BASEBALL: Markesan's Bryce Leedle and Sage Stellmacher sign National Letters of Intent

Even though Stellmacher won’t be receiving any scholarship money because most of it is invested in the junior class, he did say he will have an opportunity to get some his sophomore year.

“I’m fortunate enough that I’ll have a roster spot there all four years and I’ll get my athletic money my sophomore year,” he said. “That’s fine with me as long as I’m there and playing.”

Leedle was in the same boat as far as feeling undervalued during his recruitment. But he took a different path to the Tommies than Stellmacher took to Upper Iowa.

The right-handed pitcher had multiple college programs — including Columbia University, St. Louis University and Northwestern — show interest. However, due to the pandemic and him tearing his PCL and partially tearing his ACL in his right knee in the 2019 state championship game, Leedle wasn’t able to go to as many camps and tournaments last summer as he wanted to.

Leedle, who trains with GRB Academy out of Madison, said it was a hard summer because Division I baseball players count on summer tournaments to catch the attention of college coaches and scouts. But due to the pandemic, many coaches weren’t in attendance as the NCAA kept pushing the recruiting dead period back.