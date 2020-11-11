BASEBALL: Markesan's Bryce Leedle and Sage Stellmacher sign National Letters of Intent

MARKESAN ― Seniors Bryce Leedle and Sage Stellmacher have been a dominant duo on the mound and behind the plate all throughout their playing days for the Markesan prep baseball team — attaining 12 wins in two full seasons together as pitcher and catcher.
Their baseball relationship goes much deeper, as they’ve played together since Little League, with Stellmacher catching for Leedle the whole time.
And Wednesday morning, amid stellar high school careers that include a 2019 state runner-up finish, both of them signed National Letters of Intent to play college baseball.
Leedle will be heading off to pitch for the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, which in July received approval to make the jump from NCAA Division III to the DI level, while Stellmacher will head south to catch at Upper Iowa University, a DII program that plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
“(Leedle’s) always thrown hard. He’s always coming to shut kids down," Stellmacher said. "It’s always just been him and me. ... We’re just throwing strikes and blowing it by everybody.”
The batterymates have similar stories as far as their recruitment goes. Both have had interest from as many as six schools, but while Leedle had programs come calling, Stellmacher had to reach out to teams in order to get them interested.
Stellmacher said he had interest from two Division III schools in UW-Whitewater and UW-Stout as well as from NAIA schools in Iowa, Nebraska and at Viterbo University in La Crosse.
Viterbo was originally Stellmacher's choice. He said they wanted a decision by Oct. 14 because if he didn’t accept the offer, they wanted to try to get someone else. But right before that date, Stellmacher was sitting in study hall when he decided to reach out to Upper Iowa head coach Jeremy Ische.
Stellmacher, who hadn’t had much luck with his college recruitment to that point, figured that since Markesan 2016 alum Cody Ryan played baseball at Viterbo, Ische would reply if he said he was from Markesan.
“I remember my eighth grade year, (Ryan) got me a shirt from Upper Iowa. I’ve had it ever since. I don’t know if that was some sort of sign about me playing for them,” said Stellmacher, who got Ische to reply and set up a recruiting visit for Oct. 17.
However, Stellmacher said that was canceled soon after because someone in the admissions office tested positive for COVID-19. Stellmacher quickly emailed Ische to tell him that he and his mom could drive down the next day, which was Oct. 13. Stellmacher got the OK and was soon at the facility in Fayette, Iowa.
“We got down there and everything about the campus was just like around here — a small town of 1,400 people,” Stellmacher said. “Their facilities looked exactly like the facilities where I train at up in Appleton. It just felt like home."
Even though Stellmacher won’t be receiving any scholarship money because most of it is invested in the junior class, he did say he will have an opportunity to get some his sophomore year.
“I’m fortunate enough that I’ll have a roster spot there all four years and I’ll get my athletic money my sophomore year,” he said. “That’s fine with me as long as I’m there and playing.”
Leedle was in the same boat as far as feeling undervalued during his recruitment. But he took a different path to the Tommies than Stellmacher took to Upper Iowa.
The right-handed pitcher had multiple college programs — including Columbia University, St. Louis University and Northwestern — show interest. However, due to the pandemic and him tearing his PCL and partially tearing his ACL in his right knee in the 2019 state championship game, Leedle wasn’t able to go to as many camps and tournaments last summer as he wanted to.
Leedle, who trains with GRB Academy out of Madison, said it was a hard summer because Division I baseball players count on summer tournaments to catch the attention of college coaches and scouts. But due to the pandemic, many coaches weren’t in attendance as the NCAA kept pushing the recruiting dead period back.
That is until early July when Leedle was at a tournament in Indianapolis. At the time, St. Thomas was still a Division III program, so head coach Chris Olean was able to be there without violating an NCAA rules. Leedle said if the tournament was a couple weeks later, the Tommies would have completed their transition to becoming a Division I program and Olean wouldn’t have been allowed to attend.
“He texted me after the game he saw me pitch in Indianapolis, and he said how they’re switching to Division I,” Leedle said, “He said, ‘With a player like you, you could be getting a significant portion of our scholarship money.’”
Because St. Thomas is new to Division I, the NCAA will give the baseball program three scholarships the first year and then two more each of the next four years. The Tommies won’t have the full amount of available scholarships until their fifth year in Division I.
It wasn’t just the scholarship money Leedle was happy about. He liked the fact that Olean was a former St. Thomas pitcher and has been part of the program for the last 24 years as a player, assistant coach or head coach. He will be entering his 12th year as the head coach, during which time he’s accumulated a 301-138-1 record (.686 winning percentage) and won seven Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships.
“I had a really good relationship with the head coach,” Leedle said.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
