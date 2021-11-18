Baraboo's Luna Larson, Kane Mahoney lead area honorees on All-Badger Small Conference team

The Baraboo prep football team reached new heights this season making their first-ever state quarterfinals appearance in program history.

The postseason success kept rolling as the Thunderbirds had seniors Luna Larson and Kane Mahoney crowned as two of the best in the Badger Small Conference. Larson was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, while Mahoney shared Offensive Player of the Year honors with Monona Grove’s Ty Hoier to lead a large pack of area honorees on the All-Badger Small team.

Mt. Horeb/Barneveld’s Kian Preimesberger swept top honors up front in the Badger Small as the Vikings senior was named the league’s Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Baraboo’s top duo, both unanimous picks on their respective sides of the ball, were part of five area first-team selections, joined by teammate Owen Nowak and Portage’s Jaden Kikkert and Ethan Bleich. Mahoney truly broke out in his final season carrying the ball for the T-Birds, helping lead the team to a 9-3 overall record and two postseason wins for the first time.

The 6-foot, 185-pound running back racked up 1,339 yards and eight touchdowns in all 12 games this season, toting the ball an impressive 263 times. Larson meanwhile turned in another standout season despite being sidelined for two-plus games due to a knee injury.