Judd joined Gonzales as a defensive pick for the Beavers, while Sauk Prairie got five picks, including offensive selections Bradley Breunig, Damien Wright-Rodriguez and Brandon Schott, as well as defensive honorees Jace Elsing and Eddie Breunig.
Portage tallied five selections of their own in Sam Horn, Jack Callen and Gavin Thompson (offense), as well as Christian Erickson and Jordan Starr (defense).
Beaver Dam tabbed the most honorable mention picks with eight. Joining Mendoza on offense were Nick Ludowese, Colton Fakes, Hayden DeZarn and Alex Soto, while Michael Fox and Connor Strasser were the other two defensive selections.
GALLERY: Action from Week 5 football game between DeForest and Beaver Dam
BD football.jpg
Alex Soto
Alex Soto.jpg
Bad snap.jpg
Benny the Beaver.jpg
Brody Hartig.jpg
Cale Drinka 2.jpg
Cale Drinka.jpg
Camron Mendoza.jpg
DeForest defense 2.jpg
DeForest defense
DeForest Norskies.jpg
Deven Magli.jpg
Dominik Marquardt.jpg
Evan Sharkey 2.jpg
Evan Sharkey 3.jpg
Evan Sharkey
Gabe Klatt
Jaden Barstow 2.jpg
Jaden Barstow 3.jpg
Jaden Barstow.jpg
Jake Weber.jpg
Logan Engeseth.jpg
Ludowese and Westover.jpg
Mason Keyes 2.jpg
Mason Keyes.jpg
Max Weisbrod.jpg
Nick Ludowese.jpg
Ref.jpg
Referee.jpg
Ryan Buschmann.jpg
Safety.jpg
Tyler Ebel.jpg
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.